A fox in the hen house
I usually agree with Woody Paige but this time he’s so far off base he can’t see home plate. Putting Congress in charge of the United States Olympic Committee is like putting the fox in charge of the hen house. The last thing we need is Congress involved in the U.S. Olympic movement. What has the Democratic-controlled Congress accomplished the last couple of years? Their only focus has been on the impeachment of President Trump. No focus on healthcare, the infrastructure, immigration reform or anything productive. The Republications can’t agree with each other, much less the Democrats. All there is partisan agreement on is increasing the national debt. Given the opportunity, I’m confident Congress will bankrupt the USOC like they have our country.
How about a look at Congress’s indiscretions and inappropriate conduct, sexual and otherwise? How about the confidential financial settlements for indiscretions, poor choices and bad behavior that are off the public record and carefully concealed from we the people? How about the numerous lies and laws broken by our political leadership that goes unpunished? Congress just wants another highly visible distraction from what they should be doing, that they are not. Congress can’t even get their own house in order, much less that of “92 South Tejon in Colorado Springs.”
As an athlete’s advocate, both as an athlete and coach, I do agree with Woody that more Olympians, past and present, should be on the USOC Board of Directors and USOC administrative staff and I’ve preached that for years.
For the record, the Modern Olympics was a creation by the aristocracy for the participation and entertainment of the aristocracy (see “Chariots of Fire”). The USA was the first country where middle class athletes could participate but many were limited because of the strong adherence to amateurism. For many years, the USOC was strictly a volunteer organization and only the elite/wealthy had the resources to be involved. They always made sure they were better served than the athletes, which were the only reason they existed.
Later a paid Executive Director and small administrative staff was hired. I was on three Olympic teams, was captain of two and a coach of two. I was a charter member of the USOC Athletes Advisory Council and served on the USOC Board of Directors. I’ve “been there done that.”
Lastly, these are Olympic Athletes that must accept some responsibility/accountability for themselves. Except for young gymnasts and a few young swimmers, these athletes should be able to take care of themselves. Giving more money to the U.S. Center for Safe Sport will have little impact and take revenue away from preparing Olympic hopefuls. The USAF Academy created the Department of Character Development and Leadership to solve similar problems and it has failed miserably.
The USOC has never been perfect. However, over the years they’ve done a good job and produced many Olympic medals.
Yeah, go ahead and give the responsibility to Congress and throw away your “Colorado Springs Olympic City USA” stickers away.
R. Wayne Baughman
Colorado Springs
Eating that rainbow stew
After listening to the Democratic debates, or shall I call it “promise-fest 2019-20”, I just had to have my say.
I am old and if I have learned anything in my lifetime, it is that nothing is free; there is always a payback.
Theses people are promising free money — free education, free insurance, free entry into this country for all — free, free, free! Really? Remember, politicians make promises with other people’s money — not their own — but yours and mine!
After listening to the debates, I thought these people really need a theme song for their debates from here on after, and I am reminded of an old Merle Haggard song — “Rainbow Stew”.
Eatin’ rainbow stew in a silver spoon
Underneath that sky of blue
We’ll all be drinkin’ that free bubble-ubb
And eatin’ that rainbow stew.
It is right on point after listening to the Democratic debates. If anyone is not familiar or remember this song, it can be searched on your phone or YouTube.
And that’s my say!
David Hill
Peyton
Keep the pendulum swinging
According to advocates like Toni Larson (“Activists seek to overturn vote law”, Friday, Aug. 2), the National Popular Vote’s elimination of the electoral college is so important a goal that we dare not allow Colorado voters have any say in deciding it.
Rich irony aside, Larson’s claim of putting voters ahead of partisan politics is ludicrous. Even non-cynics and many Democrats recognize the partisan, power-grab nature of the NPV initiative: Those in favor of the Constitutional run-around believe they now have the demographics to rule the presidency forever, so now is the time to strike and usher in a new era of national one-party dominance. Does anyone believe the Democrats wouldn’t be screaming bloody murder were the demographics in favor of Republicans?
Larson claims that the NPV would guarantee “every vote matters.” On the contrary, it would almost guarantee entrenchment of the two major parties.
In 2016, the Democrats and Republicans conspired to keep Libertarians and Greens off of the national stage, effectively squelching voters who will always have minority, but important, voices that should be heard. The NPV will only entrench the dominance of Republicans and Democrats, neither of who have more voters than the combined total of independents and third party voters.
Balance is important. This country has survived due to the pendulum that swings when one party goes too far in one direction. Let’s retain the mechanisms that keep the pendulum swinging.
Jeff Langr
Colorado Springs