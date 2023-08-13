Worrying about diversity

With reference to the article on page A1 detailing the Air Force working toward diversity in the officer ranks, in all my 21 years of service, regardless the nation, conflict or battleground, I never once looked around me to check the “diversity” of the organization. All I cared about was could these people do their assigned task with honor and courage, and if need be could they shoot straight.

H. A. Wilson

Colorado Springs

Low-income housing

Those who describe the 250 apartment home development proposed for a vacant lot in Pine Creek as a “low-income project” are misinformed. Rather, the Royal Pines Apartments project in Pine Creek seeks to create affordable housing for working families. These families are not subsisting on welfare. These are working families who struggle to pay the high rents that persist in Colorado Springs. It is basic capitalism — supply is short, demand is high. That drives apartment rents through the roof.

Constructing attainable/affordable housing projects like the one proposed will provide working families with housing at more sustainable rates (often calculated at 30% of monthly income). This isn’t a low-income tenement. This is a project that seeks to increase the supply of quality housing for working families on Colorado Springs’ north side. We should support family oriented housing that is attainable and affordable on a long vacant plot along Powers that is already zoned for multifamily residential.

It’s the right thing to do.

Doug Hunt

Colorado Springs

Chance to send a clear message

With energy concerns at the forefront of many Americans’ minds, President Joe Biden is heading to Arizona, Utah and New Mexico, as discussed in “Biden goes west to talk about his administration’s efforts to combat climate change” (July 31).

This trip comes after a series of mixed messages from the administration about energy and climate priorities.

Unfortunately, the administration has a long and confusing record of asking for more supply while limiting new oil and natural gas leases and permits.

This trend continued late last month when the Department of the Interior chose to raise rates to produce oil and natural gas within days of Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm asking for more supply from American energy companies.

That same week, the White House held a methane summit to discuss how to lower methane emissions without inviting American oil or natural gas producers. These companies have spent decades working to limit emissions from energy production and are willing partners in climate action. But their expertise can’t be used if they aren’t at the table.

Hopefully, the president will correct this trend and take clear steps to support America’s energy future. He could start with a commitment to getting comprehensive permitting reform through Congress this year, which would not only help oil and natural gas projects, but also wind, solar, electrical grid and other American infrastructure development.

Biden could also commit to releasing a robust five-year offshore leasing plan and revising EPA’s proposed tailpipe emissions rule with consideration of the potential impacts on American energy production.

Biden’s trip west is a chance to send a clear message in support of American energy. I hope he takes it.

Kait Schwartz

Denver

Too many waiting on the sidelines

Based on local and national news and the general moral decay of Colorado and the nation, two quotes come to mind. “The only thing necessary for the triumph of evil is for good men to do nothing” (Edmund Burke) and “When the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice; But when a wicked man rules, the people groan (Proverbs 29:2).

We have wicked men ruling our nation and our state, and we are reaping the consequences of putting them in power. Killing the unborn on demand, higher taxes, out of control debt, destroying energy generation and jobs, glorification of the LGBTQ+ agenda, worshiping climate change over the needs of the poor, opening the border to asylum seekers and criminals alike, weakening laws or outright ignoring crime, the list of destructive laws and actions seems endless.

Granted, there are little flashes of light, of goodness here and there, such as the 303 Creative judgment for conscience sake, greater community support to local food banks and shelters, churches helping their neighbors. But the forces of evil, the people who love sin, demand it be celebrated and hate those who speak out against it, seem to be swelling to overflowing to drown out the forces for good, those who speak out against this wickedness.

How do we rein in this evil and allow good things to flourish again? We must continue speaking out against the evil. We must protest wicked laws or lack of law. We must write letters and make phone calls to our city councils, state representatives and Congress letting them know that they are destroying this once great state and nation and they will suffer along with the rest of us if it falls.

Too many of us are sitting on the sidelines hoping and praying that these bad things won’t continue, yet doing nothing to help bring the message of the outcome if they do. We need boldness and courage in the face of this evil that befalls us. Speak up! Speak out! Run for office! Stand on the street corner! Good will ultimately triumph over evil, but not without a severe purge of the bad and those who claim to be good.

Psalm 37:14 sums up the state of moral decay succinctly: “The wicked have drawn the sword and have bent their bow, To cast down the poor and needy, To slay those who are of upright conduct.” We are at war, both morally and spiritually. Which side will you be on?

Joseph Ford

Colorado Springs