Wolf in sheep’s clothing
Expanding Colorado’s alcohol laws may sound like a good idea at first, but like a wolf in sheep’s clothing, there are many unintended consequences of the three alcohol-related measures on the November ballot, #124, 125 and 126.
Companies like DoorDash are dumping millions of dollars into ad campaigns to try to persuade Colorado voters to support their ballot measures — but if they succeed, these ad dollars may very well be their last investments into our economy.
Meanwhile, Colorado’s 1,650+ independent, local liquor stores have become bedrocks of our communities, donating to local charities and sponsoring community events while providing an outlet for our burgeoning craft beer and distilling scene. They create jobs and support an even wider economy throughout the state. But they don’t have tens of millions of dollars to dump into an ad campaign to tell you that.
The campaign against Measures 124, 125 & 126 is truly a David vs. Goliath story, where large, out-of-state corporations believe they can buy public opinion in order to buy our alcohol industry. But these measures risk far more harm than good to our communities.
The convenience they claim to provide has consequences, and it comes at a steep cost to Coloradans. Big box liquor stores say they will cut prices, but they have a history using predatory practices to bankrupt smaller businesses, then raising prices again. Once they control the market they leave consumers with fewer options at higher costs.
This is why a coalition across Colorado has come together to oppose ballot measures #124, #125 and #126, which will increase the ability of national chains to swoop into our alcohol market, shuttering small businesses and undermining public safety. Colorado’s current alcohol delivery regulations prioritize safety, while companies like DoorDash and Uber have a history of letting their delivery personnel ignore guidelines and procedures to verify customer ages and check for over-intoxication.
We can’t let these big profit-driven companies dictate Colorado alcohol sales and regulations. Currently, Colorado residents have a direct say in the approval process for liquor stores licenses in their community, these initiatives will eliminate that local control and let the big out-of-state corporations set Colorado policy. These alcohol measures are bad business for Colorado. While they may sound good at first glance, don’t believe the big-out-state corporation making big promises. They are a wolf in sheep’s clothing.
Jack Backman
Colorado Springs
Take back the power
The government intrudes upon citizens’ lives in many ways that it shouldn’t. The Constitution is more about restraining government than about giving government inherent powers it shouldn’t have. The tone and tenor of the Constitution (and Federalist Papers) is quite easy to identify — enumerate certain responsibilities of government and restrain those powers to maximize the rights and freedoms of its citizens.
Unfortunately, the government establishes laws and regulations that oversteps its legal purview.
The only recourse is to sue the government in order to stop this action. The courts are then forced to try to establish a “right” for the citizen to support the stoppage of the government. That is exactly what happened with abortion, same-sex marriage, etc…. The Supreme Court used their imagination to try to contrive a Right from the Constitution or Bill of Rights to support their argument.
Here is the larger problem: The government attempts to control the population in many, many ways that are violations of common sense but are not traceable to verbiage in the Constitution. We must find a way to limit government actions (laws/regulations) without having to amend the Constitution. The government really shouldn’t be in the business of marriage, relationships, etc… Advocates from both sides of any issue want to establish “rights” to support their stance, however, that forces the courts into creative writing and activism.
The current logic needs to be reversed, that is, the government needs to establish its specific power, traceable to the Constitution, that provides for control over that issue.
I should be able to grow marijuana on my land because the Constitution specifically does not prevent it, as opposed to my having to create some “right” derived from a Right of Privacy or like amendment. There are no rights to an abortion just like there is no right to same sex marriage. That doesn’t mean they should or could be outlawed, but the government has no established jurisdiction over those activities. The Supreme Court searched and searched to find this right, but it wasn’t there. Again, that doesn’t mean the government can do anything about it, though. Somehow the population needs to become more aware of the limits of government and vote for Constitutionalists as opposed to activists.
The citizens of the United States need to take back the power.
Darcy Hansen
Colorado Springs
Stupidity should be painful
Regarding the “most desirable” city statement in the Gazette Viewpoint on Oct. 14; I would like to know how this statement could ever be printed. Anybody that drives on Powers from Barnes south; and look at the medians in both directions on North Carefree; the weeds are as big or bigger than medium size trees. Wait until these weeds become giant tumbleweeds and start blowing across traffic.
Have you ever seen what a tumbleweed can do to the paint on a car? Not any of our city officials seem to care. I can’t picture any tourist wanting to spend any time in Colorado Springs. The entire city is a weed patch.
But our City Council may be in the process of approving a huge new development. Brings to mind my favorite adage; “Stupidity should be painful”. And in this situation maybe “Extremely Painful”. Note Doug Laudolfi’s letter in “Your Viewpoint” on Oct. 12: “We need elected leaders focused upon intelligent growth, who possess the guts and perspective and discipline to say “no”.
Joan Neugebauer
Colorado Springs
Unwanted traffi
c and noise
In the latest traffic study submitted for the Sunset Amphitheater proposal they state ‘significant vehicle queues are anticipated at Voyager and Spectrum Loop.’
At that very intersection is Fire Station 22: how will a fire truck or EMT vehicle get out in a timely manner in an emergency? Residents in this area should not have to sacrifice our safety so an outdoor entertainment venue can be built in our neighborhood, which already promises to give us plenty of unwanted traffic and noise.
Janine Sledz
Colorado Springs