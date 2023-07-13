Where is the money going?

So our new mayor wants to get a ballot question in November to be able to hold $5 million in TABOR funds back to expand/build a new police training facility. To be fair, I have no idea what current police training requires or the facilities it needs. With my respect for law enforcement, I wouldn’t argue much with upgrading/expanding it.

However, what does bother me is my property values and related taxes went up nearly 50% (personally from about $1,150 to nearly $2,000 a year) and we have essentially been told that there is nothing we can do about it. Considering the very reason for property taxes is for city infrastructure/operations and inflation in the cost of running the city has not gone up anywhere near 44% in the last 2 years, this will be a huge windfall for the city/state starting next year.

Am I missing something? Where is that money going? Why would they need to ask us to give up even more of our tax money for city operations literally less than a year after telling us we are getting hit with a huge jump in taxes we have no say in for exactly that?

Rather certain I am not the only one who thinks either: a) You convincingly tell us what you are going to do with that massive increase in tax revenues or b) Don’t even think of asking us for more money for the foreseeable future.

Jim Coda

Colorado Springs

If it’s not broken, why fi

x it?

Re: Shayne Madsen on “Picking Colorado’s Judges” (July 9).

Colorado has long employed the so-called “Missouri Plan” to select judges based on merit. As a past member of the 4th Judicial District Nominating Commission and a current member of the 4th Judicial District Judicial Performance Commission I can speak directly to the selection process and the retention process.

The selection process is merit based and nonpolitical for a reason: judges should not be selected or retained based on their political views on such political topics as the death penalty, abortion or criminal sentencing. Those issues are determined by the legislative branch. Judges should be selected and retained based on their ability to understand and fairly apply the law to the facts of each case they handle. Judges also should be selected and retained based on the ability of the judge to be fair and to treat the citizens who come to their courtroom with courtesy, fairness and dignity. Proper judicial demeanor is a key factor in the selection and retention process.

Some states have politically elected judges, where a Democrat and a Republican will face off in an election. Political elections require fundraising and invites those candidates to make promises about how they might rule on certain cases. The political election of judges invites grandstanding and playing to the popular sentiment of the time. Political elections have little to do with the fair and neutral application of the law to the facts or proper judicial demeanor. One need look no further than the recent Wisconsin Supreme Court election to see how political elections play out.

Colorado has been well served by judges who are selected based on merit and who are retained based on how they apply the law fairly and how they manage their courtrooms. We don’t need judges who rule depending on how the political wind blows on some hot button topic.

Sign up for free: Gazette Opinion Receive updates from our editorial staff, guest columnists, and letters from Gazette readers. Sent to your inbox 12:00 PM. Sign Up View all of our newsletters. Success! Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter. View all of our newsletters.

Colorado’s judicial selection and retention process ain’t broke … so don’t fix it.

David M. Johnson

Colorado Springs

Virtue signaling at its worst

I read with some disgust that electric vehicles have made their way to Fort Carson and to the U.S. military in general. Please tell me how EVs will make our military more effective, more lethal on the battlefield and pose less risk to our soldiers. The answer is they won’t.

If our military leaders thought that they would have moved that direction without being pushed to do so by Joe Biden et al. To what extent will global temperatures be affected by this move? The answer is we will never know — the effect will be so minimal as to be unmeasurable. We are using limited defense dollars for costly vehicles that only impair not improve our military readiness. Virtue signaling at its worst.

Robert Duenckel

Colorado Springs

Disappointed in aging politicians

I wanted to pen a letter writing how disappointed I am with the upcoming presidential election. Joe Biden is 80, and Donald Trump is 77. The full retirement age in the United States is 66 years and two months for those born in 1955, increasing gradually to 67 for those born in 1960 or later; furthermore, the Constitution states that the president must be 35 years old.

Using that same minimum logic, must there not be a maximum age applied as well? Shouldn’t this also include members of Congress? Danny K. Davis is 81, Jim Clyburn is 82, Nancy Pelosi is 82, Steny Hoyer is 83, Maxine Waters is 84, and our oldest member of Congress is Dianne Feinstein who is 89. Does anyone truly believe these dinosaurs represent the people? The median age in the us is 38.1. Let’s elect some 40s and 50s to make the laws for us. .. Please.

Eric Mathiesen

Lakewood