Why remake Colorado Springs?
To the planning commission, City Council, and mayor:
In the first place, Why do you even want to remake Colorado Springs? It is fine the way it is. We chose to live here because we didn’t want an urban city like Denver or Los Angeles. We drove right through Denver as being nothing but apartments and congestion.
So now, you want us to grow to be more like Denver? We do not even have the water resources to accommodate such massive building plans. We chose this town 25 years ago, and we would appreciate your not meddling with it any further.
That said, if you do insist on building more multi-family apartments, please consider the following seven suggestions:
1) Keep apartments only in new growth areas or downtown infill or dilapidated areas, not in existing neighborhoods. This also goes for your ADUs on existing single-family lots. R-1 covenants do not allow businesses or commercial enterprises for good reasons. Respect them.
2) Keep apartments low to protect everyone’s view of the mountains and city... no more than 3-4 stories, lower for duplexes or fourplexes with no high-rises. After all, those mountains are what we all came here for, so please plan with them in mind.
3) Keep new housing away from tourist attractions like Garden of the Gods and other open spaces, canyons and hiking trails in order to keep what is special about Colorado Springs. Require any new construction to have additional open space and trails to reduce the claustrophobic feel of big cities.
4) Require builders to include underground parking for their residents. This should help with traffic and parking for everyone else. You allowed the downtown stadium to be built without parking, and you can already see how this will impact neighboring streets and stress levels.
5) Make sure none of the buildings are near the urban/forest interface to prevent more confusion during an evacuation.
6) Consider “retooling” existing old shopping centers that now are empty, or places like the old St Francis hospital or Printer’s Home for the homeless and low-income housing. There are hundreds of such buildings, and the owners would probably be happy to sell them to the city at a low cost just to get rid of the burden of taxes. Those could be “retooled” easily without disruption.
7) Require new apartment owners (maybe old ones too) to reserve 5% or 10% studio apartments in the attic or basement for subsidized housing for elderly or folks on a fixed income. This works well in Europe. With skylights and ground-level windows, they are light and airy.
Please do not ruin our beautiful city with your determination to make us rival Denver in population, congestion and ugliness. Please consider other options that are less invasive.
Margaret Brettschneider
Colorado Springs
Biblical perspective on immigration
Illegal immigrants are streaming through our nation’s southern border by the thousands. In the two short months of the Biden-Harris administration’s dangerous and destructive immigration agenda, illegal immigration has reached a 20-year high.
Radical leftists say the Bible has no relevance on such policy issues, but it actually offers balanced wisdom for individuals and nations.
On the one hand, the Leviticus 19:33-34 clearly teaches that we must provide equal justice, protection and compassion to all legal immigrants. On the other hand, the Bible recognizes our inherent power to defend our borders and exercise our sovereignty. Borders and walls are found throughout the Bible, from God setting them around the Garden of Eden after the fall (Genesis 3:24), to the establishment of Israel (Exodus 23:31), to the city of New Jerusalem (Revelation 21:10-21).
Individual autonomy and self-defense are unalienable rights that go hand in hand. This is no less true for a nation than for an individual. We lock our front doors at night because, as responsible parents, we owe a duty to our children to secure our homes. Likewise, nations have the natural right and duty to protect the borders of the country.
America can avoid this craziness by following the simple wisdom of the Bible. Let’s show compassion and equal justice to all who immigrate here lawfully, while consistently defending our borders against those who seek to come here unlawfully. In the end, it’s nothing more than common sense.
Richard Harris
Woodland Park
At least now we know
Re: No Official Investigation. Finally, the mystery is solved! The real reason the conspiracy theorists claiming election fraud couldn’t produce any evidence in some 60 court cases they filed around the country is revealed: “there was tons of evidence” of voter fraud. The problem wasn’t a lack of evidence; it was logistical. Not enough heavy equipment to haul in the “tons of evidence,” and certainly not enough room in any courtroom for the vast evidentiary trove, the “tons,” if you will.
It occurs to me that the pillow magnate could have helped by donating some of his business’ trucks and forklifts to the cause. Or perhaps some of the “evidence” could have been digitized, to support what he might have called a “cyberly” presentation. But that’s for another day.
At any rate, at least now we know.
Davide Migliaccio
Colorado Springs
Boebert failed us all
What would possess our Congress person, amidst a horrific massacre and even before we knew the true scope of this tragedy, to put out a fund raising call for herself? Lauren Boebert preaches ad nauseum that she is there to protect our constitutional rights. What about the rights of those 10 innocent Colorado citizens? These are the people she says she is protecting.
I am not opposed to owning guns, but why does anyone need to own an assault rifle, a gun that only results in death? It is clear after her actions on that terrible day she is only interested in three things: herself, her fund raising efforts and any press coverage she can garner.
This time it is hard to excuse her due to her immaturity or inexperience. The lack of human decency and empathy that she showed toward the citizens of Colorado was stunning and disgraceful. We in Colorado are better than that.
Connie Higgins
Colorado Springs