Where will the water come from?
I thoroughly enjoyed Sunday’s article on Alice McDonald and her family homesteading out in eastern Colorado area nicknamed The Dry. What determined people they were. The article also talked about current and future droughts here in Colorado, which makes me wonder are we constantly building more and more and more new houses and apartments?
Do the City Fathers even look at what that will do to our fragile water supply here in the Springs? As Colorado becomes dryer and dryer, where will the water come for all those new homes? Hello?
Kas Bowser
Colorado Springs
Faulty traffi
c study
I believe the traffic study done at the intersection of Garden of the Gods Road and N. 30th St. is incorrect. I recall reading that it was done in the middle of February last year when there are few tourists and only local traffic. It needs to be done again in the middle of the summer when we have a huge influx of tourists using this main route to Garden of the Gods Park. The traffic is nonstop and horrible in both directions.
Even the Colorado Springs police department knows this and posts a traffic control officer at the intersection of N. 30th and the entrance to the park, especially on weekends. When leaving the park it is impossible to turn left onto northbound 30th so the police block the left turn lane because of bumper to bumper nonstop traffic southbound. The city knows this, so they should demand another traffic survey before approving the new apartment complex at 2424 Garden of the Gods Road and creating even more congestion.
Barbara Buckley
Colorado Springs
Upgrade signage in Black Forest
Another major accident in Black Forest, with two fatalities. This however is not the first time this intersection (Shoup and Vollmer) has had major accidents about six years ago I was sitting at the same intersection and the exact same thing happened. I was stopped on Shoup at Vollmer and a girl headed east bound failed to stop and T-boned a car. Both drivers sustained severe injuries.
Last year Sept. 11, 2019 my wife was northbound on Vollmer and a driver that failed to stop at Burgess Road and T-boned her, again causing very serious injuries to both drivers.
Yes, people need to slow down! Yes, improved traffic enforcement would help. However can we look into upgrading the signage throughout Black Forest?
Last year I was traveling in Texas and they had flashing LED’s around the stop signs (very bright) I have lived in the forest for 30 years and this seems to be a ongoing problem, with increased traffic on Vollmer it will only to continue to get worse.
Brian Ferriter
Colorado Springs
It will take a coalition
Homelessness has, theoretically, been an issue since forever. How poorly does it reflect on Colorado culture that we only seem to care when it effects our property values and park cleanliness? Like most vulnerable places in our society, this column (“Homeless problem continues to vex us all”) makes clear, the few in our society carry the weight for the majority. Health care workers, police, and social services are left to bandage a wound that keeps bleeding. Seattle is the perfect example of how this “problem” will not just go away for middle class America.
Where is our leadership? Where are the politicians that represent every citizen? Homelessness is almost always a secondary problem but it has generational costs. This past year has shaken us into the reality that we are all just one very bad day away from experiencing homelessness. Rising housing costs, mental health and substances abuse fuel this cultural epidemic and it will take a coalition to fix it. It should be at the front of all our minds with the best among us offering solutions. Not even the best minds at this point, any mind.
Haley Nelson
Colorado Springs
Opinion shouldn’t be on front page
The lead article in Monday’s Gazette was an Associated Press article by Jill Colvin, a news report, not an opinion piece. Reporting on Donald Trump’s CPAC speech, she states in the first paragraph that Trump “exacerbated intraparty divisions and trumpeted lies about the election.”
This is her opinion about the meaning of his speech and does not belong in a front page news article. Readers should be able to make their own decisions on the meaning of the speech after reading a factual article article about what was said and done.
Wayne Kendall
Monument
This ridiculous tradition
Why is there a need for time change? Beginning Sunday, March 14 we will go back to daylight savings time.
It is time to eliminate this ridiculous tradition that provides no benefits and creates more harm than good. Get rid of time change and keep it on Daylight Savings to give Coloradans more sunlight in the evenings.
Lew Willey
Colorado Springs
Typical right wing hyperbole
Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s understating the number of nursing deaths is certainly troublesome and should be addressed but for Richard Crow, in Tuesday’s letters to the editor, to say he sentenced them to death is typical right wing hyperbole and then excuse Ted Cruz’s vacation trip to Mexico, which he lied about.
This is the sitting Senator of Texas, the state he has sworn to serve and protect, his state where millions of people were without power, while people died because of the collapse of the infrastructure, is typical right wing garbage.
Gail Calloway
Colorado Springs