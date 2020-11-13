Who needs highways anyway?
The Gazette’s viewpoint concerning highway funding is spot-on. Funding for infrastructure is nearly nonexistent because it doesn’t get enough votes. Free stuff and corporate welfare is what gets votes, and those will be the programs that Democrats focus the money on. El Paso County voters were nice enough to help out with “The Gap,” but were gypped when it turned out to be a double-cross with a tax, I mean, “toll” lane.
If that is how the state government is going to handle infrastructure, why should voters give up more money for things the state is required to be funding in the first place? Hey, I know. Let’s create a Family Leave program run by another useless government bureaucracy that will burden the people with more taxes and run out of money before it even gets started? That’ll teach ’em. Who needs highways anyway?
Joseph Ford
Colorado Springs
Distanced learning and dragons
Our daughter’s elementary school recently changed from live to 100% virtual. The teachers and staff at her school are doing an incredible job, as they are throughout our city and across the country. My daughter’s fourth-grade teacher gave her the assignment of writing a paragraph about how distanced learning was going for her. I thought it summed up how many of us feel right now. If so many horrible unexpected things can happen, why not hope for one good one? Here is her paragraph:
Distanced learning is very difficult for me. I find it hard to be apart from my friends. It is hard for me to focus at home with my two kittens running around everywhere. I miss school. I am bored at home. The nice thing is that my dad takes me to Dunkin’ Donuts sometimes. If there is another pandemic I want dragons to hatch from the virus. To sum up, I do not want to do distanced learning again for a very long time unless there are dragons.
Lara Grosjean
Colorado Springs
We must change public education
Good piece and spot on by Larry Liston on Nov. 12. This has been true for some time, but there is another factor at play here. As my relatives in Georgia can attest to — they have had a huge influx of new people, most of which come from N/E corridor states. Although Colorado’s influx is of the West Coast variety, the issue is the same in that they bring their political ideology with them!
What to do about it? The answer is a bit complicated, but in a nutshell people must cherish liberty and free markets, which are joined at the hip. They must honor their nation and the underpinnings that brought it to fruition. One must ask: How do so many young people come to hate their country so much? It is a learned response and much of it, if not most, can be described as plain ignorance that goes straight to the overpaid, unionized, public education system that is in dire need of competition. This is a problem more than a simple one generation deep in scope. To save America as we have known it, we must change public education, or all is lost. Walter Williams, Steve Schuck and Thomas Sowell have written many times (on these pages) over the years regarding this issue.
At some point, people must quit blindingly supporting public education every time they ask for more to produce an inferior product! There is no simple solution to overcome the numbers of ill-informed/ill-educated voters who think the worst of the greatest nation created while supporting candidates that clamor for its demise.
Last, previous generations had some skin in the game via direct contact with those who served and sacrificed for our nation. Through family members or other relatives, they were steeped in the knowledge of what it took to take a stand to maintain liberty. Much of that has evaporated.
Len Bentley
Colorado Springs
Last in the COVID vaccine queue
Being over 65 with no underlying medical conditions, I was stunned to read Gov. Jared Polis’ pecking order for COVID vaccine when it becomes available. Medical professionals and first responders, I get that. Essential workers, perhaps. Nursing home residents who are isolated and relatively safe and college students who have flaunted masking and gathering rules will be eligible before a healthy over-65.
I have self-isolated since Feb. 1, giving up any semblance of social life and, more importantly, sacrificing precious time with family. We healthy over-65s have not burdened the medical and charitable facilities, have gone on donating, paying our bills and taxes, and have the disposable income that has kept the economy afloat by ordering supplies and takeaway meals delivered.
To be rewarded by being dead last in the COVID vaccine queue is incredible.
Lois Goven
Colorado Springs
Dragged out voting process
The Colorado ballot was ridiculously long and complicated.
The state ballots should be separate from the presidential ballot.
The rules for voting for the president should be the same across the whole country.
The time for counting votes should be the same, whether 7:00 p.m. election day or three days later, whatever is determined to be fair.
The method of voting should be limited to in-person, requested absentee ballots and whatever is necessary, but consistent countrywide.
The states have their own issues and should be handled according to their laws, but this dragged-out process of determining our president is doing a disservice to the voters and the candidates.
Marj Price
Colorado Springs
A few moments after birth
I am not a pastor, a preacher, a priest, a minster, a rabbi or an antiabortion sign holder protester. I am a Christian who believes that God is the creator of all life, and that each child is unique, precious and valuable. I am the father of four beautiful children and grandfather of five. I was fortunate to be able to be present at the birth of each of my children and what a wonderful moment that was when I got to hold my son(s) and daughter for the first time ... just a few moments after their birth. My wife and I got to name them, encourage and guide them in their lives, and watch them grow into adulthood. I was dismayed when I read that the voters of Colorado defeated Proposition 115, and now allow abortion through the full nine months of pregnancy, right up to that moment when I held my dear children for the very first time and when these parents could choose to do the same.
Bob Waterman
Colorado Springs