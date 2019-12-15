Where has this efficiency been?
I was stunned to read of the amazing efficiency of the Colorado Springs Code Enforcement team’s removal of the streetside memorial placed by the family and friends of De’Von Bailey. Just where has that amazing efficiency been during the years, actually decades, of asking them to do something about the trash and vermin infested derelict homes owned by Doug Bruce and Terry Regan. These properties have impacted the neighbors, the surrounding neighborhoods and the city and nothing has been done.
It took a small town in Pennsylvania to show Colorado Springs just how government should work…..adequate legal notice of a derelict and dangerous property and then bulldoze it, charging the owners for the costs. Just when does the Colorado Springs Code Enforcement intend “to follow their moral procedures” with issues that really matter.
Angie Adams
Colorado Springs
‘They’ must be protected
Kudos to Merriam-Webster for naming “they” as their word of the year, acknowledging “they” as a “very busy little word” due to an increase of 313% of lookups on their search site. This small, common word is set to become the standard bearer in a battle for American civil rights.
The Trump administration, known for its denigration of the LGBTQ+ community, is now considering defining gender as a “biological, immutable condition determined by a person’s genitalia at birth.” The Department of Health and Human Services is seeking to change the legal definition of sex, for health and education purposes, and would impact other key government agencies. According to the new definition, a person is either male or female, unchangeable, depending on one’s physical presentation at birth. This definition contrasts with that of the Obama administration, which legally defined gender as a person’s choice, not determined by the sex assigned at birth.
Historically, “sex” and “gender” have been used interchangeably but now we are coming to realize the difference. “Sex” is the biological differences between male and female. “Gender” is an individual’s concept of themselves, or gender identity. Sometimes a person’s biological sex does not match up with their gender identity. The Trump administration’s new definition would essentially erase 1.4 million Americans who recognize themselves as a gender other than the one they were born into. For those who do not identify with “he” or “she,” this must not happen. “They” must be protected.
Kathleen Eichinger
Colorado Springs
The fi
lter is the problem
I’ve been baffled for quite a while as to why certain otherwise, smart, well-read friends of mine can be such big supporters of Trump. The evidence of his lying and corruption is so clearly outlined in the Mueller report and now the testimony of the impeachment witnesses just recently. If you look at the evidence, the grounds for impeachment are there. Reasonable people would convict if it was a court of law.
I got to thinking that maybe this is a situation where people can disagree on something that is so obvious such as colors.
Remember the internet dress sensation? Is the dress blue and black or is it white and gold? It turns out it’s actually blue and black but because of lighting and cameras it can appear white and gold. Similarly, people who watch Fox, filter the light to make Trump appear to be a hero or in this case, the white and gold dress. The facts indicate he is a liar and a cheat, in reality the blue and black dress.
I believe the filter is the problem.
One hopes that the filter will shift so that the electorate will see Trump’s true colors. We have to hope that it starts with the senators, who have allegiance to the Constitution not party. But if not, perhaps the U.S. population in general will see the filter shift by Nov. 3. Our democracy depends upon people seeing the light and the colors as they truly are.
Patrick Daugharty
Monument
Impeach the Democratic Congress?
So...The Democrat Congress has professed to have to work to defeat/impeach the president so he can’t run in the 2020 election. Using their reasoning, they are using their power and time graciously provided by the American people to influence the 2020 election. How do we impeach the Democratic Congress?
Bill Ingram
Monument
Taking rights from law-abiding citizens
The city of New York has redefined hypocrisy. For years, they have had a law that prevented a legal gun owner from taking their weapon outside the city. When a gun rights group took them through the court system, the city still stood for this ridiculous law. Then, the U.S. Supreme Court called their bluff and opted to hear the case.
Guess what the hypocrites of New York did? They reversed the law-giving citizens the right to carry guns outside the city so the Supreme Court case would be of noneffect. However, the high court decided to hear the case anyway.
Former Mayor Michael Bloomberg wrote a column deriding the case since it gave gunowners the right to carry guns to places other than the several gun ranges in the city.
Think about this. The city has a law forbidding law-abiding citizens from transporting guns outside the city. The Supreme Court decides to hear the case. The city then changes the law so people can transport guns outside the city. Does the gun control cabal think people other than themselves are absolute fools ... apparently so.
This is just one of many examples where municipal and even federal authorities are attempting to circumvent federal law. They further want to take away rights from law-abiding citizens while letting criminals walk. If this kind of foolishness continues, we will be in the same position as Mexico. Their government has nearly lost control of their country.
Hopefully, we will not make that same mistake.
Donald L. Garrison
Colorado Springs