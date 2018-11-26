A fitting tribute for Fellows
After the recent death of George H. Fellows, one of the best city managers Colorado Springs has ever had, we feel it would be a great honor to him and his family if the Library Board would rename the East Library as the George H. Fellows Library.
The East Library is no longer in the east of the city and so in a way the title is a misnomer. The park adjacent to the library already bears his name. Why not extend the honor?
Fellows served as city manager for 19 years and served on the boards of many public and private institutions following his retirement. He helped the city grow and prosper as his obituary in The Gazette noted.
Renaming the East Library for him would be a most fitting tribute.
Herb and Belle Dienes
Colorado Springs
Editorial pages were priceless
The Nov. 21 Gazette Opinion page and the OP/ED page were priceless! The Gazette Editorial Board provided a detailed, factual study on how “pot is hurting Colorado”. On the OP/ED page, James McNulty’s letter, “Enforce the city’s camping ban”, Val Tirman’s letter “Finally utopia is here”, Doug Gardner’s “Nothing is sinking in”, and Mike Menza’s “Reasons for gun ownership” were some of the best narratives The Gazette has ever printed in one edition.
A.D. Vinke
Colorado Springs
The least despicable candidate
As a Vietnam veteran on disability I want to take issue with Jerry Miller’s letter (“Trump and American veterans”) attacking the president. President Donald Trump is a despicable person of the lowest order, I agree. The only problem is that of the two running for president he was the least despicable. Nuff said!
Chester Sawyer
Monument
A need for special needs programs
Children with developmental, behavioral and mental disorders in an inclusive classroom is not only unfair to them but to the other children and the educator as well. Parents with a child that have a disorder could possibly expect the educator to focus on their child more because of their special circumstances but a parent with a child with no disorder could also expect the same.
Noticing that some public schools in Colorado Springs are not receiving government funding for a special needs program, a state certified teacher is more receptive to help not only self-esteem issues but to encourage effort. A child with special needs may not excel in an ordinary classroom because of the student-teacher ratio. The average amount of students in a common classroom is 17-21 per one teacher as to four to five children with a disorder to two to three state certified special education teachers. With this significant difference, a special needs program would be more suitable for every public school. A special education teacher would be able to focus more on a child with a disorder than a teacher with no training except for that of a common classroom.
Brigitte Wolfe
Colorado Springs
We love our independence
I wholeheartedly agree with Eric Hogue’s “Governor: Colorado is not California” in the Gazette Nov. 21, in spite of owning an electric vehicle, aka “overpriced luxury golf carts!” I find Gov. John Hickenlooper’s executive order out of touch with the culture of Colorado. Anyone who observes the highways sees evidence Eric pointed out in his opinion column — the vast majority of vehicles are pickup trucks and SUVs. Let me give two examples to support his facts.
My son always enjoyed sporty “rice-rockets” when he was in high school and college. Once he joined the Army and was stationed in Alaska, he realized the futility of his car, and came back with a RAM pickup truck. It was more fitting not only to the Alaskan wilderness, but the pickup allowed them to bring back both of their motorcycles. Not long after they returned his wife traded in her car for a truck as well. When you watch the ads supporting NFL on TV, most are not for cars, but trucks, targeted to the same demographic-young, independent, adventuresome.
I was recently working with an NCO from Ft Carson. He was so glad to have his pickup truck back from the body shop after the hail storm damage was repaired.”I love my truck. I’ll never own a sedan again after that worthless rental car that I’ve been driving for weeks!”
The same folks who want diversity and choice in certain domains, wish to mandate the style of vehicle we need to own in Colorado. Governor, your executive order will not change the hearts and minds of the independent Coloradans when they enter a showroom to buy a truck. We love our freedom over what we drive-even if it’s an EV!
C.B. Hendrick
Colorado Springs
We’re living in the past
Here in the Springs we are blessed with wonderful nature and for the most part friendly, caring people.
Addressing the traffic nightmare here is required, obviously. Spending millions on roads and encouraging driving is not the answer. I went to Red Rocks open space this morning and noticed major construction between the east and west bound lanes. I thought wouldn’t be great if they were building light rail. No such luck. We’re living in the past.
Other cities around the world are using more and more mass transit. They are not only reducing traffic congestion but doing the right thing in fighting global warming. We are already a little LA. Do we really want to follow their example?
Dwight Buel
Colorado Springs