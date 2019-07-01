A life cut much too short
My name is Gina Vasquez. My sister Roberta Sophia Rodriguez was the woman who fell into the South Fork River that eventually meets the Rio Grande River. On June 15, my sister was traveling back home from Colorado Springs. As she and her fiance Scott Wiebe entered Wolf Creek Pass on U.S. 160 they decided to stop off the road to admire the river near mile marker 1751/2.
They parked near the river and walked down to a set of rocks. As Roberta and Scott sat on the rocks it became dark. Scott proceeded to get up and told her “come on Roberta, it’s getting dark we need to get moving”. As he turned his back to her, he heard a splash and my sister had fallen into the water. Scott saw her head bobbing in the water and attempted to follow her on the side of the river. The river was cold, strong, powerful and much too fast for Scott to keep up with. He said she went by a rock and disappeared. He climbed back up to the road and called 911. The Sheriff’s office searched for her that evening and proceeded to continue the search on Sunday, June 16. Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, county search and rescue and county emergency management personnel along with 25 people continued the search for my sister in the following days. Sheriff Fred Hosselkus met with my family on Tuesday, June 18 and assured my family that they were doing everything they could to bring my sister home to us.
At this point the search for Roberta switched from Search and Rescue to Search and Recovery. The waters were much too dangerous to put lives in danger so they needed to wait for the water to recede a little bit. Moisture in the form of snow helped calm the waters some. The rivers are running extremely high and this particular part of the river was dangerous because it was narrow, rocky, fast-moving and murky. It was very dangerous to even be around.
My mom received the call that they had found my sister on June 25 around 10:45 a.m. The search and rescue team had been out there looking for her and one particular individual just had a feeling that she was near. He took out his binoculars and started looking at one particular spot. He says he saw her hand sticking up. Search crews took delicate care in recovering her body and it took four hours for them to get her completely out of the water. The victim’s advocate for the Sheriff’s Office told my other sister that she was taken care of with dignity and respect. When they finally lifted her body out of the water, hundreds of Monarch butterflies proceeded to fly out of a bush that was very close to where her body was. We instantly felt peace, knowing that she was taken care of by these butterflies and they did not leave her until she was out of the water.
The river is powerful, full and fast. Everyone needs to listen to the reports and stay away from any water source until officials say that the waters are safe to enter.
My sister was vibrant, full of life and loved an adventure. I’m sure the draw to get out on those rocks and admire the power that the river was flexing that night was too much for her to stay away from, which ended up being her last adventure. She was a beautiful light, a mother of four, kind and caring to all who knew her and a life cut much too short, at just 37 years old.
Please relay this message to anyone that the water levels are much too high to be safe around. Admire from afar and keep away from the water. Tragedies have no names and the river can be unkind.
We would love to thank the Mineral County Sheriff’s Office, Search and Rescue Teams and everyone who played in a part in finding and bringing my sister home to us. They gave us their word that they would find her and they did. They are amazing people, with huge hearts and I’m sure they will sleep better too knowing Roberta Sophia Rodrigue, our “Berta” is home.
Gina Vasquez
Colorado Springs
Policy change needs review
I am concerned about President Trump’s proposal to allow athlete graduates of military academies to defer their time on active duty in order to play professional sports immediately.
While I have attended and enjoyed several Air Force Academy football games, I believe that the mission is not to attract the best athletes but rather it is to attract the best men and women who will serve the country in peace time and in war.
What if the athlete is injured during the sport? Depending on the severity of an injury, completion of military duty might not be possible.
In such a case, who would repay the athlete’s publicly funded education? I think any such policy change needs serious review and study before implementation.
Charles A. Carr, Jr.
Colorado Springs
Federal laws supersede state laws
Re: “ACLU sues Teller County sheriff”: I know this is extremely boring and very few people in the country really care to hear it, particularly if it appears contrary to their misinformed beliefs or predispositions, but under Article VI of our Constitution federal laws properly enacted under the Constitution are superior to state constitutions and laws and must give way when contrary to our federal Constitution.
Moreover, judges in every state are “bound” to honor this supremacy and all federal and state legislators and executive and and judicial officers are bound by an oath of office to support the Constitution. Section 287(g) of the Immigration and Nationality Act is a properly enacted federal law that states and their officials cannot ignore without violating this law and dishonoring their oaths.
Teller County officials need to file a a notice to move this suit to a proper federal district court.
Joe Ferri
Colorado Springs