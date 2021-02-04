Work together, look out for others
Jay Inman’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic seems to miss the point. Colorado Springs is not in competition with the state. Colorado receives an “A” rating for its response in containing the virus. Colorado is held as an example for other states that have ignored Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC protocols such as Florida, Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Arkansas, Louisiana and Alabama. Now is not the time parse our successful state mandates in favor of local Home Rule shortcuts. El Paso County and Colorado Springs need to be in line with the rest of our state, not in competition.
My 91-year-old mother is still waiting for a vaccine appointment when her three early 70s children, including me, have received theirs. We have lost more people to this virus in one year than we lost in World War II in four years.
As in World War II, now is the time to think of others. We need to work together and look out for the 91-year-old standing in line ahead of us. Wear a mask to protect her.
Richard Serby
Colorado Springs
Losing faith in our electoral system
Tuesday’s Gazette informs me that the Colorado redistricting commission now has it’s first six of twelve members, two of whom are Democrats and two of whom are Republicans. The other two are ‘independents’ both of whom have only contributed to and worked for Democratic candidates to include the Socialist Bernie Sanders.
The next independents will be selected randomly, like the first two, after legislative leaders further narrow the field.
I guess when Democrats are in control of the Legislature, narrowing the field means to eliminate Republican and true unaffiliated voters so that any further random selection produces the desired result. Is it any wonder the majority of the electorate has lost faith in our electoral system?
Matt Gaebler
Colorado Springs
Hypocrisy of ignoring the truth
On Feb. 2, the remains of Capitol Police Officer Brian David Sicknick were laid in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. He was the victim of a deadly attack by those who assaulted the Capitol building on Jan. 6 — a day we should long remember as a day of infamy.
The ceremony is a uniquely moving one, all the more so since it is not open to the public because of COVID-19. Those paying respects that evening include Sicknick’s family, his police colleagues, congressional leadership, and the president and first lady.
What is striking is that I watched this ceremony carried live on two cable networks — CNN and MSNBC. Fox News (Hannity and Laura Ingraham) could not be bothered. Instead, they were ranting about the “stolen election” and defending Donald Trump, who incited the attack that left Officer Sicknick dead and other police officers seriously wounded.
The irony — or should I say hypocrisy — is that the “right” carries itself as the defender of the “Blue,” defending police against every criticism. Yet Fox — the favorite cable news program of the “right” — can’t be bothered to cover, much less acknowledge, the solemn occasion of a fallen police officer at the hands of right-wing extremists.
I do not intend to disparage the “right” here. I do condemn the hypocrisy of those who espouse their chosen politics but cannot face truth when it does not suit them.
For those who seek “unity,” start with truth.
Schuyler Foerster
Colorado Springs
Hard to believe we can’t end robocalls
I appreciated Mike Rosen’s column in the Gazette Wednesday concerning vehicle warranty robocalls, and would like to add one more twist. If you hang up on the recording, or if you block that number, they send porn messages to your phone number. Every time you report these messages as spam and block them, they multiply.
I find it hard to believe that these people cannot be caught, stopped or prosecuted. In another robocall the other day where they were advertising something to purchase, I just hung up.
Two seconds later I got a voice message on my phone that said that by hanging up, I had authorized the purchase!
Shari Brian
Colorado Springs
Story was not fact checked
How can it be that multiple news sources are promoting Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s (AOC) story that she was cowering in ‘her’ office during the Jan. 6 event at the U.S. Capitol?
Isn’t ‘her’ actual office location elsewhere, i.e. at ‘229 Cannon HOB (House Office Building)’?
Didn’t any of them ‘fact check’ her story?
Given that apparently AOC didn’t even know where she was that afternoon, how much else in her story can be believed?
How much of it might have been fabricated to advance her agenda?
Russell W Haas
Golden