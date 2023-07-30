Why have rules and regulations?

In response to the letter “It’s sad not funny”: It is not only our beautiful city lacking attention. Out neighborhoods have gone down. I guess we have no neighborhood services because so many yards have been neglected and out streets.

If the city wanted to make some money, it could probably afford to hire more bodies if they started ticketing people with weeds that are 18 inches or higher and make them clean up their yards. There is a RV parked on the street that has been there for two years and no license on it but someone has failed to do their job. There is also vehicles that have been on the street with weeds and debris just growing around it.

Why have rules and regulations in place if they aren’t followed. Colorado Springs used to be a beautiful city, but it is no longer. I agree with Joan our mayor needs to take a drive around and see why nothing is being done to keep Colorado Springs looking great. Let’s get those mowers out there and the neighborhood or code enforcement back to work again.

Patricia Baca

Colorado Springs

Choosing judges wisely

Re: The Shayne Madsen guest column “Picking Colorado’s Judges” published July 9 in the Gazette.

Colorado’s voters wisely chose, decades ago, our state’s judicial selection system that spares us the spectacles of partisan elections and confirmation hearings suffered in other places. Why would we want to return to a system where litigants might worry if their attorneys donated enough to election campaigns for judges hearing their cases?

Yet a recent op-ed commentator suggested Colorado adopt contested judicial elections and confirmation hearings, as allegedly inadequate information about judges is available to voters. The facts show otherwise.

Objective information and transparency are built into every aspect of Colorado’s judicial selection and retention system. Judicial applicant transparency is provided through public access to applications. Nominating commissions — made up of nonlawyers and lawyers of all political leanings — review applications, interview applicants, and make finalist recommendations for the governor’s consideration. The public is notified of finalist selections and given an opportunity to provide comments to the governor before the appointment.

Once judges are appointed, judicial performance reviews, available to the public at www.KnowYourJudge.com, offer information collected from parties, lawyers, jurors, and others who have appeared before or worked with our judges for all to consider in advance of regular retention votes.

Suggesting that Colorado’s system lacks transparency is meritless. Proposed alternatives could politicize the judicial system and replace voters’ voices with those of political groups.

Our system is designed to help judges decide cases fairly and impartially, on the facts and law, rather than allowing extraneous influences into the process. Colorado voters should reject suggestions that would do otherwise.

Christopher R. Reeves

Denver

Climate change deniers

Most people have accepted the concept of climate change, and many accept the belief that man has contributed to this change because of our love and use of fossil fuels. However, a number of people who report on the weather in the media such as TV have been complaining about threats against them and their family. A number of them have quit these positions. The people who make these threats should explain their positions with facts and not just “I don’t believe the news” and “I don’t trust them.”

Perhaps they will explain the constant temperature high records year after year. Are the people experiencing these temperatures lying? How about the terrible fires all over the world such as in Canada, Spain and Greece. Is it fake news? What about the water temperatures in the oceans that are feeding the rise in heat and hurricanes.

The doubters will explain they haven’t personally checked the water temperatures and therefore have no knowledge of this information. Most of the world’s glaciers in the U.S., Greenland and Antarctica are either retreating at an alarming rate or have disappeared (especially in the U.S.). The climate doubters will explain that this is fake news although I would suggest a trip to Glacier Park.

Why do climate change doubters believe the situation can be solved by threatening those people who report on the news? It’s the old belief that if you don’t believe there is a sun, you merely need to never look up and the sun will cease to exist.

I challenge climate change deniers to make a fact based and intelligent defense of their views rather than threatening the messengers.

Vincent Capozzella

Colorado Springs

What happened to the farm?

As I read the Gazette article about the upcoming Rocky Mountain Flower Fest, I have to ask: When did the farm become a for-profit venue? Who now owns the farm?

An event center, a wedding facility. What happens to the farm where kids could gather pumpkins and visit farm animals free of charge?

I guess we can rack this up to progress, or is this someone pulling the wool over the community’s collective eyes?

David Zeringue

Colorado Springs