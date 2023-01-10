Women in the air
When I graduated from the USAF Academy in 1974, I went through Jet Pilot Training. Many of my instructors recently returned from combat in Vietnam and were all men. Once I got my wings, I stayed on as an instructor pilot and had the privilege of teaching the first Air Force female pilots to become jet jockeys. They did great!
During World War II, women stepped up to ferry new airplanes from factories to operational bases. They volunteered to test-fly airplanes, tow targets and other essential flight duties — most with less training than men.
They came from farms, high schools, small towns and big cities. Some were former racing pilots. Some paid for their training just to qualify to be WASPs (Women Air Service Pilots). Most had to buy their own uniforms, and pay their own expenses. Some of these women flew more types of aircraft than men. A number died due to engine failure, training accidents, bad weather and even despicable cowardly sabotage which killed a few, but the women kept signing up.
By the time the war was won, the WASPs had done more than their share and proven themselves worthy and a big part of American history. I’m proud of have been part of these brave pilots aviation journey. (This research came from the Experimental Aircraft association.)
Mark Hyatt
Colorado Springs
Shocked but not surprised
I recently read that according to the Newport News (Virginia) Police Department, last Friday’s shooting of a teacher by a 6-year-old was “not an accidental shooting.” Apparently the boy and the teacher were involved in an altercation prior to the shooting.
I have to say that while I am shocked, sadly I am not surprised. As a teacher (since retired) my colleagues and I noticed, starting around 2017, an ever-increasing climate of disrespect amongst our students toward both their fellow classmates and their teachers. Children learn by example, and our society has been teaching them that personal rights, including the right to defend oneself in any way, are more important than personal responsibility and a respect for others.
Experts say shootings by young children are rare but I suspect we will be seeing a rise in this type of incident in the future.
Lorena Wilder
Peyton
Legalized marijuana issues
As usual, the Gazette’s ViewPoint is right on point with the issue of marijuana. The problem is that our leadership and the marijuana industry don’t care about kids getting poisoned or dying from legalized marijuana. Since it’s legal, the onus is on the parents, adults, and teenagers to keep this garbage away from little kids.
The marijuana industry and government leaders only care about the favorable legislation and tax money they are getting from the sale of the drug. Why do these idiots think making drugs legal is going to solve all their problems? We’ve been learning since it became legal that it just creates more problems, for which the government wants to spend more tax money to solve a problem they created.
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Editorial is misleading on pot
Yet another Gazette Viewpoint article against marijuana that is filled with misleading information. To help educate your editorial staff, in Colorado edibles already must be sold in opaque, child-proof containers and to not look like candy that children would be attracted to.
To help with problem-solving skills, if the children are getting access to edibles in their own homes, perhaps the issue is with the parent in that same home. Hold them responsible as they are the source of the problem, not the dispensary owner who is totally compliant with all of the state and local regulations. I wrote last week to try to correct yet another Gazette Viewpoint anti-marijuana article but of course it wasn’t printed. This newspaper should try to be more accurate.
Darcy Hansen
Monument
Symbol of who and what we are
I was a correspondent for a major American radio network whose assignments took me into deozens of nations, capitalist, socialist and communist, upon six of the seven continents.
My observations have given me the interesting thought that every American be required to live for one month within a communist nation in order to appreciate the glory of what our nation and its freedoms are all about, though it is not perfect.
Within that emotion I believe those who attacked our capitol on January 6th should instead ahve been upon their knees thanking God for the accident of their having been born here: the odds of which are about 25 to 1 against that happening, within the world’s population, instead of attacking that magnificent symbol of who and what we are.
Herb Weinberg
Colorado Springs
Rhetoric and positioning
President Joe Biden appointed Vice President Kamala Harris to be the border czar and she has not been to the border. Recently President Biden said that he had more important things to attend to then visit the border, though last week he said that he would visit the border. I have written (more than once) to our Senators Michael Bennett and John Hickenlooper about their position on the open border, the influx of fentanyl, the sex trafficking, and asked have they visited the border, or are they just aligning themselves with the Democratic rhetoric and positioning from the White House.
Interestingly, I have heard no response from either of our Colorado Senators...Hmmm?
Robert Waterman
Colorado Springs