Winning the war on the unborn
Over the last 3-4 decades, America’s abortion policies have gone from “safe, legal, and rare” to abortion on demand. However, the “my body, my choice” chant has been severely diluted by the hypocrisy over COVID-19 vaccinations and medical privacy during the pandemic.
I find the following statistics to be incredible. In World War II, the deadliest military conflict in history, an estimated 70-85 million people died. 50-55 million were civilians. In America, since 1973, estimates of abortions range from 62-64 million. So our abortion total has already surpassed civilian deaths in that conflict.
And I’m sure we’ll eventually pass the 85 million mark as well. What an accomplishment! Even with the likes of Kermit Gosnell (in jail) and George Tiller (shot to death) on the sidelines, we’ll be aided by Dr. Warren Hern in Boulder and Gov. Jared Polis who signed House Bill 1279. It makes you wonder if Josef Mengele wished he’d been born 50 years later than he was.
But, wait, there’s more. India had 300 million abortions during the last 47 years (as of 2018) and China had 336 million (that’s more than the entire U.S. population) in the last 40 years. Russia accounts for over 100 million. That means we are not even world leaders in this category. Maybe that’s what President Barack Obama was referring to when he said that we were not an exceptional nation.
Worldwide the total number of abortions is approaching 1.8 billion for the last 40 years, compared to a total population of 7.9 billion. That’s an abort rate of over 20%!
There are many who proclaim that America has not won a war since 1945. To them I say, fear not, for we are definitely winning the war on the unborn.
Wayne Gray
Colorado Springs
Men should share responsibility
It takes two! If abortion becomes banned, when will you become concerned about the role that men play in pregnancy? It seems that the burden is all on the woman’s shoulders. It is time for men to have to share some of the responsibility and burden.
DNA tests are reasonable and easy. Support for the child (until 18) and the woman during pregnancy or complications should be in order and a part of any legislation.
Cathy Sellers
Colorado Springs
Terminating the life of a baby
I am a father of two children. Having these two amazing children in my life has been the most gratifying and rewarding aspect of my life. Being a parent to these two children has changed my life in more ways than I can count.
Life without my son and daughter would be unimaginable.
The fact that so many people (men and women) in this country today are so furious and fatalistic about the possibility that a Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade might be announced this summer is bewildering to me. I truly am amazed and saddened at the profound vitriol and anger this group espouses at the possible end is Roe v. Wade and the loss of a perceived constitutional right to terminate the life a baby.
Daniel McHenry
Pueblo
Women have the right to choose
I have some advice for Theresa Brown who wrote an egregious and judgmental Letter to the Editor in Sunday’s paper. If you don’t believe in abortion, don’t have one. But to make a decision for women whose shoes you haven’t walked in, know nothing about their situation, medical reasons etc. is downright disgusting. I am not pro-abortion but definitely pro-choice and to castigate Gov. Jared Polis for apparently not being appreciative enough to the mothers who gave birth to his adopted children is simply clueless and wrong.
Women have the right to choose their own options for their body, without a self-serving, hate-mongering, opinionated woman choosing for them.
Find compassion and solidarity with women who do not have the same choices & beliefs you have.
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs
The underfunded PERA
Regarding the interesting article about PERA: Isn’t Colorado’s PERA just another retirement program underfunded, and hence in some financial peril, just like many of the others in the country? While the issues discussed are somewhat difficult for me to understand, is not the fundamental problem caused by the type of funding the state has decided to use? The state promises state employees a certain fixed amount upon retirement. A fund is set up by the state to put money into (PERA), so that when the employee retires, he gets the set amount promised by the state. Pretty simple, eh?
But this assumes the state actually puts in enough money in PERA each year. States are always short of cash, so they fall behind. But ultimately, they have to pay the piper. Who will get stuck with the unfunded time comes? The taxpayer, of course.
There is an alternative used by many corporations.
Each employee has a separate retirement fund of stocks and other investments, set up in the name of the employee and after a short vesting period, that money is in a secure account which the employee gets upon retirement. Guaranteed because the money is in his own account even if the corporation goes bankrupt, or out of business. That fund will vary depending upon the investments, and the employee’s retirement is dependent upon the market, so it will vary.
Why should a state guarantee a fixed amount to its employees?
Erik Lessing
Monument