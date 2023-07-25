Yemi’s First 100 Days

Great to read that Mayor Yemi Mobolade is proud and confident with his first 100 days in office. Unfortunately, I do not share his assessment. For communities interacting with City Planning, a department accountable to Mobolade, it’s the same old opaque story.

As the result of zoning and density adaptations under PlanCOS, neighborhoods are contesting inappropriate, unwanted, and massive city development to house homeless and low-income individuals. Important studies are being overlooked or obtained during opportune times benefiting the developer — business as usual. Locations such as outdated apartments or vacant shopping malls were not site considerations. The Launchpad, a $20 million taxpayer funded 4-story homeless apartment complex is proposed to be built next to the Ruth Washburn Nursery School. Many homeless individuals suffer from alcoholism, drug addiction, and mental illness. This presents serious safety issues.

The Royal Pines Apartments on North Union Boulevard is a 232-unit four story complex, $40 million taxpayer funded project adjoining land that is under a habitat conservation plan and home to many protected and endangered species. No wildlife impact study was conducted. Pine Creek residents are also concerned about traffic, fire evacuation, and overcrowding of neighborhood schools. Mayor Mobolade has yet to send even an auto reply to the hundreds of their emails. — so much for engaging the community and building confidence.

Perhaps, the first order of business for the mayor’s “solutions team”, is the replacement of the city’s square peg, round hole planning approach.

Sandra Vicksta

Colorado Springs

Standardized test scores necessary

I would like to comment on one aspect of J. Grant Addison’s excellent article on, “The real college scandal…” In the article, Addison comments that, “More than 80% of four-year colleges and universities did not require SAT or ACT standardized test scores for fall 2023 admissions...” As one who headed up a scholarship selection committee for a Colorado Springs nonprofit for many years, I can testify first-hand to the importance of SAT or ACT scores (I prefer the ACT) as a factor in awarding scholarships and, in my opinion, in selecting university applicants.

If I had five scholarship applicants from five high schools in the Springs, the grading methods and GPAs for all five would almost certainly differ. The one academic constant across all the applications would be the SAT or ACT score. It was the most consistent method to measure knowledge base and, consequently, aptitude for succeeding in college. If I had an applicant with an ACT score higher than 30, I knew there was a good probability of success at the next level.

Now this does not account for the high scorer who lacks study skills or gets lazy and does not do well. Nor does it account for the low scorer with a work ethic and motivation that pushes her to success. That is why, while important, the standardized test score was one of many factors (clubs, employment, athletics, leadership roles, and personal family background) that was considered.

While standardized test scores are not the end all/be all for scholarships and admissions, they are a key factor and should not be dismissed or eliminated.

David Geuting

Colorado Springs

Animal welfare violations

It is striking how much Coloradans love animals, particularly dogs! Recent news of possible dog abuse has sparked outrage on social media. For this reason, I know that if positive change was going to occur anywhere, it would start here in Colorado. My husband and I volunteer at our local shelter, and it warms our hearts to witness the magical bond between people and dogs. For this reason, I was shocked to find out hundreds of dogs were suffering in horrific conditions at a commercial breeding facility in Iowa that was licensed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA routinely fails to enforce the bare minimum standards under the Animal Welfare Act and allowed this puppy mill to operate despite being cited over 190 animal welfare violations. The dogs were deteriorating but no violations were recorded and no help was given.

With Goldie’s Act — H.R. 1788, the USDA would be required to provide immediate assistance to suffering animals and to notify local law enforcement of documented AWA violations. There would be yearly unannounced inspections, and all AWA violations would be documented. Essentially, Goldie’s Act would allow for intervention before large-scale seizures, injuries, and death. Dogs in puppy mills are victims of cruelty. Please support laws that protect those most vulnerable in our communities.

Join me in calling our federal reps asking them to co-sponsor Goldie’s Act. The dogs and those of us who love them thank you!

Chas McAusland

Erie

Voicing political views

I read with interest the article published Thursday, July 20, in your Opinion Section entitled “So What — has real meaning” by Marcella Gaumer.

I have also at times felt that I have offended others as a result of my political views and can live with that. I am 86 years old and fortunate to have the support of my family and friends who have similar political views. But I have concern for my children and grandchildren who will need to navigate our republic system of government. I do believe the progressive far left agenda is to make us government dependent on a path to socialism. We the People must vocalize our beliefs to maintain the rule of law according to the Constitution.

The government involvement in our lives must be restricted to the rules of the Constitution.

Marcella Gaumer’s therapist friend said the right thing. ‘So what’. Meaning — do the right thing, even if it makes you unpopular.

John Childs

Colorado Springs