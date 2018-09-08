A straight dose of truth
Once again the homeless issue is getting media coverage with the free shower trailer, similar to units used by our troops overseas. This is almost always followed by a proposed solution to the issue by calling out the lack of “affordable housing”.
HUD defines affordable housing as costing no more than 30 percent of your income. Think about that for a minute. You have no skills above basic labor so that even if you could catch 40-hour a week job at $15/hour that is $31,200 and 30 percent is $9,360 divided by 12 months that is $780 each month. And that has to cover rent and doesn’t include utilities!
That situation probably doesn’t exist, at least in our town. The 40-hour minimum wage job total didn’t account for taxes. The leftover money has to pay for transportation and food as well. Locally, that can’t be accomplished because we don’t have enough 40 hour minimum wage jobs to cover the 1,500-plus homeless and we sure don’t have apartments for under $800 a month that don’t require some up front damage and rent deposits.
Perhaps it is time to admit that one cannot come to the Springs and hope to work their way out of being homeless. The homeless that I see on the streets are not being served by offering false hope that things will be better if they just sign up with one of the many agencies involved. A straight dose of truth would be more honest. If we keep giving them “stuff” and false hope people will continue to arrive, the truth is a little harsher. Colorado Springs has grown so much from a village to one of the best destinations in the West that basic poverty can’t be cured here.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs
Fifty-three gallons of water
I recently had a billboard on my street emblazoned with a picture of an egg and the caption stating that it wastes 53 gallons of water when you throw away one egg. Now I don’t doubt that someone went to the trouble to figure this out. I looked up on the internet and found out the voluminous amounts of water it takes when you waste a pound of meat, a head of lettuce, and numerous other sundry items all listed with incredible amounts of potable water going down the drain. This was all done to help us conserve our potable water of course.
It makes one wonder why nobody bothered to look up how much water is wasted when a baby is aborted.
Steven Rauch
Colorado Springs
Concerns about Kavanaugh
Having the opportunity to watch the Senate hearing for Judge Brett Kavanaugh, I am very concerned about his nomination for the Supreme Court.
My first concern is his views on a sitting president being investigated or indicted for crimes. Given the legal troubles of the president, I am concerned by a nominee who has been picked by the president who has views like his.
No one is above the law, including the president, and he should not be able to pick his judge. It is unethical and endangers our very democracy.
My second concern is Judge Kavanaugh’s views and actions on abortion and a woman’s right to choose. This was decided long ago, but the precedent appears to be at risk.
My third concern is about the lack of transparency in this nomination process. The lack of information and the rush to push this nominee through is concerning.
I would like to be on the record stating that we should not be nominating Judge Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court. Sen. Cory Gardner, Sen. Michael Bennet and Rep. Doug Lamborn must reject the president’s (who has been named as a unindicted conspirator) nominee who may ultimately rule on his charges.
These are perilous time, and our members of Congress must honor their oath to uphold the Constitution and not put our country at risk because they’re not willing to buck their party or this administration. Our elected representatives must do what is right for our country.
Kim Chatterley
Colorado Springs
Judge’s snub contradicts his words
On the first day of the Senate hearing regarding Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court, Fred Guttenberg, father of murdered Parkland student Jaime Guttenberg, approached Judge Kavanaugh. He extended his hand to introduce himself. Silently, the judge turned his back on Mr. Guttenberg and walked away.
Was this behavior a response to Guttenberg’s position on gun control, which directly opposes the judge’s?
Would it have been too much for the judge to put aside his views and extend his hand in sympathy, a gesture of father to father? Or would it have been a betrayal to the beneficence of the NRA that supports the judge?
On the second day of the hearing, Judge Kavanaugh said he doesn’t decide cases based on personal policy or preference, maintaining he’s open-minded, neutral, and impartial. He cited his many charitable activities involving schools, church, and community.
He said that standing in another’s shoes can make a difference in people’s lives, referring to a lesson he learned from reading “To Kill a Mockingbird.”
But the judge’s snub contradicts his words.
His conduct toward Guttenberg was very personal and not very neutral. Words matter. Actions do, too.
A man speaking in defense of his character can’t hide the condemnation of his own behavior. Judge Kavanaugh’s treatment of Guttenberg was shabby. Such behavior is not seemly for a judge or a Supreme Court justice.
Denise F. Ludwig
Colorado Springs