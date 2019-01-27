A llow competition to improve schools
Let’s assume that the goal of pre K-12 education is to deliver the best results possible, with the most efficient use of taxpayer dollars. The only way to get there is to allow liberal access to equally funded traditional public schools, charter schools, and private schools — with appropriate carveouts to ensure that public money does not go to religious training.
Parents, not school authorities, would make the decisions about which school was best for their child, and the money would follow them. Yes, some public schools might fail because not enough parents thought they were the right choice. But remember, the goal is not to maximize one of the three options; it is to maximize the overall result. Competition makes everything stronger, including sports teams and the products and services we all enjoy.
It is irresponsible not to allow competition to improve our children’s education in the same way that it has done, for example, with cars and electronics. It is past time for us to fight for having the pre K-12 results we need and deserve that can come only through liberal access to equally funded traditional public schools, charter schools and private schools.
Will Luden
Colorado Springs
Ban polystyrene in beer, elsewhere
If there is one thing everyone in Colorado can agree upon, it’s that our beer is the best in the country. With so many local breweries, its hard to not to find something to love. So finding plastic in our beer is simply unacceptable.
Polystyrene never biodegrades, but instead breaks down into smaller pieces. About one-third of the 70 million foam cups Americans throw away every year ends up in our lakes, streams and rivers. These dangerous plastic fragments have been found in hundreds of our wildlife species and even the beer we drink.
Something that we use for 5 minutes should not pollute our Earth for centuries. And it sure as hell should stay out of my beer. It’s time for Colorado to join the push and ban polystyrene.
Daniel Kay
Colorado Springs
Bike lanes lend a degree of safety
Thank you, thank you, thank you, Dave Ramsey! Finally cyclists have an advocate at The Gazette. As a road cyclist for 14 years in Colorado Springs, I agree that bike lanes lend a degree of safety to cyclists, just as the car lane lines give a degree of safety to drivers — never a guarantee of safety for drivers or cyclists, but helpful, nonetheless.
I ride on both roads and trails in this city for recreation, for fitness, to commute to work (10 miles round-trip), and to save gas and wear and tear on my car. I average 60 miles per week, year-round.
And I am not a millennial — I am 64 years of age. So, thank you again!
Debbie Halverson
Colorado Springs
An unnecessary distraction
David Ramsey’s admonition to drivers to roll down their window and say something to a bike rider is reckless and is conducive to causing accidents.
Bike riders have enough to do, guiding their two-wheeled transportation next to vehicles on busy narrowed streets. I would speculate that saying anything to a bike rider in this now heightened confrontational era, could and would be highly dangerous, especially considering the frequency of hit and runs, pedestrian accidents and the general recklessness of vehicle operators, as well as the random drive by shootings. Operating a motor vehicle requires your dedicated attention, so just drive with 100 percent of your attention on that. Don’t interrupt the bike rider; it is an unnecessary distraction.
Matthew Fronzaglia
Colorado Springs
Saving lives should be the priority
Regarding the recent debate over “congestion” let me say the problem is more complex than Kathleen Krager’s comments or The Gazette editorial. We had a record number of traffic and pedestrian deaths in our city in 2018. Traffic Engineer Krager is correct in the respect that congestion does slow down traffic and desirable in that it saves lives. On the other hand, there are streets — Alsace-7th, Cheyenne Road, Cheyenne Boulevard — where because of narrow roads, blind corners, on-street parking — it is uncongested because cars are traveling twice the speed limit. What Krager and her staff has failed to do in all the public input meetings I attended was to present the speeding and safety data that realistically explains why speed limits are what they are, why more Springsians are getting killed on our roads and why some roads need to be speeded up, and some slowed down.
Of course, bike lanes are not the only answer and a slow rollout with incremental testing would have been advisable. But pleasing folks who are speeding to work at rush hour is not the answer, either.
Traffic crashes and deaths are a crippling cost to our society. Traffic deaths are the No. 1 killer of our young people from 3 to 13. Traffic Engineering should start every public meeting with some grisly pictures of our neighbors that have been killed or run over in recent traffic accidents, it sets a more realistic tone. Safety, saving lives should be the No. 1 priority — lives of drivers, bikers, pedestrians, everybody.
Michael Lowery
Colorado Springs
Too simplistic a solution?
Why hasn’t putting a few satellites with heat-detecting cameras, and other detection devices directly over the border to monitor all activity been offered as a solution? We have seen that the satellites can be zoomed to read license plates. They can be used to detect heat patterns of people, hiding, unseen by human eyes.
Guards can be dispatched to wherever signs of people sneaking into the country are seen. A wall will be a major expense that won’t be an effective deterrent, whereas the satellites would orbit for years.
While satellites are being built, set up drone operators, flying drones, equipped with heat-detection cameras, over the border. The military has remote drone operators, thousands of miles away from actual drones. Border drones will create good-paying jobs for operators. This just seems to be too simplistic a solution to not be being considered; what am I missing?
Mark Stahl
Colorado Springs