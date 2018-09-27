Unexpected act of compassion
On Friday, Sept. 21, I was humbled and blessed by a lovely young woman during a stressful traffic accident. I was climbing up the steep exit road from the parking lot at Hobby Lobby at the Woodmen Road intersection. I was third in line, stopped at a red light. When the light turned green I attempted to finesse the clutch of my husband’s Subaru. The engine stalled and I, alarmingly, started to roll backwards down the hill until I struck the car behind me.
At age 71, I jumped out plaintively crying, “I’m so sorry. I’ve never been in a car accident.” Somehow I took a hard fall, shredding my pants leg and tearing a substantial swath of skin away from my left knee. Blood was pouring down my leg. I jumped up, focusing on any possible damage to the car behind me.
Emerging from her own Subaru was a smiling and kind, young woman. She had witnessed my fall, quietly took my hands, and looked into my frantic eyes. She hugged me and asked if I were OK. She then calmly moved my car to the top of the hill and quietly asked if she could follow me home to Monument. I told her that I was OK. She said, “Peace and love” to which I replied, “God bless you.” I did ask her name then promptly forgot it in all the turmoil. Thankfully neither car was damaged. I went to Urgent Care where they determined that the injury peeled off three layers of skin.
May we all pause for a moment to honor all those who offer us unexpected and even undeserved acts of compassion.
Kerry Baerman
Monument
Doing more harm than good
I am both a cyclist and a commuter. I’ve lived in downtown Colorado Springs for 20 years and I am beyond frustrated. The new bike lanes are doing more harm than good.
It has become impossible for a driver to get through town over the past few years because of the increased tourism and the influx of new residents. These bikes lanes have added insult to injury. For one of many examples I could share, the drive on Fontanero from Cascade to El Paso used to be fine, but now I am consistently hitting three red lights in a row. Talk about bad for the environment!
I sure would love to cycle to work (and have in the past) but it is not currently feasible. When I do bike, I much prefer to use trails like Rock Island and Fountain Creek as opposed to cycling next to distracted drivers. Bikes lanes are certainly an extra buffer, but I believe families with children and folks who are not “cycle savvy” are in a lot more danger, because they give a false sense of security. I have definitely seen an increase of poor driver judgment (cutting people off, driving faster when the single lane is clear, and pushing the envelope on a changing light) on the newly configured roads, due to exasperation with commuters’ inability to make progress on the road.
The negatives of the new downtown bike lanes, installed where and how they are, vastly outweigh the positives. Please remove them and find alternate routes that don’t call for a reduction in lanes. In appropriate areas, let’s lose the on-street parking instead of removing a lane of traffic. This town needs more traffic efficiency, not less; congestion is already real problem and will only become more difficult in the years to come!
Jeannie Walter
Colorado Springs
Winter is on the horizon
A comment about the new traffic configurations that I don’t believe has been mentioned. With autumn here and winter on the horizon, this “fair-weather” plan creates additional problems on snow-covered streets, especially for those drivers who are unfamiliar with markings.
It seems Kathleen Kraeger believes her plan is workable since snow has been minimal in recent years. Just a thought.
Colleen Miller
Colorado Springs
Problems in the Springs
Message to Mayor Suthers:
Before pounding your chest, regarding what a great city you and your City Council cohorts have created, you might want to spend some time reading what your constituents feel about the job you’re doing.
I can only assume that the same individuals in the city planning department, responsible for this ridiculous bike lane fiasco, must have also had their fingers in the development of the intersections at Filmore/ I-25 and Academy/Woodmen. Or, were those projects farmed out as local grade school, class projects?
Mr. Mayor, whether you ride a bike or not, we will never be Holland, Denmark or Germany.
Why does the city feel it necessary to roll over for this minuscule minority? What percentage of the public are going to be riding their bikes to work/school during the winter months?
This undertaking has been a complete waste of money and should have gone toward improving existing “bike paths”, not defacing our streets.
When will the city stop kowtowing to the ACLU and do something about the homeless situation in our city?
What’s going on downtown is unacceptable and will continue to taint any future plans you may have for the area as a family destination.
Albert Elliott
Colorado Springs
A more balanced perspective
Your coverage of Deborah Ramirez’s accusations against Judge Kavanaugh (“Second Accuser Garners Support from Associates,” Sept. 25) omits a very important fact. The New York Times tried but was unable to verify Ramirez’s allegations and subsequently published the following statement on Sept. 23, 2018:
“The Times had interviewed several dozen people over the past week in an attempt to corroborate her story, and could find no one with firsthand knowledge.
Ramirez herself contacted former Yale classmates asking if they recalled the incident and told some of them that she could not be certain Kavanaugh was the one who exposed himself.”
Does anyone doubt that Ramirez’s allegations would have been on the front page of the New York Times if its team of reporters could have found any confirmation of her version of events? Your readers deserve to know this information.
It would have provided a more balanced perspective on the support Ramirez has garnered from her friends and colleagues in Boulder.
John B. Roberts II
Colorado Springs