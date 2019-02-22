Air quality at Martin Drake
While encouraging that the new CEO of Colorado Springs Utilities is more committed to increasing renewable energy generation, it’s unfortunate that he has chosen his predecessor’s trend of being less than transparent to the public on complex subjects concerning air quality and the Martin Drake power plant.
In a recent public statement, Aram Benyamin insists Drake is in compliance with all air quality regulations and its permit limits for sulfur dioxide emissions (SO2). He also suggests we need not worry about hourly measurements for SO2 emissions, in favor of a 30-day average reading. However, he fails to mention that it is only a one-hour limit that can protect people from spikes from this harmful byproduct of coal combustion that is medically known to cause respiratory illnesses including asthma attacks, the very reason the EPA promulgated this stricter standard in 2010. Yet Utilities regularly petitions to state and federal regulators for Drake to avoid this more stringent health-based one-hour standard, despite the precarious location of the plant where over 400,000 people live within a 5-mile radius. Benyamin must know that a 30-day average will mask those harmful spikes, allowing Drake to avoid detection of violations.
Some other omitted facts:
• Drake is not operating under a current permit, its permit having expired in 2004. Application for permit renewal is finally under review by the state and EPA. Thousands of public comments were submitted in 2018, many of which urged requiring the one-hour emissions limit for SO2.
• Drake’s compliance with SO2 regulations was reviewed in 2017 by the Colorado Air Quality Control Commission, and Utilities’ request that it should be found in attainment of the federal standard was rejected. The commission instead designated the air quality around Drake as ‘unclassifiable’ citing the need for additional future assurances of compliance.
• In 2018, Utilities quietly settled a lawsuit where it faced the possibility of millions in penalties for over 3,000 demonstrated violations of the federal standard for opacity monitoring.
Benyamin’s incomplete statement is disappointing to those of us who were hoping to receive better transparency from this new leader of Utilities.
Leslie Weise
Colorado Springs
Remember this lawsuit
Attorney General Phil Weiser is using Colorado taxpayer money to fund a lawsuit against the Trump administration. This suit serves two purposes — it advances the Democratic Party agenda and it funds what is essentially a “Promote Weiser’” campaign.
I wasn’t aware that Colorado had so much spare money that it could sue on non-Colorado issues; if so, let’s lower taxes. Remember this lawsuit the next time a politician says that we have to raise taxes.
Steve Fleischer
Monument
Make bill as fair as possible
I oppose HB 1177. It appears its passage is inevitable. However, I encourage legislators to work to make it as fair as possible. There should be a penalty for a frivolous claim that a person is a danger. There should be a reasonable means for a citizen to recover his/her firearms if it cannot be proven that he/she is a danger.
The burden of proof that a citizen is a danger should rest on the government.
Maurice Cutting
Colorado Springs
End American involvement in Yemen
It is encouraging and sad that the war in Yemen is back in the news. Sad that the war drags on with American support. Encouraging that through press coverage we can no longer ignore it.
The U.N.’s call for all warring parties to pull their forces out of Hodeida is a step in the right direction. Here at home, a bill to end American military support for the Saudi-led coalition was passed in the House of Representatives on Feb. 14 and should be coming up for a vote in the Senate in the next couple of weeks. The Senate passed a similar bill last December, but it wasn’t taken up by the House at that time.
American involvement in this brutal war is unconscionable and must end. Yemeni children are dying at a rate of over 100 a day because of this crisis. Americans of conscience should call on Sens. Michael Bennet and Cory Gardner to support this bill.
Susan Permut
Monument
No freedom from consequence
To clear up some apparent confusion about the pro-life viewpoint, here’s how “pro-lifers” are pro-choice. I think its safe to say that they believe that in the case of abortion you have a right to choose, but that by the time the life is made the choice has also already been made. (Yes, there are cases where there wasn’t a choice but that’s a debate for another day.)
A choice to participate in behaviors where human life can be produced is a choice. It comes with consequences. In much the same way that choosing to experiment with drugs may end up as a junkie in the street or repeatedly choosing fries over a salad may have the consequence of heart disease.
We do not need more comprehensive sex education in schools. We need more education in accountability and personal responsibility. It’s as simple as, you have freedom of choice but not freedom of consequence. The choice is yours, but you must also accept the consequence.
Susan Meyer
Colorado Springs
Useless IRS department
Why are taxpayers funding IRS helplines when the courts ruled against a woman who received incorrect information from IRS employees? (Make sure those tax returns are accurate, Gazette Feb. 17) The reasoning was that the woman had access to published and readily available sources of IRS code interpretations, so the IRS slapped her with a penalty to boot. Better to get no advice than bad advice.
Get rid of this entirely useless IRS department ASAP.
Linda Craig
Colorado Springs