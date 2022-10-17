Woke agenda in schools
Everyone is screaming that books in our libraries have to represent everyone but all they care about are the small cohorts of people that are trending right now. Do you have books about diabetics, kids with alopecia, kids that are albino, homeless children, Native American children, kids with asthma, kids in foster care? They aren’t represented in your libraries so why aren’t you up in arms over those kids?
No one is being excluded in our libraries, there are just topics that we need to stop shoving down our children’s throats! Parents, you need to be in your child’s school. Look at the curriculum. Look in the library. Ask your child’s teacher questions if you have concerns.
I have been teaching for over 15 years, and I welcome your questions and I want parents and the public to be aware of what’s coming into our schools. We need parents involved to support us and back us when we have to stand up to the woke agenda that’s sneaking into our schools. When your child brings home a textbook, read it. Ask your kid about school and about what teachers say. Good teachers have nothing to hide and welcome the involvement!
Joseph Lowell
Colorado Springs
Changing the flight plan
I was happy to see some points made reflecting our border situation that gives more perspective.
Mark Krickorian mentions cartels reminding us of their empowerment in immigration, human trafficking, other crimes, and the drug trade that kill hundreds a day here within our borders. Any of these alone more than merit immediate security and policy changes by leadership that should have “had our back” long ago.
The party that pretends our drastic and very measurable changes in economy, violent crime and poor outcomes this past year and a half are the fault of an older, tired, misspeaking president who has lost touch is the greatest trick they are attempting to pull off. Don’t be fooled!
President Joe Biden has done a masterful job with his success of presenting and passing Democratic ideology, policies and agendas. We know, live and endure it presently.
Yet plenty of candidates/career politicians either have or are happily trying now to put the mess on Biden’s shoulders. Just in time to change the story and cast blame before November arrives.
It seems they now realize bad ideas and poor policies are certain to be inconvenient history and terrible campaign slogans.
When voting, there is no shame is changing the flight plan. The policies and promises now tested, leave us burdened with the results.
We can’t unknow it.
Brian S. Tunney
Colorado Springs
Refurbish existing power plants
This is a proposal is to refurbish steam generators in existing power plants, of all kinds, by replacing the existing fossil fuel burners with plasma burners. The concept is simple; replacing the fossil fuel burners under the steam tanks will eliminate the polluting elements being sent into the air as the plasma burners run on nonpolluting materials. The only byproduct is heat which can be used to run adjacent generators. It is more than possible to run several steam generators from one plasma unit since they generate a great deal of heat and they are not as complex as some engineers wish to make them, they can easily run on microwaves.
As plasma can burn at a much higher temperature modifications will have to be made to accommodate this factor. The inside of the tanks would have to be modified with higher heat-resistant materials to avoid premature wear that will cause needless replacement in shorter periods of time. The design I propose has layers of coolant and heat reflective materials that will help with such problems as well as angling the burners at 30 degrees so the heat on the bottom of the concave water tank does not heat unevenly.
When you consider the problems of global warming and the cost of countering it, a way to use existing power plants redesigned with clean burning energy sources make a great deal of sense both in time saved and the costs involved in building new energy facilities. Wind and solar can of course can still be used, but by refurbishing old systems that can supplement them the cost of energy can be greatly reduced as well as allowing the existing workers in these power plants to stay employed. When proven, which it easily can be, this concept can be applied to many sizes of power generators from those that run a household furnace to steam turbines on ships at sea and beyond, removing the need for fossil fuels or gas entirely. This concept can easily, and inexpensively, be tested on a small scale with a household commercial water heaters.
Mark R. Gaebler
Colorado Springs
Stop this insanity
Nowhere in the Constitution does it give you the right to not be offended. Yet, apparently the Department of Defense is joining the liberal progressives who are offended by the names of our military bases.
The woke movement is now going to change the names of many bases because they were named after Confederate generals. Folks, you can’t change history by renaming military bases. If you are offended look the other way “snowflake”.
My guess is that most of the people supporting this idiocy have never stepped foot on a military base, let alone served in the military. Shame on this administration and the Secretary of Defense.
Doesn’t the military leadership have more important things to do like protecting our country and way of life, which lately have been under siege by the progressive left? Stop this insanity and stop using the military for social experimentation.
Barry S. Oswell
Colorado Springs