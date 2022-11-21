Where will the water come from?
I couldn’t agree more with Bruce Brian’s conclusion in his letter in Friday’s Gazette. I too live in Black Forest, just south of where Flying Horse North is going in. In researching the original plan, which went from 5 acre minimum to 21/2 acre minimum, and the new 1 acre minimum, luxury hotel etc., I found that the estimated water usage when fully occupied is 1.5 acre-feet per day!
There is a golf course included, I’m sure much of that water is to keep the greens green and fairways growing. Where will that water come from? I read the plan includes digging some wells. The shrinking aquifers, the Colorado River Basin, its shrinking reservoirs, and the challenges facing the cities that rely on that water is so much in the news.
I find it difficult to swallow that the El Paso County Board of Commissioners are acting in the best long-term interest of the citizens of El Paso County. And Holly Williams, because you wouldn’t stand up for those in your district, because you weren’t there to debate and sway the board’s opinion, maybe we should quit fooling ourselves that all of those we elect are actually there to represent us.
Dan Spohn
Black Forest
Misguided drive for EVs
I am writing to express my outrage that the Colorado Energy Office is spending 500,000 plus dollars of taxpayer money to promote electric vehicles.
Indeed the entire Colorado Energy office is an insult to citizens who do not support electric vehicles.
Is there any way that this office can be held accountable to citizens who disagree with the misguided drive for electric vehicles. Pun intended.
Mary Schaeffer Conroy
Colorado Springs
The judge is at the door
The front-page headline of Thursday’s Gazette, Nov. 17, declared that Congress is now on a fast track to codify same-sex marriage into federal law, enlarging upon the Defence of Marriage Act passed a couple of decades ago.
That act was intended only to protect “marriage” as a union between one man and one woman as the God intended and ordained it should be. Now, we are on the brink of endorsing sodomy in all its forms, which is what brought the wrath of the same God down upon Sodom and Gomorrah in the Dead Sea region of Israel. If there is an upside to this movement, when such same-sex marriages become the norm, there will at least be fewer children to abort.
When will America, “one nation under God” wake up and become truly a “woke” nation and repent of this, along with our many other sins and return to God and avert His impending judgment?
It is my opinion that even now as I write this, the judge is at the door!
Garth Hyde
Colorado Springs
Spending the state into debt
Now that the election is over the liberals can run wild! The progressive liberal Colorado City Councils and Colorado State legislators are spending, spending and spending. They have already increased the 2023 budget to exceed the 2022 budget.
It’s obvious the majority of front range voters have spoken! Jared Polis is the Govenor. He and his band of liberals are rapidly spending the state into debt. Make no mistake there will be no more TABOR money!
Polis tried to get rid of the TABOR bill last year and was not successful. The State of Colorado has assigned per homeless person more money than the state is spending per public school student.
They are spending more money on the homeless than the citizens! Think about all the state government bureaucracies’ being set up in the state goverment to support all of these social programs. They have passed unattainable legislation that will turn our state into a third world country.
Trig Travis
Aurora
See reality, not fantasies
Trump saving America?
Tax cuts that went to the top ½ of 1% population not to us the ordinary workers. Even the economists are saying “trickle down economics” does not work and will never work. Continue building what Southern wall? The walls that keep falling down or are knocked down? And it is a fact that most illegal permanent immigrants are coming from the Canadian border which is poorly manned and patrolled.
What immigration policies? The ones that put babies in cages like wild animals for viewing by Republican legislators?
I’m sorry, but you cultists need to read the legal documents and get your facts straight. Donald Trump has never done a thing for this country but he has made a lot of money for himself at our expense.
This is what we have seen from 2017 until 2021.
Time to see reality not fantasies.
Tina Routhier
Colorado Springs