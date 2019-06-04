Affordable housing fallacies
Affordable housing, in my opinion, is a term that sounds honorable but is subversive. Just consider the Affordable Housing article in Sunday’s Gazette. The term, Affordable Housing, leans toward the idea of social equity. As long as I can remember, social anguish was heaped upon citizens. We should be more caring; it is our responsibility to fix it.
I hope we rue the day when we all settle for affordable housing. Affordable should not be good enough for anyone.
The Sunday article describes the city council’s desire to improve housing options. Their job? If private business thought they could provide affordable housing profitably, don’t you think they would do it? Yet here we are.
The article further states that it is one of the city council’s “high responsibilities” to help people “age in place.” Furthermore there is a ”dire shortage” of affordable housing per city council. Based on what evidence? And, “those earning $46,000 to $67,000 are the most cost burdened”.
I guess, those making $30,000 should be glad they are not making more money because then they would be in financial trouble. The Community Development committee is touting a website that I could not access from the URL listed. I did finally find it but was not impressed.
How does city council trust that the data gathered would be a representative sample of the population being considered? Note that 5 of the 23 questions are about discrimination. Does the data really matter?
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs
Drake plant not the culprit
The activists are once again pointing the finger at the Martin Drake Power Plant as the culprit ... this time for the ozone levels. The Martin Drake Plant has been a part of Colorado Springs for many years before the deluge of cars and trucks hit our town. Let’s point the finger at the unimaginable increase in the traffic on our highways.
The Martin Drake Power Plant is a vital part of Colorado Springs and the Utilities department is doing all it can to keep it clean.
Raymond Ross, Sr.
Colorado Springs
Corruption in Manitou?
The Banana Republic of Manitou Springs. Stench of self-dealing and corruption spews from Council chambers following Council’s star-chamber decree: defying legal advice and eclipsing a mere appearance of impropriety, Council appointed inexperienced Councilor Bob Todd as City Manager.
Elected officials’ primary responsibility is to observe fiduciary duties of care, loyalty, impartiality, accountability, and preservation of public trust. Not content with botching two transparent and expensive city manager searches, Council violated open meetings laws, forming a shadow cabal to enrich one of their own when a deep pool of experienced candidates, trusting to fair and ethical public processes, scheduled their opportunities to compete, bringing a wealth of knowledge, specialty, and experience in public administration to bear.
Thomas Fears
Manitou Springs
Saving Social Security
This is in response to Star Parker’s column on April 6 “Our broken Social Security system”. Her facts are correct; Social Security is a tax on current workers to pay those who were themselves taxed previously to pay prior retirees benefits. Parker’s solution, however, is highly unrealistic. She suggests that workers would stop paying the Social Security tax and then have more money in each paycheck that could be invested in their own retirement accounts.
There are only a few ways this could be done. One, workers could be required to work with financial advisers so their accounts could be managed. Those advisers do not work for free so their fees would diminish the returns of those accounts. Also, many people would be tempted to go into more aggressive investments than would be appropriate for them and then would be unhappy if those investments were down when their retirement came.
Second, people could be required to set up retirement accounts but left free to manage their own investments. The problem is that investing is a skill which not everyone has. History tells us this. The last time a huge percentage of Americans traded individual stocks by themselves was 1929 so we know how this story would end.
The third option might be the worst, however. If people just have larger pay checks and are told its a good idea to save for retirement without being required to, a large percentage of them just won’t. It is frequently reported that 40 percent of Americans don’t have the savings to handle a sudden $400 expense. Of course, some persons have big problems, injuries, job loss, etc and can’t save any money. But, 40 percent of the population is totally incapable of saving? Come on. There are always tons of temptations and many people will just spend more if their paycheck is bigger.
Social Security does need modification. People are living longer than in the 1930s so should be required to wait a bit more to start benefits and the age of full retirement should gradually rise. The issue of fewer working age young people could mostly eliminated by changes to immigration policy.
Getting these modifications through Congress would not be easy but if enough Americans demand them, Social Security can be saved. The reason a Social Security system works better than the privatization idea advanced by Parker is because it’s consistent with how people are rather than how we wish they might be.
Jeff Smith
Colorado Springs