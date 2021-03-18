Actually remove the snow
A few years ago Denver began a policy to plow residential streets after it snows. I have watched and participated in this moronic policy since its implementation. Denver sends contractors with pickup truck mounted plows up and down residential streets and the result is this. The plow comes down the street and pushes all the snow from the middle of the street in front every driveway. This forms a foot to two foot high wall on compacted snow with the consistency of concrete nothing but a monster truck can get over.
Homeowners then get to go out and shovel said wall back into the street so they can get out of their driveways. End result, snow is in the original place it started from.
I watch as I and my neighbors toil at this project all the while speaking bad things about the plow drivers ancestry and the stupidity of Denver policies. If you parked on the street you may wait till June to drive your car again.
I’m sure city council will say we are supposed to carry the snow 12 feet to our lawns and deposit it there. Good luck with that idea. Better idea, stop the policy. Do not plow the residential streets or at least give us the choice. Save taxpayer money. Or procure the proper equipment to actually remove the snow. Pickup truck mounted plows are not the right tool.
Dean Dunkin
Denver
Importance of clean indoor air
In the midst of a global pandemic caused by an air-borne virus, the importance of clean indoor air is top of mind. Unless, apparently, you are in the marijuana industry. On March 2, the Denver City Council finance committee will discuss an ordinance to allow marijuana smoke and aerosol indoors in hospitality establishments. This is a big step backwards for health. Allowing marijuana smoking or vaping indoors is counter to Denver and Colorado smoke-free laws that protect workers and the public from exposure to tobacco-based secondhand smoke/aerosol.
Setting up these types of smoking/vaping-allowed rooms is bad for public health, and would create a new unprotected class of workers. Secondhand smoke or aerosol — whether generated by tobacco or marijuana — is a health risk that neither the public nor workers should be exposed to. Please keep Denver’s indoor spaces smoke- and aerosol-free.
Robin Hobart
Denver