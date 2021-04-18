Why can’t something be done?
Took my regular bicycle trip down the trail along Fountain Creek on Tuesday of this week. From just north of the America the Beautiful Park south to the El Pomar Youth Sports Complex (south of South Circle Drive) — about 3-plus miles.
I observed approximately 30-40 homeless encampments consisting of tents, cardboard, wood and grocery carts made into shelters, or just a sleeping bag tossed on the ground. Some of the shelters were close to the creek and other were on or near the trail. I know the police try and move the camps out, but within a couple of days they reappear near where they were originally.
The enclosed photo is typical of many lived in or abandoned camps.
Do the citizens of our city want to pay to have these areas cleaned up and then a few days later face the same piles of trash, rubbish, garbage and human waste? It’s really a shame that a beautiful creek and trail has been taken over by the homeless and turned into a dump. The city fathers seem to be spinning their wheels on the homeless situation.
Why can’t something be done? I doubt that this was part of the original plan.
Mike Karn
Colorado Springs
Apology to the grandkids
We are getting vaccinated without cost to us. We are each receiving thousands of dollars of stimulus money without signing for the loan. We are asking for infrastructure to be improved but without raising taxes. We are asking for inexpensive energy by means of burning coal, which is contributing to climate change. And for all this, we are sending the bills to our grandchildren and to their children. We adults should accept that all these benefits are not free. I’m embarrassed that so many of our generation are reluctant to pay for them.
Bloomberg reported on an article by the National Bureau of Economic Research in March 2021 (https://www.nber.org/papers/w28542) that “more than 20% of the wealthiest Americans’ income isn’t being reported .... Collecting all unpaid income tax from the top 1% would boost revenue to the U.S. Treasury by $175 billion a year.” That’s not an insignificant amount. Our legislators need to close loopholes that the very rich take advantage of to avoid paying their fair share.
So to my grandkids, Emilie and Dean, I’m sorry we got you into this debt. I hope to leave you an inheritance that will help you pay for the bills that are being run up by the government. Maybe by the time you are wage earners, our legislators will have taken action to ease the national debt. Otherwise, you might be sending a copy of this letter to your grandkids, too.
Ron Bruns
Colorado Springs
Seeing a big disconnect
I read The Gazette’s front-page article about Colorado’s need for mental health care, as well as the spot-on editorial “Support a plan to expand behavioral health care”. Both referenced substance abuse issues.
Then there was a merry little piece on page A8 about auctioning off cannabis-themed vanity plates to which the governor says he is proud of the “creativity and ingenuity” and the lieutenant governor is looking forward to seeing which plate makes the most money. Am I the only one seeing the disconnect here?
Kari Kilroy
Manitou Springs
Truth should always be at forefront
Re: The Amache Japanese American Relocation Center. As an American history buff, I am especially pleased to see Reps. Ken Buck, a Republican, and Joe Neguse, a Democrat, found something they can agree upon.
As a nation, our history is replete with many positive and negative; full disclosure of our history should be there for our children and their children to consider while we as a nation have warts, we are a great nation, and truth should always be at the forefront of our history.
I hope the Congress will agree and recognize the Amache as a future national park.
Willie Breazell
Colorado Springs
Race is a cultural construct
“Instead of treating newcomers as hostile and unmeltable, try to enlist their vote as you would any other group of Americans.”
Precisely. The GOP should fix its demographic problem the old-fashioned way: welcome new voters into the tent. (Trump showed that it is possible, increasing LatinX support in the last national election.) Sadly, they have chosen the path of division and exclusion.
And, BTW, “race” is a cultural construct not a scientific classification. We are all members of the same species.
Doug Dickerson
Colorado Springs
Have a little faith
In Clarence Page’s opinion piece in the Gazette, he wrote that the hearts of many people are afraid of “replacement”. How do we help Clarence to see hope, charity, and love in our hearts?
In the guest opinion of Thursday’s Gazette, the authors felt that we need restrictions on how we manage our firearms in our own homes. How do we convince them that we are intelligent and responsible?
The Aurora City Council has declared that housing is a right. How do we help them come to know that we are strong, smart and resourceful enough to take care of ourselves?
These opinions express a pretty low opinion of us.
I have faith in my fellow man. I believe that my neighbors are God-fearing, compassionate, intelligent and strong. It is because of this faith that I trust them to stay home if they are sick, to keep their firearms in safe and good-working condition, and to work hard serving our community so that they can provide themselves with shelter, food and other necessities.
I want to provide my neighbors with as few restrictions as possible. It is in this freedom that they may fully express their God-given talents to the fullest, and therefore do the most for our world.
Have a little faith.
Eric Swanson
Colorado Springs