Who are we trying to impress?
Regarding the proposed changes to the City Auditorium: I think we should concentrate on reasonable restoration and maintenance instead of reinventing it. We have the Pikes Peak Center, the World Arena and the new Ent center. How many big fancy venues do we need? The city planners are addicted to spending huge amounts of money on window dressing such as the Olympic museum, and the stadium while our streets pot and rot. Who are we trying to impress? I don’t think its the people who live here and pay taxes. We are taxed and “fee”d to the max. I remember a pot hole tax that was passed a few years ago. What’s up with that? I don’t see much effort going into the the really necessary maintenance.
I have fond memories of affordable concerts at the City Auditorium including the sack lunch serenade. It seems we are catering to visitors not the residents.
June Heimsoth
Colorado Springs
A common, superfi
cial argument
In “Democrats need a day of atonement,” the Colorado Springs Gazette, June 23, Cal Thomas,
tries to bring up the history, as he thinks it was, of how the Democratic Party was the sole perpetrator of racism in American history. This is a common, superficial and lying argument conservatives make; ignoring that political parties never change, and, ignoring that it works both ways.
A few recent examples: convenient how Thomas leaves out the likes of Strom Thurmond, who converted to the Republican Party, and Jesse Helms, who remained in the Republican Party.
In a broader context, regarding the recent history of the Republican Party: if it means so much that all Republican Senators voted in favor of Juneteenth holiday; why then, during the Donald Trump administration, was this never brought up for a vote by the Republicans? And how interesting is it that this column came out the day after those Republican Senators unanimously voted against protecting voting rights for Americans?
Ken Valero
Littleton
This approach is a bad idea
Doug Lamborn sent out an email recently touting his proposed “Defense Community Teachers Support Act”. This act would “make teachers in military communities eligible for federal student loan relief after five years of service.” While supporting military families is a laudable goal, this approach is a bad idea.
The students who took out college loans were told that they would have to be repaid. Now they want out of their freely incurred obligation. My children and I paid for their education. I do not want to pay for the education of people who were not smart enough to see that they were incurring debts that their chosen profession would not support. They made their bed, now they should lie in it. This legislation weakens Lamborn’s ability to deny student loan forgiveness to other groups. When the Democrats come back wanting to buy more votes by giving similar relief to their favored constituencies, they will hold this legislation up to challenge why he is not voting for their favored group, after group, after group, after group until all such debts are transferred from the students who benefited to those who either opted not to go to college or paid for their education some other way.
Sponsoring this legislation was a bad decision. It should be voted down.
Bill Healy
Monument
What will be taken next?
I write in response to Jim Thresher’s letter to the editor of June 22. Thresher thinks Colorado needs an audit of the 2020 election, to prove that it was “free, fair, and perfect”. He says there are “huge voting discrepancies” in several states. I strongly disagree with Thresher. U.S. election security officials have said the 2020 election was “the most secure in American history”. Attorney General William Barr stated that he could find no evidence of widespread fraud. Many Republican governors have stated the same thing, even while signing voter-suppression laws in their states.
State and federal judges, even Trump-appointed ones, dismissed more than 50 lawsuits by former President Donald Trump, citing lack of evidence.
What is going in Arizona is a sham, carried out by partisan Trump supporters who have no experience in election recounts. No one should be surprised at the outcome. Many states had audits of their elections, done by certified experts who verified the original results.
This is a dangerous time for our country. In addition to the myriad voter-suppression laws being passed by Republican state legislatures, some states are also passing laws that will allow them to change the outcome of elections if they decide the “wrong” person won. If we allow our right to vote — which I consider our most important right — to be taken away, what will be taken next?
Congress must pass voting rights legislation now.
Sheila Lockwood
Colorado Springs