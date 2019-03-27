T he changing world and newspapers
I experienced an epiphany today and I would like to share.
Happiness is finding the morning newspaper on your front porch. Maybe I should clarify. ... yes, it’s great when the paper is actually on the porch, but receiving the daily newspaper is what I’m talking about. Sadly, newspapers are disappearing across the country and some of the ones still in print are struggling.
I guess it’s a generational thing. We have 24 hour news stations feeding us headlines and the Internet throwing slop at us every time we’re connected. But for me, it’s nice to sit at the table each morning, sipping my coffee in a quiet house and taking time to read about what’s going on in my town, state and the world.
My daily newspaper represents the era I grew up in. I want to read articles about plants, how to drain the water heater, what new restaurant is opening, entertainment being offered, who passed away, do the crossword puzzle, read the comics — well, you get the idea.
Sure, I’m old and I hold on to some things that I know will be gone soon, just like me. Many things in the world have changed during my lifetime, but for now, I’m hanging on to this one representation of a simpler, more congenial time before it too is gone.
It saddens me to know what my grandchildren will never have an opportunity to experience this, and again, I’m not just talking about my daily newspaper landing on the front porch.
George Whitesell
Colorado Springs
Taking voting for granted
Shame on you Colorado Springs voters. I am embarrassed and ashamed of local voters with only a 13 percent return rate of mail-in ballots for the April 2 municipal election.
What is it — carelessness, complacency, apathy?
Think of the expense and labor of printing and mailing those ballots. All it requires from you is a postage stamp and a few minutes of your time.
Don’t take this privilege for granted. Many have given their lives so that you are free to make choices and enjoy the benefits we Americans have been rewarded.
Small wonder people of our generation shake their heads and wonder “What is this world is coming to?”
Shirley Hanson
Colorado Springs
Got a good chuckle
Thank you for your news article detailing background checks on candidates for our upcoming election for Mayor and City Council. Very informative and very telling.
I especially enjoyed Judith Parker’s defense of her misdemeanor charge for trespassing at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the bullet that “spontaneously fired.” Got a good chuckle out of that one.
Brian Fletcher
Colorado Springs
Acceptance is more important
April is coming up. For us autistic people, that means Autism Awareness Month is coming up. And unfortunately that isn’t such a positive thing.
People can use it to spread misinformation and to support charities that would rather get rid of us rather than help us, like the ever so popular and hated “Autism Speaks.”
So this April I encourage people not to light it up blue, and go red instead. Acceptance is more important than awareness. Spend time seeking out the thoughts and opinions of autistic people, rather than people who claim to speak for us.
Don’t take things at face value, and help make this a good April.
Spend your energy supporting autistic people, not supporting falsehoods and making things worse for us.
Thank you, from an autistic resident of Colorado Springs that finds this to be one of the hardest parts of the year.
Cordelia Hecker
Colorado Springs
Negative aspects ruin the positives
Once President Donald Trump is tired of celebrating the positive outcome of Robert Muller’s investigation, this might be a perfect time for him to put his energy into uniting the country.
As things are now, all the way from George and Kellyanne Conway, not only couples within a marriage have diametrically opposed perceptions of President Trump’s behavior and tendency to denigrate others, but tension among ordinary citizens, potential voters, is felt everywhere.
I, like many others, who voted for him the first time, absolutely cringe at the thought of voting for Trump again, after the highly negative energy looming around his presidency today.
What President Trump also needs to realize is how the negative aspect of his actions and words obfuscate the value of the good things he does.
Failure to do that only shows him engaging in self-sabotage.
Marcela Gaumer
Colorado Springs
A good news story
Thank you for your cover story photo in Sunday’s paper, story continued on L1, Lifestyle section:
It was a good news story that may encourage the older among us to volunteer for the purpose of rocking babies, or the younger (parents) among us to commit to improving our parenting skills.
Susan Klein
Monument