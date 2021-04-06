Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

Sunny skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High near 65F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%.