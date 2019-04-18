A human tragedy in Paris
The lead editorial in Paris’ newspaper, Le Monde, on Sept. 12, 2001, read “Nous sommes tous américains” — “We are all Americans.” It was a stirring reminder that 9/11 was not just an American tragedy but a human tragedy.
Monday’s grievous sight of Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral being consumed by a conflagration, with videos of its historic spire tumbling like one of New York’s twin towers, evokes the memory of other tragedies. For 800 years, that cathedral has stood as a symbol of the human spirit in the center of Paris, on an island in the middle of the Seine that has been a seat of human settlement and a spiritual center long before the Romans arrived.
Unlike 9/11, fortunately, there does not appear to be any loss of human life. And, unlike 9/11, the cause of this tragedy may prove to be innocent and accidental. Or it may prove to have had nefarious causes.
Yet in its own way, the burning of Notre Dame is still a human tragedy. Paris will rebuild, as did we after 9/11. For now, the loss of this historic landmark is not just Paris’ loss. It is our loss as well. Maintenant, nous sommes tous parisiens.
Schuyler Foerster
Colorado Springs
The value of free Kindergarten
I am asking for support for Colorado’s House Bill 19-1262 for free full-day Kindergarten for all children.
As a mother, grandmother and former teacher of kindergartners, I have seen first hand the positive affects of full-day Kindergarten. It not only increases the children’s academic skills but gives all children a solid education foundation.
And as a former kindergartner myself from a low socio-economic status I can say that it not only provided me a safe environment but made me fall in love with learning.
Please take care of all children by supporting HB19-1262 free full-day Kindergarten and provide all of our children with the foundation they will need to succeed.
Lisa Villanueva
Colorado Springs
Cameras at every intersection
So far it looks like the people that are against the red light cameras are people who on a regular basis speed, follow to close, don’t stop at red lights prior to turning and coast into the intersection at red lights blocking pedestrians and other traffic that may want to cross the street in safety.
David Ramsey (April 12 column) is correct in that as long as drivers like him only obey the traffic laws that suit them at the moment without regard for the safety of others the streets will never be safe. Let’s get cameras at every intersection and add speed sensors for those that go “a few mph over the limit.”
Robert Rose
Colorado Springs
What dysfunctional government can do
The dividing line between victims and victimizers seems to be quite palpable these days. When President Donald Trump labels those he does not like with strong derogatory terms, hurt is bound to be felt by the recipients of his tendency to fail to connect his vocal chords with his brain.
The reality of how rampant the division among people has become makes me question how teachers, parents, church officials and the like are handling this problem. My guess is that they are experiencing difficult times trying to teach the youth of this country what intrinsic values are all about rather than simply the value of a dollar bill. When cruel words, lack of truth, incongruent behavior between actions and words is part of the daily dose dished out by Donald Trump, how do people deal with such a dysfunctional type of government?
Chances are, either drug and alcohol use, or mental health professionals are in great demand, as I write this.
Those of us, immigrants like myself, know exactly what a dysfunctional government can do to its people; hence the attraction to this country.
Needless to say, no country in the world is perfect, but America is known for being able to rise above the cancer that destroys family life, small communities, cities, states and eventually the entire country. What is happening now?
Can we, in good conscience say, for as long as our president is doing well for the economy of the country, it does not matter how he does it?
As a member of the human race, neither am I blind to President Trump’s effort to do well for the country, under dire circumstances at times, nor am I immune to his hurtful manner of categorizing non Caucasian immigrants as being second class human beings.
To answer my own question, I suppose I could choose to be in the victim category, but I refuse to do that; on the contrary, I choose to channel my energy toward bringing victims and victimizers together. Once you reach my age — close to 75 years old in a few days — having had a good life in this country for over two thirds of those years, you realize that there is a lot of good to live for by means of reaching out to people through a good value system. After all, just as everyone is capable of hurting others, so are we capable of exercising the golden rule.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
President called their bluff
We had a poll at coffee the other day and the results were: 100 percent behind the president’s plan to bus illegals to “sanctuary” cities. Laredo and Brownsville, Texas and Yuma, Ariz., don’t want to be sanctuaries for illegals and several other cities have stood up and said that they do.
If this were a poker game, the president just called their bluff. He backed down from closing the border even though we have no more facilities to detain illegals, so the Democrats got what they wanted, yet complainer in chief Representative Nancy Pelosi is calling foul. Hauling your children along while illegally trespassing doesn’t get you a “get out of jail” card in any other jurisdiction except our national borders.
The president has tried as hard as possible to protect our country and follow the law and asked congress to change the law if it doesn’t work anymore. There seems to be no action towards actually changing the law of the land, just complaints about whatever the president does.
Michael S. Welsh
Colorado Springs