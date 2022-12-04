The word for the day
“Empathy” is my word for today. It seems that too many people follow rigid personal convictions that end up hurting others. But after a dose of personal experience, they are “born again.” Here are some examples that strike me with empathy.
The red flag law — one piece of gun control: El Paso County is a “sanctuary” county where our sheriff said he will not initiate a red flag court order. Meanwhile, the Douglas County sheriff is a staunch defender and enforcer of the law because one of his own was killed by a known nut-case gun owner. He was filled with empathy after a personal experience.
The proposed law protecting same-sex marriage rights for gay couples: What a hot-button item, especially for many “conservatives.” But, if they have a child who is gay, they are suddenly faced with a dilemma: love the child or (fill in the blank). Our former vice president was faced this choice. So yesterday, finally, a bipartisan bill passed through the Senate.
Assault weapons ban — another piece of gun control: The law was passed in 1994 and expired in 2004. So where are we now? We could have had a mass shooting in Congress on Jan 6. Members of Congress were running for cover not knowing if the mob was armed. These are the same folks who send their thoughts and prayers to the families of children blown to bits by assault weapons. When will they feel the true empathy and end this madness?
Peter Knepell
Colorado Springs
Come up with solutions
A letter in Wednesday’s paper from a woman who probably knows nothing about guns or the Second Amendment asked what anyone can do to stop the sale of guns. I say not a thing can be done, nor should anything be done.
Without guns in the hands of law-abiding citizens you would have no freedom in this country. I have a friend who lives in the United Kingdom who had several handguns that were bought back from by the British government. He said they paid him more than what he paid for them. I told him “but you lost your freedom”. He had no answer for that.
In another part of the paper was an article about a woman whose child was killed in Uvalde, Texas, that was suing the gun manufacturer. The manufacturer had nothing to do with it. In 2021, when President Joe Biden sent me my stimulus check, I went out and bought an AR-15. Thank you Joe. Now, I spent three years in the military police and I know how to exercise restraint and am not prone to randomly shooting up a school, bar or church, but I will protect myself and all members of my family if someone thinks they would like to harm any of us.
A lot of people in Alaska use AR-15s for hunting. If you were hunting and a bear was coming at you to attack and you shot it and it is still coming at you, you would be glad you do not have to cock the action for another to shot the bear. The bear might win the battle.
I am always amazed at people who say we need to do something but never offer solutions. You need to come up with some ideas. You never do.
So live with guns in our society and be glad you’re still living in the “land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Eric DesPres
Calhan
Researching answers on shootings
Since that horrible night at the Q, many of the opinion letters have been about the reasons and solutions to end things like this incident, so I thought I would put my 2 cents worth in. I picked up my tablet Sunday night and there was the usual pop-up from CNN (I have not been able to block that site) and being an information junkie I opened the article about the shooting.
Before much was known about this, CNN had listed related articles and the first one was about Focus On The Family and the hate they supposedly spew. The next day there was a letter from a woman excoriating that organization and the other religious organizations based here and their hate. Reading between the lines, I could feel her hate for the those organizations before the reason had been determined and without proof — a bit hypocritical are we.
A couple of letters stated that there have been 600 mass shootings this year. With a little research, I found that there is a group called Gun Violence Archive, supported by a rich left-wing supporter and one that the mainstream media loves. They list every shooting whether it is domestic violence or the daily shooting in Chicago, Detroit and other such places. The FBI reports 30 mass shootings this year (that is 30 too many). There have been calls for a ban on “assault weapons” like the “highly effective” ban that was imposed during the Clinton administration. The government researched and found no significant difference from when the ban was in effect and after it expired — that was why it was allowed to expire.
The first known assault weapon was the rock that Cain assaulted and killed Abel, but then again it probably was a fully semiautomatic rock. Looking at the information known today, this shooter claimed to be nonbinary, so he killed people he identified with. No racial or hate motive, I read somewhere that he said he just wanted to be the next famous mass shooter, and the media has accomplished that for him. We have to start talking to each other and work on our differences. If not this country will turn out to be something very few of us will like. I heard about a website called Unifycolorado.org. It puts people in touch electronically with people with opposing views so they can talk and get to see the other side. I have not gone there yet but intend to soon.
Tom Keilers
Colorado Springs
Making pine needle soup
Making pine needle soup with my great granddaughter Rachel while on the deck, 46 degrees in bright sunshine.
A white ceramic pot filled with a scoop of dirt containing some whole corn and bird seed, then a couple of scoops of snow, add some pine needles, more dirt combo, then several scoops of snow, add some more pine needles, stir well with a small gardening rake, add a pinch of flower stalk and garnish with several small branches.
Delicious! No, but how fun to watch a child’s mind work and a nice diversion from political ads and columns from know-it-alls.
John Schumaker
Monument