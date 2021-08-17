Years of toil turns to tragedy
As one of countless Americans — military and civilian — who spent time in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, my memories are relentless as Kabul falls. Spectacular mountain vistas, desolate sands, calls to prayer, impassive or animated faces of Afghan men and smiles of children, bustling Afghan cities and insular villages, smiles and fears of comrades, the smell of dust, rattle of gunfire, whirr of rotor blades and roar of jets... it all seems excruciatingly real but distant now.
As twenty years of toil turns to tragedy for the Afghan people, the separation of deployment and joy of returning home both seem empty. The hours spent to attack and defend, the heartache of flag-draped coffins going home, it all feels like an exorbitant price to pay for almost any of it.
We wished Afghans a better future, and worked alongside them to build Afghan and global peace. Those hopes are shattered. It hurts.
Perhaps Presidents and Prime Ministers are right that only Afghans could, in the end, defend themselves against Taliban predation and create a decent and prosperous society. Equipment, training, joint operations and experience--none of it made a difference.
Afghanistan is trading its freedom for fear, but perhaps America can draw one painful, poignant lesson from the debacle. Afghans never managed to overcome tribe, sect, language, ego and custom to form a government that Afghan security forces would trust and die to defend. So they failed.
As Americans flee in disarray from Kabul, our strength is diminished and our example tarnished. Afghanistan has given us yet another bloody warning: America’s diversity is strength only when we share our nation’s highest ideals, address what really matters, and work to solve our problems with deep and real respect for each other. I pray we can learn.
Chris Miller
Colorado Springs
Keeping America safe from terrorismI know many of my brother and sister veterans who’ve served in combat zones in the Middle East are concerned that their efforts were wasted as America pulls out of Afghanistan. I see our sacrifice there as preventing another 9/11 for 20 years. That’s a victory in my mind.
I salute each and every one of you for your service in keeping America safe from Jihadist terrorism for two decades.
Mark Hyatt
Colorado Springs
Now here we are again
In 1974 Henery Kissinger concluded a (peace with honor) agreement with the communist government of north Vietnam, but behind the curtain they were planning the final takeover of the free south Vietnam as soon as the Americans left and had no intention of abiding by any agreement. So after 16 years of war and over 58,000 dead and untold wounded and missing, the war went into history and the American public forgot about the sacrifice our veterans made for our country and the south Vietnamese for freedom.
Now here we are again with another war started by a group of terrorist on 9/11 and George W. Bush rightly went after them in Afghanistan because the Taliban were not going to give up their brothers in ideology and so we, with help of Afghans broke them and sent them running, but instead of finishing them off that was but in stand by while we took on Iraq and allowed them time to regroup.
Then Donald Trump thought he could make a big deal with the Taliban that they would keep (history repeats itself) and Joe Biden carried through with this. And so with over 2,000 dead and thousands wounded and some still missing, here we are again and the terrorists will be back in service very soon and trying to bring us down to avenge their leader.
There will be other wars but will we learn from history to go in and win the war!
Walter Taylor
Colorado Springs
Shouldn’t have had an exit plan
As the disaster unfolds in Afghanistan, with events in Kabul little different from Saigon 50 years ago, it is again appropriate to ask the question, “What is worth the commitment of American lives on foreign soil?”
Ostensibly, our presence in Afghanistan for 20 years was to get the bad guys — the al-Qaeda militants who carried out the 9/11 plot. The human cost was more than 7,000 American dead, and approximately 177,000 national military and police from Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iraqi, and Syria allies have died. Many, many more were injured, maimed, displaced, and worse. After one week of our absence the Taliban has taken it all back to sow the seeds of Islamic terrorism.
I submit that our problem was the exit plan — that is, the belief we needed one. If the objective was so important that we had to send hundreds of thousands of our young men and women to risk their lives in combat, we should not have had an exit plan. We should have established a permanent forward military presence, gained access to oil and other natural resources to pay for it, and participated in directing the activities of the area government on a path that enabled our presence to be safe and sustainable.
The message would have been, “Those you harbored killed thousands of our citizens on the streets of New York, and now we are taking over your country with no plan to leave because it is necessary to protect our homeland. We will be fair and just, but we are here to stay.”
Short of this kind of commitment, we have no business sending Americans abroad to die in another country. Bomb our enemies, shoot missiles from afar, disrupt their networks, impose sanctions, etc., but stay the hell out of their land. American lives should only be committed on foreign soil if we are prepared to stay and take over the very land on which their blood is spilled.
Matt Coleman
Colorado Springs