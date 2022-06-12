Where is justice for Gannon?
I understand everyone might not be guilty, but it appears the only insanity Letecia Stauch is using this ploy of not guilty by reason of insanity to delay her trial. Where is justice for Gannon? If she is truly mentally ill, plead out and go to the state hospital for the rest of her life.
And have you noticed she gets free passes to not appear in court as she does not want to face the victim’s family? It seems like Gannon had no rights.
Cheryl Sims
Colorado Springs
Divisiveness has never been positiveOur country is deeply divided on so many critical issues that affect every American citizen. The list is extensive, but it is not limited to education, abortion rights, gun rights, police reform, voting reform, gender rights, professional sports (specifically pro football), religion, judicial issues (specifically the Supreme Court Justices), domestic issues (specifically the war in Ukraine), the economy, inflation and the devastating pandemic that has created other divisive issues.
Where do we go from here? The Jan. 6 committee is presenting its factual findings and the evidence of how our democracy was in jeopardy of being overthrown.
What is next? Will this bring closure of what happened based on the facts or will this propel others to continue the dispute of what happened on that dreadful day in American history? As educators and parents, we teach children to play fair, win or lose, not to cheat and to tell the truth even when it hurts. As adults, it is our responsibility to set that example.
The divide will continue until we put country and people’s lives over party. In our country, there are so many people experiencing economic, housing, food and health challenges. Our time would be better served by coming together for the good of our fellow Americans who need help than to spew divisive rhetoric which is of no value to anyone. We have a responsibility to serve for the betterment of our community and country.
Leadership matters. The voters will have the opportunity to determine new leaders in the near future to which they will have to determine whether it is best to be on the side of country and humanity or the side of destruction.
We need true leaders instead of followers. The insurrection was real, and the world saw the near collapse of our democracy. We might not be so fortunate if it happens again.
Our country deserves better. We need to maintain the honor of those who served and fought for our democracy to not let their service be in vain. Divisiveness has never had a positive outcome.
Let us pray that at the end of the Jan. 6 committee’s findings, we can return to be the United States of America.
Dr. Ronald J. Wynn
Colorado Springs
Moose killed by deputy
I read with interest about a cow moose being killed by an officer, while protecting her territory.
Stupid hikers who take a dog with them into moose territory should be fined and made to pay for their stupidity. The major enemy of moose are wolves. If you read the book by Olive Frederickson, “The Way North”’ you will not be in favor of bringing wolves back into our state. Moose like to live in areas with water and willows. Moose are moving back into our state and spreading out into their favorite territory. Hikers should not be allowed in these areas during calving season and mating season. Dogs are definitely taboo.
The Colorado Park and Wildlife should spend more money on moose and none on wolves. A wildlife lover and wolf hater.
Donald Worley
Colorado Springs
A life-and-death issue
Eric Sondermann, perhaps naively, states that political forces over time will push states to more realistic abortion laws that include some semblance of balance and accommodation.
However, the Colorado Legislature and Gov. Jared Polis did not wait for the abortion issue to be brought back to the state. Not only did they put into law allowing abortions up to the instant of birth, they ruled that the baby was only a part of the woman’s body and thus had no rights until birth.
Our abortion perspective is that our two daughters were adopted, and we were foster parents for more than 50 children. We oppose abortion up to the time of birth, and we do not want Colorado to have a new abortion industry attracting pregnant women from adjacent states. We disagree that abortion be denied in cases of rape, incest, when the mother’s life is at risk, or at some absurdly early time.
We want more information on how many, and for what reason, late-term abortions are performed in Colorado.
Because the Legislature and Polis have put into law their positions, we advocate that every Democratic candidate for public office in Colorado be required to state that they would vote to overturn that new law.
Furthermore, every Republican candidate be required to state that they will reject the far-right position on abortion.
This information would allow parents who have been blessed to have children, adoptive parents, and all who love someone who is alive today because they were adopted, to withhold their vote from any far-left Democrat or any far-right Republican candidate on the life-and-death issue of abortion in Colorado.
Russ and Linda Elsberry
Colorado Springs