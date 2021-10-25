Worst air pollution in the state
The following are random headlines for the Pikes Peak region, in no particular order.
Proposed subdivision of more than 3,200 homes in Peyton.
1,700 new homes in Banning Lewis Ranch.
600 new apartment units in downtown Colorado Springs.
474 new apartment units near InterQuest Parkway.
140 new homes near Monument.
And the list goes on and on.
To sum it up, it was recently proclaimed that by 2050, a million people could call El Paso County home, and 750,000 of those could live in the city.
Then last week came this disturbing headline:
“Colorado Springs spent nearly a third of 2020 in polluted air despite no major wildfires in southern Colorado, according to study.”
The article went on to reveal that Colorado Springs had some of the worst air pollution in the state in 2020, according to a new study by Environment America.
Colorado Springs spent 111 days, nearly one-third of the year, with elevated ozone and/or particulate in 2020. That is measured primarily from burning fossil fuels like coal, diesel, gasoline or methane gas, as well as from wildfires.
Is anybody connecting the dots here?
If our air is this bad now, can you just imagine how bad it will be if Colorado Springs continues to grow as expected?
A question for our city leaders: What are your plans to address this looming crisis?
Is it really wise to continue on this growth-at-all-costs trajectory?
Our Olympic City is rapidly becoming a polluted mess, and that is something to be ashamed of.
Nicole Rosa
Colorado Springs
Vote for transparency, accountabilityIn their recent column, Tom Cronin and Bob Loevy both urged a no vote on Amendment 78. Sadly, they missed the intent of 78, which would implement a level of accountability and transparency on how billions of dollars are spent by the governor, which is currently completely lacking.
Using counties as an example, which is appropriate given that counties are an arm of the state and all of their responsibilities and authority comes from the Legislature. Every dollar that passes through the county must go through the commissioners, who are responsible for the budget. It must be receipted in by board action, and the authority to spend also takes board action. Money raised from fees from the Clerk and Recorder’s Office or grants obtained by the Sheriff’s Office all follow the same accountability rules as tax revenue collected from the citizens. That doesn’t mean the commissioners can reappropriate those funds for another purpose, but it does mean there is accountability and no secret slush funds.
Without a doubt, the Colorado Constitution is littered with topics better suited to live as law, but the current one-party rule in Colorado highlights why 78 must reside in the constitution. With an unwillingness on the Democratic side of the aisle to not give a strong, well-funded governor everything he wants, how long do we think any statutory oversight on gubernatorial spending would last? Before you make that prediction, you should be aware that the current majority leadership has shepherded more than one bill through both chambers in three days.
To their argument: “if this was a problem why didn’t the state Legislature make the first move. … ” I can attest it wasn’t for lack of effort. In 2019, I was involved in discussions with the speaker of the House, exploring this very issue. Several bills and resolutions were proposed in the 2020 and 2021 sessions dealing with this issue and others that came from the governor’s authority via the emergency declaration that he signed and re-issued 15 times. All of those legislative actions met a quick demise.
Even the governor has been quoted as saying “the budget belongs to the Legislature.” Vote for transparency and accountability, vote yes on 78.
Dennis Hisey
Fountain
Cause of the trucking problem
If there’s a problem with something, I try to find the source. We have a trucking problem in California. So I went to a relative who is a trucker to find some answers. He gave me one, and I looked it up to verify it. So back in September 2019, the governor of California signed a bill that prohibited independent truckers from operating in the state. There are 195,950 trucking companies in the state. Most are small locally owned independent operators. That bill alone eliminated roughly 70,000 truckers. So in the effort to please the trucker unions, they forced independents out.
So if you have a problem getting something like prescription drugs, a car you ordered, kids’ Christmas presents — well, you be the judge. I think it’s sad that the news refuses to tell the truth. Or maybe they’re like the vice president — went to look for the source but ignored it and did nothing.
Richard Klompenhouwer
Manitou Springs
Postal Service delivery times
“Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom … etc .”
The creed of the United States Postal Service that nothing stops the mail from going through is under serious jeopardy under new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s cost-cutting measures. The mail will still go through, but at a much slower pace than in the past; first class mail could slow by 3-5 days. And while I applaud DeJoy’s attempt to reduce cost, perhaps he should keep first class mail speeding through the system and focus on increasing revenue on the advertisements ( aka junk mail) deliveries.
If most postal customers are like me, the many advertisements and publications that we neither ordered nor wanted, go directly from the mail box to the recycle bin. If the Postal Service would double, triple or even charge first class rates to mass mailers they would be more selective with their mailing lists. That action would reduce Postal Service volume, de-clutter our mailboxes and even save a bunch of trees.
Ken Thompson
Colorado Springs