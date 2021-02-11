Wrestling in these unprecedented times
I would like to implore wrestling fans to implore CHSAA to create a plan B for Wrestling State that would include 16 wrestlers per weight class and parents as fans. The current plan is to be held in restricted Pueblo County.
If a variance is not permitted or if it is particularly restrictive then these student-athletes will have half a state wrestling championships and (their parents, of which I am one) will not have the opportunity to experience it with them.
I have been taking my son to wrestling practice and tournaments since he was 6 years old (so cute). This summer, we traveled to and he participated in large-scale tournaments with 800-1400 wrestlers plus fans in Iowa, Missouri, South Dakota, South Carolina and Indiana. He never contracted COVID-19 nor did I, and we are unaware of anyone contracting COVID-19 from those tournaments.
Bureaucrats seem to be struggling to make decisions based on math. I understand these are unprecedented times. I am for masks and social distancing and intelligent decision-making. It is a student-athlete CHSAA and family issue. Many buildings exist that could work. I would be happy to assist in securing a space that would work for 16 wrestlers per weight class and at least two fans each, if CHSAA does not have the resources. The wrestling community is strong and committed.
If it is a matter of solving some problems that exist due to these times, let us know. Contact CHSAA & Pueblo County and support wrestling.
Todd Nagel
Manitou Springs
Demanding outcome be changed
Politicians along with the national and local media have successfully equated “stop the steal” with notions of election conspiracy, and insurrection. Just suggesting or repeating concern of election irregularities is reason to be censored, shunned as treasonous, or banned for heretical thought. Acceptance of outcome is demanded.
Contrast this treatment to the acceptance of the Air Force decision to move to Space Command.
In this case, the media along with state and local politicians have condemned the Air Force decision as an outcome they refuse to accept.
They don’t see hypocrisy denouncing the Pentagon explanation on Feb. 3 to justify its analysis and decision. Instead, they claim the Air Force explanation proves “the process is flawed” “politics might have played a role” and “the findings are so flawed it’s comical.”
The Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce continues to maintain that the Air Force has failed “to properly explain that the secretary of the Air Force recommended Colorado and President Trump overruled the strong advice of his military leaders when he selected Alabama.
Politicians and media are in denial and refuse to acknowledge a Jan. 13 article in the unbiased Politico quoting Col. John Henderson, the assistant secretary of the Air Force for Installations, Environment and Energy, who was in charge of the Air Force selection process, refuting allegations of presidential interference.
The consensus of denial demands the outcome be changed.
In this case, denial of the outcome is legitimate. Facts to the contrary are not. In this case, acceptance demands the Biden administration “to suspend any further action ... and conduct a thorough investigation … of the decision making process” and the need for a “fair analysis” that would presumably reach an acceptable decision.
Welcome to 2021.
Harold King
Colorado Springs
Societal factors contribute to failuresIn the editorial “Racial equity requires school accountability” (Feb. 7), the article starts out with a very good point. Not having students in the classrooms affects disadvantaged and challenged students to a greater degree than the others students. The editorial then continues to blame the lack of success for minority students on the educational system.
The Gazette has missed an important factor regarding school success for all students.
Study after study shows a direct correlation between parent involvement and school success. “What’s the most accurate predictor of academic achievement? It’s not socioeconomic status, nor how prestigious the school is that a child attends. The best predictor of student success is the extent to which families encourage learning at home and involve themselves in their child’s education.” PTA, N. (2000). Building Successful Partnerships: A Guide for Developing Parent and Family Involvement Programs. (pp. 11-12). Bloomington, Ind.: National PTA, National Education Service.
This is so typical of the rhetoric we hear today. If a student is failing, the educational system is at fault. If people are serious about making a difference, they need to look at the whole picture, not just the one piece that is the educational system. Every student in a particular school has the same opportunity to achieve to their potential, if they start with the same set of experiences.
The article fails to mention contributing societal factors to failure such as single-parent homes, children raising children, parents who are uneducated and don’t know how to help, not knowing English, malnutrition and many others.
Studies show that those students who have been read to, whose parents value education and instill that in their child, who expect good behavior, provide varied experiences and are involved in their child’s education do better in school.
The issue is not a racial issue, but a socio-economic issue.
Parents of low-income children are less likely to be involved in their children’s education than parents of nondisadvantaged children.
If they receive adequate training and encouragement, however, all parents can be effective in contributing to their children’s academic success.
The solution needs to be a holistic approach involving local groups, parents and the school system.
Jean Martin
Colorado Springs