A criss-crossing mess of drivers
The time is long overdue for ramp metering to be deployed at several freeway entrance ramps in Colorado Springs. At the top of my list is the southbound and northbound on-ramps from Woodmen Road to I-25 during high and recurring mainline congestion times.
The very long south bound on-ramp rapidly merges two lanes into one and ends up in a long exit only off ramp to the Nevada-Rockrimmon exit.
During evening rush hour with mainline slowing and stoppage, the vast majority of these vehicles immediately start merging left into the right through lane of I-25. At the same time a very large number of vehicles in the right through lane want to change to the exit only lane to their right creating a criss-crossing mess of drivers jockeying for position, competing for the same limited gap or space, and not giving an inch to each other.
Every single day I see accidents merging on the on-ramp and as drivers change lanes on the freeway. The opposite is true for the morning rush hour from Woodmen to north bound I-25. Ramp-metering is a proven, cost-effective, and operational safety strategy for numerous reasons. Queue spillover onto local streets can be addressed by improving street signal timing and monitoring ramp metering rates.
It’s high time the city’s traffic engineer brings this city out of the dark ages and improves driving and road safety for all of us.
Susan Ray
Colorado Springs
Ask the citizens what they want
Jill Gaebler, in her Nov. 27 letter said in defense of the bike lanes “I have heard from many” (who approve of the bike lanes). How many?
Considering the obvious and significant opposition to the bike lanes, I’m sure you’ve also heard from, but didn’t mention, those who are opposed. How many of these folks are there?
Please keep in mind that the streets in question are not ordinary neighborhood streets, but are thoroughfares used and needed by traffic that isn’t necessary local. Your bike lanes negatively affect drivers from throughout the city, so you and the city need to be thinking and listening more broadly than just one neighborhood.
It’s quite obvious that there is significant, if not overwhelming, opposition to the bike lanes as implemented on Cascade and elsewhere. It’s time for you and the city to stop guessing, and ask the citizens what they want. The city needs to credibly and openly measure the city wide support for, and opposition to, the bike lanes. It should then act appropriately based that measurement.
My bet is that, until the magnitude of the opposition is acknowledged and the city acts accordingly, this issue will continue to be a festering wound in the city’s side.
Charles Rollman
Colorado Springs
Teach students critical thinking
How inspiring to read Steve Schuck’s guest opinion in Sunday’s Gazette: “Public education must embrace innovation”. He hits the nail on the head with this statement: “Public education needs a megadose of risk tolerance and innovative leadership, judged by performance and outcomes, not by inputs.”
To achieve better performance, perhaps we should review the curriculum and textbooks used to educate them. An elective offered at one of our state colleges is entitled, Peep Show, Sexuality & Popular Culture with a textbook entitled, Vibrator Nation: How Feminist Sex Toy Stores Changed the Business of Pleasure.
I’m wondering, how will this type of taxpayer-funded college course help our emerging leaders outside the bedroom? Surely, we can find coursework more relevant to teach students how to think critically, solve problems and be prepared to guide our nation. In the 2011 book, “Academically Adrift: Limited Learning on College Campuses” by Richard Arum and Josipa Roksa (University of Chicago Press), the authors cite a lack of rigor for poor student academic progress:
• Forty-five percent did not demonstrate any significant improvement in learning in the first two years of college
• Thirty-six percent did not demonstrate any significant improvement over four years of college
Perhaps we’ve improved at the college level since 2011. But in 2015, the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) reported the U.S. placed 38th out of 71 developed and developing countries in math and 24th in science for 15 year olds.
Innovative leadership can’t come soon enough for our nation’s youth.
Laura Lollar
Black Forest
A generation burdened with debt
Being young in Colorado is expensive. Between skyrocketing rents and low wages, the future can be daunting. But one cost to young people is a threat to all Coloradans — student debt.
An entire generation burdened with debt is not only a threat to the future of students, but to all Coloradans. In 2017, the average college graduate owed over $26,000. Colorado cannot succeed when people are prohibited from buying a house, starting a business, or saving for retirement because they are struggling to pay back student loans.
Improving funding for higher education is an uphill battle. Moderate tax increases, even on the very wealthy, are a nonstarter (see Amendment 73). With demands to improve our infrastructure and improve our K-12 schools, higher education often ends up on the chopping block.
But there are steps we can take now to lessen the burden of student debt.
The Student Loan Servicer Accountability Act is a bill to make student loan servicers obey the same rules and regulations as other industries, such as mortgage and credit cards servicers.
At the very least, students deserve to have all the information they need to make informed decisions about paying back their loans in the quickest and easiest way possible, and not have to worry about being taken advantage of by predatory loan servicers. Young people turned out in record numbers in this last election, and they want action on student debt and college affordability. Passing this bill would be a great first step.
Eamon Eriksen
Lakewood