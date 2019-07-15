Simple solution to immigration issue
A simple solution to the problem of our overwhelmed immigration detention system is for those wishing to enter our country to obey our laws (“Nation’s harsh immigration policies also felt in Colorado,” Guest Opinion, July 12). A related article on impending ICE raids elicited predictable outcries from the liberal pantheon of presidential candidates (“Denver braces for ICE raids”).
Apparently the U.S. is alone among nations that can’t enforce their immigration laws without a chorus of condemnation by those supporting illegal behavior. Liberals at once decry our “broken” immigration system but their Congressional representatives consistently fail to take action to reform it. So people flock to our nation knowing the risks to themselves and children, and when the system becomes inundated, which is inevitable, the left excoriates for its inhumane treatment of illegals.
The vast majority of Americans are charitable when it comes to assisting those in need, but we can and should to reject the notion that those who willfully break our laws deserve the same rights and economic support as fellow citizens. The left’s support for illegal immigration perfectly reflects their globalist, no-border philosophy which is antagonistic to American sovereignty — yet another concept they believe is no longer applicable to their misinformed view that all nations and cultures are on the same moral plane.
Philip Mella
Woodland Park
The danger of jumping too high
I am always fascinated with people and their seemingly seamless choice to jump when someone says to do so. And do so, I might add, at the requested height of that same someone. And, beyond. In this case, the loyal to the core, Donald Trump followers.
Even if you told them he once stated, “The key to promotion is bravado. I play to people’s fantasies. People want to believe that something is the biggest and the greatest and the most spectacular!”
They remain faithful!
Or, even his having dubiously stated, in June, while awarding the Medal of Freedom to noted economist Arthur Laffer, “I’ve heard and studied the Laffer Curve for many years in the Wharton School of Finance.” Even if you told them Donald Trump attended Wharton in 1968 and Laffer’s economic curve was conceived in on a napkin in 1974, they would say he never said that. Or, it’s “fake news.”
It’s not a dubious President who may alone become a danger, it’s the prospect of how high he asks his followers to jump that could be for all upon whom they would fall.
M.A. Tkacik
Colorado Springs
The importance of a free press
There was an interesting juxtaposition of articles in the July 3 Gazette, with David Ramsey extolling the virtues of the free press while Evan Petzold was describing the total censorship of the press at the tragic Hill Climb accident.
Ramsey got it right. He said a free press is a critical component of truth, justice and the American way. He described the Youngstown Vindicator’s demise, along with other hometown newspapers, as a blow to American democracy. According to Ramsey, the Youngstown Chronicle exposed corruption in government. Along with the Houston Chronicle, they exposed the KKK with their glorified, polluted and fake Americanism.
In an adjacent article, entitled “Hill Climb: An Hour Without Media”, Petzold describes the command, “Lens caps” which was issued to the media to cease taking pictures following the crash of motorcyclist Carlin Dunne near the finish line. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb not only prohibited any pictures, they also ordered notepads put away on pain of confiscation. Freedom of the press died on Pikes Peak along with Carlin Dunne. It was two hours before Dunne’s death was announced and 48 hours before a news release was issued by the Association, notably excluding any mention of a bump in the road which knowledgeable observers say may have been a factor in the crash.
A free and independent press is the cornerstone of a democratic republic. It is necessary to provoke dialogue, to share the truths that powerful people would like to conceal, and to hold government and institutions accountable. In a series of articles arguing for transparency, open meetings and public disclosure, Justice Louis Brandeis observed that sunlight is the best disinfectant. Reasons often cited to justify censorship of the press include; grizzly details which may offend sensibilities, inaccurate information may create misimpressions, private event sponsors need to control the message. These objections must not prevail. We need free access to information, as provided by journalists, so we can make up our own minds.
We must never allow the faithful watchdogs to be muzzled.
Pete Lee
Denver
Questions on Trump’s character
I submit the following response to Robert Blaha’s July 10 column.
Mr. Blaha you suggest that Donald Trump has similar characteristics to Vince Lombardi and Winston Churchill. You mentioned a few, but I would ask if Lombardi and Churchill had any of the following characteristics, with the emphasis on “character”?
Were either adulterers?
Were either sexual predators?
Were either racists or bigots?
Were either persons who mocked people with disabilities?
Did either of them mock parents of children who gave their lives for their country?
Did either of them mock women based on their physical appearance?
Did either of them have a reputation as being a pathological liar?
Jerry Levy
Lawrence, Kansas