A changing urban environment
On a slow Sunday morning jog through downtown I felt a pang of loss and nostalgia as I passed by a bulldozer and a pile of rubble that used to be the old laundromat at Dale and Tejon where my wife and I used to go as newlyweds. Another pang as Wooglins Deli came into view, another of our favorite spots slated for demolition in the near future.
As an urbanist and designer, I love cities, architecture, and new construction. But it hurts to see fine grain pieces of great neighborhoods replaced by large scale developments that occupy an entire city block. I’m sure the new hockey arena will be a great asset over time, but that neighborhood will never have the same human scale feeling again.
As our city grows larger and larger, we have to be diligent to make certain demands on new development to ensure our city remains open and accessible to all of us. When a large development takes up a large portion of a city block where many smaller buildings used to be, we lose not only a human scale experience, but we lose the intricate diversity of people that would visit the block over the course of a week. The new arena will create new opportunities and new business I’m sure, but it will also deaden that block for most of the week as a once walkable porous block will now be merely periodic event space.
This deletion of fine grain urban environment is apparent in many of our city’s recent projects. We have several large apartment and hotel projects newly opened and under construction which will bring many residents and visitors downtown. While statistically and economically this is very good for our city overall, a closer look reveals how these massive projects are essentially closed off to most citizens.
Traditional urban buildings have street level business, restaurants, shops, and other amenities that are open to the general public. These large single use buildings become the urban version of a gated community. One of the drawbacks of our Form-Based-Code is that it requires an urban looking building without requiring the performance of a truly urban building. Our downtown buildings can’t just look like downtown buildings, they have to behave like downtown buildings, creating a unique and vibrant economic ecosystem on each block.
We are at a critical and exciting juncture in our city’s development. Many large projects are planned and more are coming. We have to look closely at the long term performative qualities of these projects when analyzing any proposed project. Good urbanism requires and affords a great city for all. We can have a built environment that is good for our economy, but we all need to fight for the small grain urban tissue that is good for humanity.
Sam Friesema
Colorado Springs
Fixing this broken cycle
Here we go again. ... As news of shootings in El Paso and Dayton sadden me, I can just hear as the cries for gun control cycle again, and can just hear my wife screaming “Get rid of guns”. (Of course, I have several and use them to protect my chickens.)
But that alone won’t fix this broken cycle which is rightly protected by law. Cycles can be a beneficial part of life and the only part of this one that isn’t broken is the guns…they work all too well. Enforcement of laws is broken and the people are broken. Guns are simply tools, in this case tools for killing. There is a time to kill and a time to not kill, and with the proper mindset the latter prevails.
I drive a car, a tool to get from here to there, which, as we see in the news, can be used to kill people. Just being able to buy one did not guarantee my ability or willingness to drive it safely. If I repeatedly demonstrate my danger to society by driving, enforcement of our laws will eliminate that danger. The decision not to kill is made not by the tool but by the user, and that is the greatest weakness it appears in the case of guns. The choice and responsibility are ours, and that is gained through education, training and proper mindset.
In our society of violent video games, lyrics and media messages, where do people get the offsetting positive messages that might help them make good, controlled, beneficial decisions? Where are the personal connections that might detect a troubled or deranged soul? Families are often broken and no longer the teacher of morals from a young age they used to be and schools are handicapped by rules that forbid a closeness that restrict a teacher’s caring heart. As a retired teacher, I remember often hugging clearly depressed, lonely, struggling students or referring them to counseling.
I am blessed to just have come out of church where I hear and read that I am to be a peacemaker; that self-control is a virtue; that love, kindness and forgiveness are higher forms of our human condition. But as I go out the door I have to brace myself for what lies outside — whatever happens, I have to be the best human I can — for all of society. Fortunately, there are many churches and communities of faith and they welcome any and all who would choose go into the world reinforced with a heart and message that could make them a part of the solution to the broken cycle. The choice is ours.
James McKelvey
Colorado Springs
Travel in Alaska is certainly possible
I just read “The market demands a housing revolution” by Wayne Laugesen in the Sunday Aug. 4, edition of the Gazette. The article’s base premise that the people in Whittier, Alaska are severely isolated during the winter is imagined. People there are no more isolated than those in any other Alaska town on Alaska’s Kenai Peninsula.
It is true that winter travel there can be harsh, we have similar harsh wintery days here in El Paso County too, but travel is certainly doable most of the winter. The author’s description of the Anton Anderson tunnel makes it sound difficult to navigate — it is not. His description of the drive to Anchorage makes the drive sound nearly impassible, yet many make that drive most days during the winter from Seward to Anchorage. The highway is rarely closed.
The Whittier tunnel exit is close to the halfway point on the highway connecting those two major Alaskan towns. When I was stationed in Anchorage from 1981-1986 I made that drive several times during the winter. It would only be by choice or economic means that someone would choose not to venture outside of Whittier during the winter. All they need is a capable vehicle and a tank of gas. I think it is possible because of the very closed environment in Whittier, that not many may own a car. That is probably more of the issue than anything else.
David Belote
Elbert