Youth in a vulnerable position
While there has been initial progress at the state level for the near-term, the youth mental health crisis has been acutely felt in El Paso County, and long-term fiscal challenges remain tenuous. As a pediatrician, I have seen how the COVID-19 epidemic has exacerbated youth mental health concerns due to physical isolation, ongoing uncertainty, fear and grief. Recent national research revealed that in 2021, more than 37% of high school students reported experiencing poor mental health during the COVID-19 pandemic, and 44% felt persistently sad or hopeless during the past year.
As a pediatrician, I have seen firsthand the impact on our local youth. Mental health visits for anxiety and depression have risen dramatically over the past two years, while obtaining resources remains difficult. This leaves our youth in a vulnerable position that is preventable with proper care.
Action is needed at every level – from the private sector to local, state and federal leaders – to address the youth mental health crisis. I am grateful for the actions of the Colorado General Assembly this year to invest in the mental health system. But we need to see strong commitment from our national leaders as well. I am hopeful that Congressman Doug Lamborn will cosponsor the Children’s Mental Health Infrastructure Act (H.R. 4943) and the Helping Kids Cope Act (H.R. 4944), to expand access to mental health services. This legislation will address the unique mental health needs of children, who must be adequately prioritized, too often falling between the cracks of our existing system, without access to programs and support tailored to meet their needs. Investing in children’s mental health will pay dividends in the years to come.
Together, we can improve the mental health system and ensure that kids have the support they need.
Charity Jackson
Colorado Springs
A preventable wildland fi
re
We are located just west of Powers, just north of Old Ranch Road. There are three homes beginning with my next-door neighbor, plus a string of homes along Rhinestone that extend east to Powers Boulevard. All backup to vacant land that extends all the way north to InterQuest. The Google map is somewhat outdated as there is now a gravel northbound extension to Chappel Ridge Drive not shown on Google maps. Recently, someone has put up a fence denying access beyond the paved portion of Chappel Ridge.
Today, I was told that the city of Colorado Springs owns this property. I have no way to confirm this.
The problem is, most of this vacant property has 2’-3’ of dry (what isn’t dry) grass growing on it and it represents a serious threat to all of the homes mentioned above and everyone that I’ve talked with, Colorado Springs Fire Department, city employees, all deny any responsibility for this issue.
Today, like the past few months it’s windy and dry.
Most of the time the wind is driving from the north, which means that if this grass and the few trees caught fire, it would drive the flames directly toward the above-mentioned homes.
How do we get this grass mowed before we lose our homes to a preventable wildland fire?
Jack Rivers
Colorado Springs
Children and bike safety
Pediatricians everywhere have seen children suffer from cuts, scrapes, and broken bones due to bicycle crashes. While most kids walk away from these crashes with minor injuries, sometimes the injuries can be much more serious: devastating head or brain injuries.
Bicycle-related injuries occur commonly during childhood, especially during the warmer months.
Every year, more than 220,000 children visit the emergency department with bicycle-related injuries. That’s more than 600 each day, or 25 every hour. While arms and legs are hurt more frequently, serious head injuries occur in 15% of childhood bicycle-related crashes — highlighting the importance of wearing a bicycle helmet.
The good news is that helmets really do work. Wearing a bike helmet reduces the risk of head injury by 85% and severe brain injury by 88%. Given what we know about helmets ’effectiveness for preventing bike-related head injuries, here are a few other tips for promoting helmet use:
• The right fit is crucial! Check out this fit guide.
• Replace any helmet that is damaged, or was involved in a crash.
• In need of a safe but inexpensive helmet for kids? Check out this website.
• Encourage teens and fellow adults to wear helmets.
May happens to be National Bicycle Safety Month.
Let’s ensure our young riders are wearing helmets, which will in turn mean fewer serious head injuries. As the temperature rises, let’s all warm up to the idea of wearing helmets to keep our children safe from injury.
Alice Burgess, MD
Denver