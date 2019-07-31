Against reintroduction of wolves
Wolves have become the poster child of wildlife in much of the U.S. They are a magnificent icon of the American wilderness. There’s nothing more thrilling than hearing a chorus of wolf howls echoing among the peaks of the high country. Understandably, there are those who would like wolves back in Colorado. However, proponents invariably tell the favorable side of the story. There’s another side.
I’m a retired wildlife biologist/manager. I have a MS degree. If I would have pursued a doctorate, it would have been on wolves. I’ve always been fascinated with wolves. I admire and respect them greatly. But I’m not in favor of reintroducing them in Colorado. Here’s why:
Wolves have a dramatic impact on native big game and domestic livestock. It’s no coincidence that the elk population in north Yellowstone went from 19,000 to roughly 8,000 shortly after wolves were introduced in 1995. The only reason they haven’t ruined the livestock industry in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho is because hundreds of wolves have been killed by government agents and private ranchers to control the damage. The motto of many ranchers is “shoot, shovel and shut up.”
Wolves don’t have a long history of attacks on people in North America, yet. However, hundreds of people have been killed by them over the centuries in Europe and Asia. Even today, reports indicate that wolves kill roughly 100 people annually in India and thereabouts. It’s just a matter of time here.
If wolves are introduced to western Colorado, they will eventually breed with Mexican wolves and thereby dilute the gene pool of both. Plus, wolves don’t necessarily stay where you put them. Those introduced to Yellowstone and other places are now widespread over the West.
I don’t believe it’s in the best interest of wolves to return them to Colorado. Many will die at the hands of agency personnel, ranchers, pet owners and by automobiles, etc. Western livestock producers barely get by on an already thin line of profit. Colorado Parks & Wildlife is already on shaky ground financially. Wolf impacts on revenue-producing big game licenses could tip the scales too far. Just like me not wanting to move to the south side of Chicago, I suspect most wolves would decline to move to Colorado. People who really care about wolf welfare would not support reintroduction.
As Craig Kimball said so well in his July 26 letter, let’s leave wildlife management in the hands of professionals, not the ill-informed general public.
Claude Oleyar
Colorado Springs
Judgment will follow the silence
Regarding, Sunday July 28, “The silence is deafening”, by Jamie Berry:
As the Christ Jesus said “Many are called, few are chosen.”
It is easy to profess to be a Christian. It is very hard to open your life, heart, and count in a Christian way. No man can serve two masters, and some people who profess to be Christian are unable to follow the words and truth of Christ Jesus totally. As the Christ Jesus said “Pick up your cross and follow me.” That is a very scary and hard thing to do.
Judgment will follow the silence, and right now the angels are weeping for humanity. Father forgive them, they know not what they are doing.
Roberta Brown
Colorado Springs
A few things about immigration
In Jamie Berry’s letter to the editor, she implored Christians to say something about the refugees swamping our southern border. I am a Christian whose grandparents crossed the border from Mexico. I’d like to point out a few things to Ms. Berry.
That the United States isn’t God. We don’t have the resources to take every child born in the Third World and their parents and take care of them. Nor is it the U.S.’ job. Europe is paying a high price for taking in enormous amounts of migrants with riots and other problems. Let’s not repeat Europe’s tragic mistake.
That God is moving in the Third World in an amazing fashion. Recently, the numbers of Christians in the Third World has surpassed the number of Christians in the United States. When people are in dire circumstances, it often gives them more incentive to seek God for assistance.
That those churches who are in dire poverty might truly be the rich ones — The poor of the Church of Smyrna (Rev 2:8-9) received much higher praise than the Church of Laodicea, who trusted in their riches (Rev 3:14-17). Berry is confusing material riches with spiritual riches.
There are many logical, not spiritual, reasons why it’s a real bad idea to take in everyone who shows up at our border — especially when someone is paying to bus some of them across Mexico or else paying to organize them, by supplying the mob that walked up to our border with food and water and some rides.
Why has the Democratic party changed from a party who was against illegal immigration when Cesar Chavez was organizing the field workers to a party that wants to give “free” health care to all who violate our immigration laws?
Could it be that by recruiting voters that the Democrats are trying to outnumber the citizens of this country who have paid taxes?
Rick Villa
Colorado Springs
Sanders should run as independent
I’m just curious about Bernie Sanders candidacy, just questioning as to why a registered independent politician is allowed to run as a Democratic candidate for president?
With the Democratic field flush with candidates, it would only seem fair that Bernie should be forced to represent the party he has been affiliated with his whole political career.
Robert Green
Colorado Springs