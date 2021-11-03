Why do they call it progress?
Re: The 25-story skyscraper.
To build high rise luxury apartments in downtown Colorado Springs is a head-scratcher. The people who could afford them have multiple destination homes in New York City, Aspen, Dubai or Palm Springs. What would be the draw to purchase in Colorado Springs?
Are these to be investment or time shares? What retail stores and restaurants would come that are not already available? And many more questions the City Planning and Council need to ask before they waive city height restrictions and give approval. That is their job.
For me I’d like to know, why do developers submit these types of plans to bedazzled planning boards? Why do they always say it’s progress? Why do they think bringing NYC, Chicago or San Francisco skyscrapers here is a good thing? The answer: because they can.
Janei Folz
Colorado Springs
Supply of monoclonal antibodies
In Gov. Jared Polis’ list of five possible solutions for the “tight” hospital capacity from COVID, the obvious best solution is “the stepped-up deployment of monoclonal antibody to people infected with COVID-19.” Because it has been demonstrated (especially in Florida) that the length of hospitalizations of COVID patients was reduced by half, widespread availability of the monoclonal antibody in Colorado hospitals could within a month reduce the need for any of the other four possible solutions Polis is considering.
This success in Florida was publicized about a month ago when the Biden administration cut the supply of the monoclonal antibody to Florida. The Democrat explanation is it was more needed in other states (Colorado?), but Republican interpretation was an attack on Florida’s Gov DeSantis who might run for president in 2024. Pleading for an increased supply of the monoclonal antibody for Colorado would give the do-nothing Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper their first contribution to the good of Colorado rather than their unwavering support for the Biden progressive agenda.
Russell L Elsberry
Colorado Springs
Increase number of social workers
Re: Free counseling sessions for all Colorado youths. What wonderful news that is. However, there is a problem here. Colorado Springs seems to lack enough counselors and psychiatrists to handle the caseload right now. We can talk to any parent who tries to book an appointment for their troubled child only to learn there is no help in sight for several months. Can there be some scholarship incentive for college kids to get licensed to help this shortage?
Some years ago, there was only one counselor at Wasson for 500 students. She was kept busy with kids on drugs and had to postpone kids with other issues.
The Gazette article says there are 32 therapists ready to participate. How many children will that cover? How about using some of $9 million to help increase the number of social workers? I am sure there are some creative educators out there who could share their wisdom. We need an address where we can get this word to the right source.
Elaine Tourville
Colorado Springs
Afghanistan adventure was doomed
Our Afghanistan adventure was doomed from the start. The Russians discovered the obvious in 10 years, but it took us 20! After trillions in dollars and many of our troops WIA and KIA, we left as pathetic losers. No, the Afghans are not like us and most of them prefer to follow traditional tribal & religious beliefs. Apparently, even after 20 years of effort, not many of them wanted to adopt Western ways. As expected, our troops performed magnificently, but our political leaders deserve a solid D-minus!
Each war is unique and different. War needs to be carefully planned and fought according to reality-based perspectives. These include achievable national goals, a solid understanding of the enemy, the culture, politics and the terrain in the region.
Robert Vegvary
Colorado Springs
Calling out the hypocrisy
“Last night on the local TV news, rules going into effect for international flights entering the country were discussed regarding COVID requirements: passengers must provide documentation that they have been fully vaccinated plus have a current negative COVID test. The administration representative who was discussing these new measures said they were necessary because “…we take seriously the health and safety of our American citizens…” And he said it with a straight face.
Meanwhile, as a result of the administration’s “no policy” immigration policy, by the end of the year, over 1.2 million illegal migrants will have come into the country through the southern border with no vaccine requirement or COVID testing enforced. And if you watch the footage of the current mass of immigrants working their way up through Central America and Mexico, this newest group is barging through the checkpoints violently. Zero knowledge of who is entering or has entered our country and yet “…we take seriously the health and safety of our American citizens …” Yeah, right … except when they don’t; actions speak louder than words.
Additionally, OSHA is apparently going to allow regular testing and other mitigation protocols (social distancing, etc.) for private employers that have unvaccinated employees who refuse to get vaccinated, as opposed to making them get the shot or fire them. Why can’t the federal government and state municipalities offer the same instead of the “my way or the highway” approach of get the shot or get fired? These folks (police, firefighters, health care workers etc.) worked selflessly through the pandemic and are heroes in my opinion. Why not offer them the same options?
Wake up America! Call out the hypocrisy! Demand statements of position from your elected officials! And fire them if they are not standing in the gap for you and what you believe!
Cindy Sparks
Colorado Springs