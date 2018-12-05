ADA access not that dif fi cult
Regarding Conrad Swanson’s article Dec. 1, ”Regional Building’s resistance to accessibility inspections.”
What constitutes an ADA compliant parking lot:
1) proper percentage of accessible (aka ‘handicap’) spaces; 2) an adjacent access aisle (usually 5’) to each accessible space; 3) a vertical sign; 4) an accessible path to the building’s entrance. That’s it — not time consuming or difficult. The city of Colorado Springs has stepped up. Regional Building should follow their lead.
Patrick Going
Colorado Springs
Small town mindset
In response to, and with all due respect to Jennifer Bell’s letter in the Dec. 4 Gazette. Wake up!
We live in a large, growing metropolitan city. Cars, trucks, city buses, motorcycles and even future light rails are not only the name of the game for transporting humans from A to B, but are here to stay.
Not only are wider roads, and multiple lane highways and streets necessary to maximize the flow of traffic, but are necessary to save the time necessary and the fuel economy required, to power the beasts and to lower the operator’s temperature.
As cute as bicycles are (and expensive), please get out of your small town, back to the future mindset and come into the 21st century.
Relegate cycling to bike paths and (three) foot bike lanes separate from the actual, real, logical and necessary vehicle transportation methods.
Cycling should be for exercise and pleasure — not out of necessity in a growing city that we all want to love.
So, in the spirit of the season. Merry Christmas! “Share the Road” with bicycles? Bah Humbug!
Tom Antkow
Colorado Springs
Typical of today’s culture
Re: “How white racism destroys black wealth nationwide”, Dec. 2.
This article in Sunday’s Gazette cites a study by the Brookings Institution that concludes homes in predominantly black neighborhoods are worth 23 percent less than “similar” homes in White neighborhoods because of “White racism” which, consequently, is limiting black families’ upward mobility. It goes on to suggest policymakers now have a “target price” to make amends for this harmful racism.
How typical of today’s culture. This has to be someone’s fault, it must be racism. Someone should pay for this! Theses homes, like homes in any neighborhood, are worth less because they are less desirable. Why? There are many factors: quality of schools, crime, lack of home maintenance, etc. These neighborhoods need to do what everyone else does. Identify the causes, start an HOA, establish covenants, start a neighborhood watch, demand quality schools and police involvement in the community. I have seen suburban neighborhood home values decline in Maryland when they transitioned to predominantly black neighborhoods because crime increased, school test results lowered and homes were being kept in disrepair. People would no longer pay a premium to live there.
I have also seen home values skyrocket in what was once a predominantly black ghetto in Washington, DC (Capitol Hill) when improvements were made by neighbors investing time and energy into their homes and their neighborhood. Blaming someone else and looking for “policymakers” to solve this problem is not the answer. Perhaps common sense and community effort is.
Mike Golden
Colorado Springs
Our soldiers are not at peace
Re: “Heartbreak problem”, Mona Charen’s opinion piece. Such a scholarly looking article, to this less-than-scholarly reader could have done without the single unnecessary, repugnant and trivializing sentence by the distinguished Charen, fellow at the Ethics and Public Policy Center, to wit: “Today, we are at peace (with the exception of the occasional death in Afghanistan).”
Am I out of touch, misinformed? Were those U.S. military deaths just unfortunate traffic accidents?
Yes, Ms. Charen, you are at peace. The 99 percent of us are at peace. And the holiday-festooned businesses are attracting shoppers in pursuit of that Christmas peace.
But the one percent — living, yearning and lonely from day-to-day, week-to-week, month-to-month, fighting and dying in foreign lands away from home and family in places like Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria and other combat zones are not at peace. They, in the name of this country, are at war.
May I suggest you take a leave of absence — a sabbatical to join a USO tour or better yet, join that one percent for a tour and perhaps include a study of their life expectancy.
The depth of distastefulness of that one marginalizing sentence is compounded by yet another reported combat deployment from Ft. Carson Sunday night and another confirmed combat death Monday night.
James E. Cullivan
Colorado Springs
Goodbye Mr. President
The nation mourns once again the passing of a leader, and a gentleman, in the fullest sense of those words. He will be missed, and we will be poorer for his passing. As a very young man he answered the call to defend his nation. He did so with little thought for himself, and with resolve to right the wounds inflicted on his country on that December day at Pearl Harbor.
In so doing he joined many of his generation in attempting to bring those responsible to justice. He not only followed the example of others in prior conflicts, he also set his sights on eventual victory for this nation. His resolve as well as those of many, many others saw us successfully to the end of that war.
Goodbye Mr. President. God speed to you and your beautiful wife and young daughter. You’ve left us all a legacy of hope and an example to follow. Rest in peace… and touch the sky.
Bob Armintor
Colorado Springs