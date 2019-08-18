A decision made in an instant
I’ve watched the [De’Von Bailey] videos, from multiple perspectives, several times. It couldn’t be clearer.
CSPD stops two people strongly suspected of armed robbery and asserts to search them. One of them, for no reason at all, bolts and is told, as he’s running, at least three times to raise his hands which are, oddly, both in front of him near his crotch. No man I’ve ever seen runs with both his hands in front of him near his crotch. CSPD officers pursuing, uncertain of their safety, or the safety of the community, gun down the perp.
A decision made in an instant, one I would not want to have to make, forever stamps upon its community the imprimatur of racism or professionalism.
The weapon used in the armed robbery is found. Humanity is abundant in the treatment of the perp by all of the officers of the CSPD.
I could not be more proud of CSPD or my community with the exception of those who were so quick to try and convict hard-working men and women who have to make the split-second decisions of life and death by which our community thrives or withers. Every community has a police force. Ours is one to be spectacularly proud of.
Matt Gaebler
Colorado Springs
Incident could have been avoided
Having never written a letter, I can not help but submit my opinion on the recent police- involved shooting. All this young man had to do was state he had a gun and it was in his pants, and he would have been arrested without incident.
We need to give the police fair coverage here. They were called by a victim of these two men for help and knew one of the men was armed. This man was running and maybe reaching for his gun. In the light of the recent police shootings, many shot in the head, these officers had no other choice. I thank God every day for these brave men and women.
Michele Robinson
Peyton
Chapel is ‘free exercise thereof’
In response to the August letter complaining about the AFA Chapel remodeling effort: Aside from the fact that the AFA Chapel is a national landmark and an architectural marvel, remodeling the AFA Chapel does not violate the First Amendment which states in part: Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, nor prohibit the free exercise thereof.
The First Amendment, in guaranteeing freedom of religion, prohibits the government from establishing a “state” religion and from favoring one religion over any other. The Supreme Court has interpreted the intent of the Constitution to be that a clear separation of church and state protects every religion equally. According to the AFA website, the “chapel is an all-faith house of worship designed to meet the spiritual needs of cadets and staff. It contains a separate chapel for Protestant, Catholic, Jewish and Buddhist faiths, and two all-faiths’ worship rooms.”
And, oh by the way, every military branch has active duty chaplains of all faiths serving those who serve us.
What those who would like to erase any trace of religion from our lives always choose to overlook is the key phrase: “nor prohibit the free exercise thereof.”
Edward Hoden
Monument
What my dogs taught me
Lucky was top dog until Lucy arrived. When we named Lucy, Melanie astutely observed that “Lucy” is “Lucky” without the “k.” But more than a letter separated the two. Where Lucy was dynamic, sociable and playful, Lucky had become lazy and a loner too set in his ways to participate in sport with her. Over time, he became more tolerant and learned to accept Lucy. Perhaps he realized they shared a common dogma, a bond centered on trust instilled when the wild dog was tamed.
We humans have applied every dogma under the sun trying to cope with ill feelings since Eve talked Adam into eating the apple. Ever since the rivalry between Cain and Abel, we continue to suffer the same consequence. Why do we have this dark side? What should we do?
Lucy and Lucky have given me a clue. Two age groups happily coexist: innocent children and the elderly who cherish the unspoiled birthright of every child. They and all of humanity make up a kaleidoscope for an endless variety of faces. The faces of children shine with promise and energy, while those of the elderly glow with wisdom and fortitude. The majority of the others flicker with the vicissitudes of life. All flame with intrinsic good. We must endeavor to prevent anyone from being extinguished because of deprivation or corruption. Our children must not lose their innocence to our persistent rivalries and shortcomings, but must be allowed to pursue life predicated by the brilliance and wisdom of our elders.
Surely, our elders would urge that we bury the bones of contention that plague us. When passions overheat, and we find ourselves panting like a dog, just remember that is the way our canine friends cool off. Give cooling off a chance.
If Lucky could do it, so can we.
John D. Elms
Colorado Springs
Rabbi will be a community asset
Last Sunday’s article about Rabbi Iah Pillsbury, Temple Beit Torah’s new dynamic and exuberant spiritual leader, was interesting and informative. However, it failed to emphasize one important factor. She happens to be very, very good at what she does. She conducts services in a way that combines traditional prayers and songs with a contemporary interpretation. Her sermons are informative and uplifting without being “preachy”. Her fluency in Hebrew allows her to read from the Torah with expression and style.
I’m confident that Rabbi Pillsbury will prove to be a valuable asset not only to Temple Beit Torah but to the entire Colorado Springs community.
Dr. Sidney D. Rubinow
Colorado Springs