Why are we not horrified

The Gazette put this headline on the front page on top of the fold Aug. 18: “Area students test scores trail state averages.” Overall, our area schools are trailing miserable state averages. In round numbers, statewide only 43% are performing to expectation in English, and 32% in math. Note: we are talking about “performing to expectations”; no mention of what percentage performs better than expectations. Only 38% of our students in Colorado average a “C” or better in English and math. Why are we not horrified? Why is fixing this not priority No. 1?

Specifically, Mitchell High was recently honored for a 50% increase in its graduation rate, 2022 over 2021, yet Niche.com reports that Mitchell increased its test results by only 1.2% — this on top of a 22% proficiency rating in English, and a 5% proficiency in Math (also Niche.com).

Mitchell, and other schools, are obviously reducing the graduation standards so they can take a bow while reporting increases in graduation rates. It is impossible to achieve a 50% increase in graduation rates with only a 1.2% increase in learning without simply, and callously, lowering the graduation standards.

When grads who have not learned what is needed to justify a high school degree are not hired for an entry level job because they can not do the work--or are fired from one for the same reason--they will blame racism or some other form of cheating. They were cheated — by the education system. When they were handed that diploma, they were lied to.

The fix? 1. Graduate only those who can perform to 12th grade level. 2. Accelerate getting there by fully and equally funding traditional public schools, public charters and private schools via vouchers.

Will Luden

Colorado Springs

Stop the insanity

The proposed energy mandate is cost prohibitive, unrealistic, unfair, and not doable. Energy options should be by choice, not mandated. Proposed mandate will impact us all in ways known and unknown. Trickle down effect includes huge increases in cost of living, extreme hardship in many cases, commercial failures, loss of revenue. It’s not either/or; all forms of energy, old and new can be utilized in tandem, as circumstances change.

If a mandate is enacted, it’s likely the electric grid could fail, with disastrous consequences. Solar and wind are subject to nature’s whims. If it is unfortunately implemented, a mandate should be from this point forward, not for existing structures. Stop the insanity!

Cindy Cowlishaw

Falcon

Let’s use common sense

Now I’ve heard everything.

Someone is proposing feeding school children breakfast and lunch.

Why in hell would we propose paying to feed school children breakfast and lunch? Children have normally eaten breakfast at home!

That’s where my children ate and they became successful adults. (We also taught them to wash their hands and brush their teeth after eating). Who’s going to do that? Are we going to supply tooth brushes and paste as well? And supervise their use? Let’s use common sense. Children should eat at home.

If they can’t afford to buy a lunch they should bring something from home—that was also normal practice for generations? What changed? Besides a government who wants to control our lives from as early as possible.

Dennis O’Neil

Colorado Springs

When is a rose a rose?

Remember the self-serving response, “That depends on what “is” is.”? Well now it’s got a variation in real estate, “as is”. It seems that when a home seller strikes a deal to sell his/her house “as is”, the term doesn’t really mean that.

That’s because in the present process of buying, despite having agreed to buy the house “as is”, the buyer really means he/she will buy the house “as is” only after he/she has ordered and had completed a thorough and rigid inspection of the house being bought, and had detected deficiencies ‘cured’ (paid for and documented) by the seller. Because of the suspicion that a seller might know of some significant house defect he’s trying to sell off to an unsuspecting buyer, the seller can’t even be physically present in the house during the inspection (we went for breakfast in Manitou).

It’s after the inspection results are presented to the seller that a negotiation takes place: what items must be cured by the seller before the buyer then will buy “as is”, and even at that there are caveats that jeopardize the seller after closing on the sale.

This whole disturbing process automatically sets up an antagonistic relationship between buyer and seller, each one guarding him or herself from the other’s potential ill will.

No handshake and an honest smile anymore these days. How sad.

Tuck Aikin

Colorado Springs

Taking taxpayers’ TABOR money

I see that Yemi Mobolade is jumping right in were John Suthers left off — asking to take more of our TABOR money. Seems like City Council is also in on the plan as is our illustrious Governor Jared Polis. As a taxpayer, I will never vote for anything that takes away my TABOR money.

If there is an excess of money, it means that there is sufficient tax payers contributing to the coffers!

What the City Council, mayor and governor should be asking if they want additional funding for a project is, where can we take from any existing funding to support this project!

We all know that the finances of any government are nothing more than a shell game to support whatever pet project is on the list.

I encourage all Colorado taxpayer to reject any and all proposals to take our TABOR money. I say to all of the elected officials go fish!

Bonnie Staton

Colorado Springs