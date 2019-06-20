A very, very bad idea
Raising the fees on parking meters is so wrong. Having the meters till 10 p.m. will keep away people who want to dine after 6 p.m. The college kids will not be able to go out in the evening because of lack of funds for all evening. And Sunday? What the heck are they thinking?
Keep these California people away from the Springs. A very, very bad idea.
Nona Capace
Colorado Springs
Please heed these words
On the way down Ute Pass this morning heading from Woodland Park to my work, I saw a deer lying near the concrete barrier dividing the highway before Manitou Springs. It had obviously been hit and was lying on the ground still breathing and with its eyes open.
Previously, I had seen on the traffic billboards for Ute Pass: “Watch for wildlife on roadway. Use slower speeds.”
Would drivers on Ute Pass please heed these words to use slower speeds and spare the wildlife? You do not gain much time going over the speed limit anyway. And please heed the highway warning signs to slow down on curves. A deer might be crossing just beyond where you can see.
Kim Maurice Swift
Woodland Park
An absolutely fantastic publication
Dear Gazette: We both just finished reading the entire 2019 Special Edition of Colorful Colorado, The Gazette did an absolutely fantastic job in preparing and presenting this terrific publication. Congratulations on a job well done!
We thoroughly enjoyed every article and truly appreciated your excellent work. We’ll certainly look forward to future publications.
Art and Susan Martini
Monument
Democrats need new talking points
I would like to respond to the letter from Gail Calloway to The Gazette on June 18. She went down the list of Democratic talking points we have all heard numerous times.
I am particularly mystified by the statement that the president has “over 10,000 verified lies”. Who counts them and what is the verification process? Do they count the number of times he said he was the president of the United States? When he expresses an opinion is that considered a lie? When he says anything and does not provide on the spot indisputable, undeniable evidence to the truth of the matter is that then considered a lie? Talk about fuzzy math.
Calloway said Trump is responsible for $22 trillion national deficit since his tax “break”. Actually, the national debt was just under that amount when he took office. Barrack Obama was responsible for an increase of $8.5 trillion or a 75% increase over Bush’s last budget.
I could go on, but you get my point. The Democrats need new talking points. The American public knows when they are being lied to.
Bob Mulvaney
Colorado Springs
Alternatives to student debt
There recently has been a growing outcry over “crushing student debt”. It has even become a campaign issue with proposals to forgive student debt (Read that as having the taxpayers pay off the debt.)
A couple of issues regarding this problem are never mentioned. Primarily, students can choose among institutions with tuition from $2,000 per year up to those with tuition in excess of $100,000 per year. If you choose the Cadillac plan, can you legitimately complain about the high car payments? As a secondary issue, students who qualify for financial aid are typically offered grants (free money), loans (expensive money), and work study. Far too many students accept the grants and the loans but refuse the work study. When they accept the work study, the money earned need not be paid back and it reduces the need for loans. These are young, smart, energetic people. It is possible to attend school, study and work 10 or 20 hours per week to meet expenses. Perhaps the other funds should not be available unless the student accepts the work study.
Taxpayers pay significant funds toward higher education. Should we be required to pay the rest?
Randall Kouba
Colorado Springs
Impact of abortion restrictions
In all the news stories about the recently passed laws severely restricting abortion, little notice has been paid to the segment of the population who will be most affected by these laws. And, it is not the women seeking abortions, rather the vastly larger number of women who simply need good health care, whether pregnant or not.
Since most of these extreme laws direct the greater punishment (up to 99 years?) toward doctors, what will trigger an investigation if a woman miscarries? Can anyone with a grudge point their finger at the poor hapless soul who has gone through a sad ordeal and then must undergo an investigation, along with her doctor?
What will ensue after the first doctor is imprisoned? How many doctors will decide to either stop giving prenatal care or abandon practice in these already underserved states?
In their zeal to bring every fertilized zygote into full fruition, some facts are being ignored, or even falsified, by the anti-abortion forces. Roughly 30% of pregnancies end in ‘spontaneous abortion’, when the woman’s body detects an abnormality in her body or the fetus that cannot sustain its viability. No matter how many laws are passed, the laws of nature can’t be overcome.
Since by far the most effective means of reducing abortion demand are easily accessible contraceptives, it is obvious that anti forces could do much to attain their goals by reversing their objections to the same!
Jerry Newsom
Colorado Springs