Where’s the common sense?
The cancel culture has hit close to home! Cheyenne Mountain School District 12 school board has voted 4-1 to remove its mascot and logo by the end of this school year. My vote is for the one member that saw the importance of keeping the history and not bowing down to the cancel culture. Of course, perhaps they had no choice, with the threat of fines imposed by SB21-116 if they didn’t.
Changing the mascot is erasing history. How about the cost of doing it? School sign, football score board, painting in swimming pool, record boards, banners, and sports uniforms are just a few examples of what will have to be replaced.
Whose paying for all this? The students will end up paying the true price. Cuts will occur to department budgets and teaching supplies, while increasing class size. The price paid will have more of a negative effect on students than having an Indian as their mascot. Where’s the common sense? Where are the adults in the room?
The cancel culture is trying hard to change America. Not all of our history is good, but it’s our history, we must teach it, learn from it and grow. Canceling mascots, statues, TV shows, movies, books, etc., isn’t helping anyone. If we allow cancel culture to continue, they will find a way to cancel just about anything and everything.
If America doesn’t wake up, stand up and take our country back from the politicians we won’t have a country.
Tim Lundt
Woodland Park
Indian heritage wiped out
I knew the D-12 school board would cave and drop the Indian mascot! I am ashamed of the board! I emailed it twice to keep it. Did the board care that this former 10-year substitute teacher there and a part Cherokee Indian was offended at the decision to drop the Indian mascot? No! They just wiped out my Indian heritage in one meeting! My full-blooded Cherokee grandmother must be rolling over in her grave! Wasn’t it enough the U.S. Calvary killed my ancestors? Thanks a lot D-12 board .... you have shamed us!
Ellen Booth
Colorado Springs
Playing the spot market game
In February, a spokesman for the American Gas Association said: “Most natural gas utilities use long-term contracts that seek to guarantee enough supply to meet demand and to lock-in affordable prices.”
Apparently, the Colorado Springs Utilities played the spot market game thereby costing its customers over $100 million. Outrageous!! What can the Utilities board (City Council) do to prevent this situation from happening again?
Stan Brunk
Colorado Springs
Prioritize multimodal transportation
I live in Colorado Springs, and I don’t own a car. So, when I need to shop at nearby Costco for groceries, which is 1.5 miles from me, I have three options. 1) I can ride my bike on a 4 lane wide road — without a bike lane — while breathing choking fumes. 2) I can take a half an hour walk and try to only buy as much as I can carry on my own. 3) I can take two buses that are as “fast” as the walk (as long as I make the transfer on time). None of the options alone are safe, comfortable, fast, or allow me to carry a heavy shopping load. Instead, each option is very demotivating — and those are just the barriers I face trying to get groceries!
As a result, instead of going out and interacting with the beautiful city of Colorado Springs, through shopping or attending events, I often end up buying things online and staying home. This startles me. Americans travel to historical cities in Europe for their spacious plazas and cafe-lined streets that are bustling with pedestrians, public transit, and bikes, which make these places so vibrant and visit-worthy.
Yet, here, we fail to ensure that everyone can benefit from good public transit and multimodal options that would make Colorado Springs more interesting, fun, sustainable and livable. We need state and local leaders to prioritize and fund public and multimodal transportation in the Pikes Peak region to benefit all of us.
Filip Carnogursky
Colorado Springs
Vaccine experience was organized
I wanted to respond to the Insights column by Joey Bunch from Monday’s paper. I am sorry your vaccine experience was so awful. In contrast, I want to give a shout-out to the folks at UCHealth. They really are organized and have the process down.
You sign up on their website, they send an email when you are eligible, you make an appointment — for your first and second dose — and that’s it. My husband and I got our vaccines through them at their facility on Pikes Peak Avenue and were both in an out very quickly. Kudos!
Kathryn Carson
Colorado Springs
On death and taxes
My Uncle Joe sent me $1,400 that he borrowed from my grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those kids had better pay that money back before the country goes into bankruptcy.
I intend to spend the money wisely. I will support conservative politicians in the mid-term elections, fund my favorite nonprofit group — the NRA Foundation — and spend the rest on guns and ammo, if I can find any.
It is often said that the only sure thing in life is death and taxes. Well at my age both are creeping up on me but, I think that death will be ahead of the tax man before he can get that $1,400 back.
Thank you, kids!
Richard Gandolf
Colorado Springs