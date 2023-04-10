Work requirements and SNAP

While families in our area are struggling with the rising costs of food and trying to provide healthy meals for their children to eat, extremist Republicans in Washington are proposing massive cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP or food stamps) — the key program helping millions put food on the table.

Republicans have introduced legislation that, for the first time ever, would subject parents or grandparents with children 7 years or older to a harsh time limit of 3 months of SNAP if they cannot meet burdensome work requirements (right now, adults with any minor child are exempt).

To put it clearly — these proposals would take food away from hungry children! If this legislation were to pass 4 million children would see a massive reduction in their food assistance.

SNAP is one of the strongest tools our nation has to combat hunger. Our elected leaders should be strengthening SNAP benefits and protecting them against attacks, not doing the opposite. Our families are counting on our members of Congress to stand up against these attacks and protect SNAP!

Stephanie Longo

Woodland Park

Avoid run off elections

It seems counterproductive to have 12 candidates for the mayor’s office on the ballot when it takes 50% plus one vote to win the election. That nearly guarantees the time and expense of a run off election.

Perhaps the city should consider requiring substantially more signatures for potential candidates in order to get on the ballot.

This would limit the number of candidates on the ballot and produce a winner on election day.

Randall Kouba

Colorado Springs

Result of voter protest

I saw the voting digest this morning in The Gazette and here is my opinion: Colorado Springs is a very big city and if I put all vote for the position mayor together the we got about only 100,000 votes for all candidates.

Disgusting results, but this is the result of voter protest about this kind of candidates (all in pockets of interest groups). Give me one name off this list that is for the people (taxpayer and hard-working citizen here)

I like this kind of protest but I know that politicians don’t care at all.

Jens-Uwe Dethlefsen

Colorado Springs

Boldly speak out

The Spiral of Silence refers to people talking less and less about controversial topics if they believe they may be in the minority. Christianity has been the faith of our nation since well before it was founded: the Bible its cornerstone. We are to love God with all our heart and likewise love others. Love means to speak the truth, not based on our feelings or society’s norms but on God’s word. But love is vital.

From where is Wokeness coming? Did it start from the distortion of saying taking the life of the unborn is okay to where today nothing appears black or white? Has it morphed into not grasping our gender; furthermore, allowing boys to have their testicles surgically removed to change their gender? When a man goes through a sex change, can he be allowed to compete against women in sports and then even be celebrated if he wins? I believe all of the above questions are flat-out wrong. It’s obscene for drag queens to read to children, and it’s wrong for citizens to lose their jobs or get reprimanded for the misuse of pronouns. This isn’t progress but chaos.

Too often many of us are hesitant to speak the truth; yet, those who are in this woke culture will cancel those who disagree with them. In our nation where our freedom is celebrated, this woke culture must be held accountable.

Without God at the helm, the woke community will decide on issues of social injustice. We must not be silent but must boldly speak out our convictions so our children and grandchildren can grow up in a country where they will thrive. May God’s will be done as our nation staggers towards what hopefully will become a Christian reawakening.

Doug Petersen

Colorado Springs

A step in the right direction

I had several mixed emotions when reading the front page article about the obviously emotionally disturbed boy who seems to be “transitioning” and who also seems to want to impart deadly mayhem on several schools in our region. While I am quite conservative in my political beliefs and I am a U.S. Marine combat veteran of the Vietnam War, but I believe that some sort of government sponsored regulation need to be imparted on the “Wild West” attitude of many, if not most gun owners.

Since the more liberal side of the isle thinks that it’s the guns and not the shooter’s fault, perhaps having immediate family members alerting the law enforcement authorities of threatening behavior is a step in the right direction.

John Wear

Black Forest

Perversion of the justice system

The Left is pushing America closer and closer to civil war. They seem to believe that from the chaos that will ensue, they will prevail.

The Left is removing all peaceful ways of settling differences.

We’re encouraged to take our grievances to the justice system, but the Left has weaponized the justice system to their advantage. People now feel that their only remedy is to take the law into their own hands.

We’re seeing now the results of perversion of the justice system on both sides in supporting increasingly radical candidates.

There are 75 million Americans who don’t believe the legal system is fair anymore.

How do we get back to where it was? No reason anymore, only emotion.

Ed Webb

Colorado Springs