You can't legislate prosperity
I read Sunday’s article about how President Joe Biden and the Democrats are seeking to lift employees out of poverty, and I’m pleased they’re trying to tackle the issue. I just can’t understand how a $15 minimum wage will achieve that. If the minimum wage increases to $15/hour and everything else were to stay the same then I suppose it would be mission accomplished and we could even entertain $20 or $50 an hour. Why stop at $15? Unfortunately, that’s not how the world works.
Businesses and consumers will react to higher prices of labor, goods, and services and adjust their behaviors accordingly. What I see happening is minimum wage goes to $15 and everyone who has previously worked themselves up from minimum wage to $15/hour will understandably not want to earn the same as entry level so they’ll demand a pay increase. This will ratchet up the pay scale, and prices will have to go up on everything and where that isn’t tolerated by the market, business’ will close.
Rents too will go up as the cost to build and maintain rental properties will increase. Combine this with historically low interest rates and inflation will be the result and soon $15/hour will only have the purchasing power of today’s minimum wage and we’re back to where we started.
Let’s also not forget we don’t live in a United States vacuum and a $15 minimum wage will immediately make our current exports more expensive on the world market. Employers will have to cut their workforce and keep only the most educated, skilled, and qualified people. Young people will be shut out and so will a large portion of the people making sub $15/hour thereby hurting many of the very people a $15/hour minimum wage hopes to support. Before you label me heartless, please understand I’m all for funding training, education, and other measures that make willing employees more valuable to employers and capable of greater than minimum wage positions. Thereby leaving entry level minimum wage positions for young employees and others just starting out needing to learn valuable jobs skills.
Bottom line is I just don’t think you can legislate prosperity, if you could, every government on the planet would simply do it.
Gerard Janos
Colorado Springs
Aftermath of the Capitol riot
In these days when we are dealing with the action which needs to be taken in the aftermath of the deadly riot which took place in our nation’s capitol, I read the letter signed by 270 Democratic staffers who had to barricade and hide in their offices while the riot took place.
You could feel the impact of the death of the Capitol Police office who greeted and guarded them every day. They believe that this attack on their workplace was inspired by lies told by the former president and others about the results of the election in an effort to reject votes lawfully cast by the American people.
They asked the senators for the sake of the country to vote to convict the former president and bar him from ever holding office. As for the actions of our Rep. Doug Lamborn who helped fuel the flames of this riot by putting his name on the lawsuit filed by the indicted Texas attorney general to overturn the elections results and again by not voting to accept the certification of the electoral college votes in the election, he has accepted no responsibility. His only statement was that he was never so hurt in his life when Trump decided to sent the Space Command to Alabama.
If Rep. Lamborn wants to know hurt, he should walk in the shoes of the family of the Capital Police officer who laid in honor in the Capital Rotunda this week.
Carolyn Frazier
Colorado Springs
Charging for police reports
My wife has been the victim of identity theft. One of the steps recommended by Identitytheft.gov is to submit a police report, which we did. To clear this issue we need to provide a copy of the police report to various agencies involved. We were surprised to learn that the police charge $7.50 for a copy of this report.
So in addition to being victimized by the unknown criminal we are now being extorted by the police to get a copy of this report to clear up the original crime.
It is unconscionable for the police to charge a crime victim for a report of the crime perpetrated against them.
The City Council should establish a policy for the police department to provide one copy of a police report to any victim of any reported crime at no cost.
Robert Smith
Colorado Springs
Thanks to vaccination volunteers
Big shoutout and thanks to the citizens of our community who are volunteering to help with the national campaign to vaccinate Americans against COVID-19. For the Air Force Academy, we had over 210 volunteers quickly raise their hands. These volunteers, most of them academy graduates and spouses over 65, were at some risk themselves but chose “service before self” to save American lives. None were medical professionals; by taking on admin and flow control tasks they freed medical professionals to do what only they can do. In their first week, they expedited the intake and flow process until all the 1,200 shots available were in the arms of military health care workers and first responders.
Across our city, other selfless citizens wanting to get into the fight are volunteering through the VA hospital, Medical Reserve Corps, local hospitals and other organizations. Overcoming this pandemic and saving lives will happen quicker the sooner we get shots into arms; these volunteers accelerate the national program. You want to see patriotism?
Look no further. Thanks to all of you, in advance.
Robert Munson
Monument