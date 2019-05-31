A potentially huge resource
Sunday’s front page story about the burden that first-responders carry in trying to help those with various mental health issues was eye-opening and somewhat hopeful, but also deeply sobering as even helpful approaches and programs face huge shortages of human and financial resources.
Reference was made to a community roundtable that was convened to look for answers, resulting in some helpful approaches and some funding, but as I see it there was a potentially huge resource that was apparently overlooked or dismissed in the search for answers: the church!
Imagine if hundreds of people-loving volunteers from area churches were trained and allowed to be a part of the solution. Not only would fewer funds be needed, but many more people could receive help possibly 24/7/365 instead of three times a week and only as long as funding is available. Is it not worth a try?
Dan Brown
Colorado Springs
Trail etiquette is important
I also think that trail etiquette is important. I walk my two dogs in the parks and trails and have been startled lots of times when bikes come up behind us. They are traveling fast and quietly so most of the time you don’t hear them until they pass you.
I would love to see someone require them to have a bike bell so I would know to move over. This simple device would keep the bikers safer and also us walking the trails. Please bikers be aware, I can’t get my dogs out of the way if I don’t know you are there.
Linda Reed
Colorado Springs
A contradiction to the AFA Honor Code
The Air Force Academy Honor Code states “We will not lie, steal, or cheat, nor tolerate among us anyone who does.” Unfortunately, the young men and women of this year’s graduating class, the future leaders of the Air Force and for some, future leaders of our country, had to tolerate a graduation speaker who has lied, stolen, and cheated. The president’s documented/proven lies hit the 10,000 mark recently. His stealing from contractors and workers is documented. And sadly, his cheating on his three wives is also well-known.
Perhaps the most egregious part of all this is that the president lies about his lying, stealing and cheating! He tries to convince us, in spite of all evidence to the contrary, that it never happened!
It is truly disheartening that on this most celebratory day of their young lives, the cadets will be subjected to a speaker who is a contradiction of the very honor code they have lived by these last four years.
Judi Ingelido
Colorado Springs
Women can take charge of their bodies
Is anyone else getting tired of the endless ranting, catastrophizing and protesting about abortion laws? And that goes for both sides, neither of which seem able to express their angst, terror or moral superiority in less than several hundred words and/or hours and just end up repeating the same mantras about “a woman’s right to choose” or “they just want to kill babies.”
I was giving up on any rational thought from anyone in the media until Rachel Stovall’s article last week in The Gazette in which she at least obliquely referred to the hitherto unspoken concept of birth control, hold on to your hat! I like Rachel a lot and she is one of the few rational and sensible humans writing commentary these days, at least in my humble opinion.
I felt a bit better yet to read the Associated Press article featured on page 1 of The Gazette, “Abortion ban won’t turn back the clock” though they didn’t seem sold on birth control either, so much as other methods of extinction so one didn’t have to have it done in a clinic. But this is progress — at least the media is mentioning birth control.
I am not in media and not a rocket scientist, but it seems to me that in most instances other than the need to help and protect victims of rape and incest and serious health issues, that there are two concepts that get little or no mention in the “debate/rant” from either side: personal responsibility and birth control, in that order. Since no one on either side suggests these novel ideas, I have to assume that both sides just have axes to grind, and agendas to push forward before the next election. In this day and age (2019, not 1819 or 1919) with the options available, women can surely take charge of their bodies and if they keep repeating the same action over and over, perhaps they need to be better informed of these options and perhaps the Planned Parenthood clinics and the media can help to do that.
Geraldine Russell
Colorado Springs
Pelosi should stand up
It is time for Nancy Pelosi to do her duty as the speaker of the House for all American people, not just as a leader of the Democratic Party.
As a lifelong Democrat, I understand her reluctance to give this so-called president fodder to feed his MAGA constituents. However, since the rules of the Judiciary Department do not allow filing of charges against a sitting president, as Robert Mueller reminded us Wednesday in his statement to the American people, it is her duty as the speaker of the House to commence impeachment proceedings immediately.
Trump has shown his contempt for the rules of order, laws of the land and people who hold these principles. Please, stand up and take this bully on. I fear that Trump and the Senate leadership are corrupt individuals who will do anything to be reelected precisely because they know they will be indicted just as soon as they are no longer in their official roles.
Linda Loose
Boulder