Why not desalinated water?
Seventy percent of the Earth is covered by salty water and although many areas of the world, including our western states, are scorched and burning, we use very little for consumption. Instead, we drain our lakes, rivers, aquifers, develop rationing plans and pay exorbitant prices for fresh water.
One solution, which has severe ramifications, would be to stop using public water for agriculture in western states. A substantial allocation of our fresh water is used for irrigating crops.
Instead of growing our own, we could buy fruits and veggies from other countries or expand agriculture east of the Mississippi River where water is abundant.
However, instead of eliminating our western agriculture industry, let’s use the Pacific Ocean. We could build desalination plants along the West Coast and transport the fresh water through pipelines to reservoirs that exist or to newly constructed reservoirs. After all, we send millions of barrels of oil hundreds of miles through pipelines, so why not desalinated water.
JFK envisioned sending a person to the moon, and we did it. Lincoln, Teddy Roosevelt and Eisenhower supported and funded the transcontinental railroad, the Panama Canal and the interstate highway system respectively.
I’m certain many citizens of this country felt these endeavors were too expensive or impossible to achieve, but this great country, its leadership and its money prevailed despite the huge obstacles. Maybe using the Pacific Ocean to support the water needs of the West should be the next big project.
Ken Thompson
Colorado Springs
Advocating the termination of life
Reproductive Rights, Inflation Reduction Act, Respect for Marriage Act are labels designed to deceive the uninformed or bolster the adherents of a particular persuasion.
For example, take reproductive rights. The term “reproductive rights” can only mean one thing: the right to reproduce. Abortion is not a reproductive right. Abortion stands antithetical to reproduction. Can we not agree that life is precious? The Declaration of Independence states, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” Because it only says men does that mean that women are not included? If they are included, does it not follow that human life, whether in or outside the womb, should be included?
That begs the question, “Should the unborn, the most vulnerable of all creatures be protected?” They are in the development stages of the promise for Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness and are at the mercy of those responsible for their existence to not give in to the clamor of pro-choice doctrine, a misnomer that actively advocates for the termination of life.
John Elms
Colorado Springs
Removing parental responsibility
Froma Harrop is the classic progressive mind that isn’t able to think in a linear fashion. She acts like there are no consequences to abortions, such as endangering the life of the mother just by getting the procedure, the death of a developing human being made in the image of God, and the emotional pain that will eventually come about days, months, and years later (unless one’s heart is completely dead). She ignores the concept of individual responsibility.
She advocates that the consequences of sex are the state’s fault because Republicans, specifically, but conservatives mainly, are opposed to abortion as an act of conscience. Killing babies is not a “reproductive right.” Using your God-given privilege to reproduce is not to be taken lightly as our society has raised having sex to idolatry. We worship ourselves so blatantly that we can no longer see the children of our future. Better to kill them now and remove parental responsibility for maintaining our existence into future generations, than give them a chance to flourish and bring a brighter future for all. We’ve killed 60+ million taxpayers, doctors, lawyers, engineers, trade workers and more in the last 50 years. What’s one more, right?
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Please take a breath
I am looking forward to receiving my Colorado Cash Back refund check in the mail. Thanks, Gov. Polis and the Democrat-led state Legislature, for sending these refunds to Colorado’s taxpayers a year earlier than required by law. I plan on spending some of my refund as suggested by “Down The Middle” columnist Eric Sondermann, ‘on a couple of tanks of gas and some Palisade Peaches’ world’s best peach! But my-o-my, it seems nothing angers cranky Republicans more than a Democrat taking credit for a tax refund.
Having seen conservative columnist Jon Caldara’s opinion piece, the half page cartoon advertisement by American’s for Prosperity and numerous guest opinion letters in recent editions of The Gazette, all screaming at readers to remind them these checks are required TABOR refunds; one could start to believe the line from the movie Ghost Buster’s: “Human sacrifice! Dogs and cats living together! Mass hysteria!” has come true simply because the governor ‘rebranded’ a tax refund. Please take a breath, enjoy your early refund and the remainder of beautiful Colorado’s summer season, and eat a peach.
Troy Rice
Colorado Springs
Proposed changes to programs
When Republicans tell you who they are, believe them. Republican Sens. Ron Johnson and Rick Scott have proposed changing Social Security and Medicare funding from mandatory to discretionary. If you think the yearly battle over the federal budget is a nightmare, give Republicans the ability to hold Social Security and Medicare funding hostage every year, and things will really get nasty.
Nice Social Security and Medicare programs you got there. It would be a shame if something were to happen to them!
Alan Anderson
Colorado Springs