Where are the pothole repair crews?
I drive and work seven days a week in the Colorado Springs metro area while traveling approximately 75 miles a day in all sectors of the city. There are thousands of potholes. Maybe tens of thousands! They are everywhere, but where are the pothole repair crews?
Come on now, I am not making this up. I know there is a pothole hot line with the city and I call that number at least three times a week and report intersections that have an abundance of these craters.
But, honestly, where are the crews? Winter could be here in three months with the infamous October snows, and we will get more and more of these potholes.
Where are the crews that are supposed to be doing these repairs during the warmer weather? Thanks to all.
Tim Greenshields
Colorado Springs
No need for an additional venue
When we read the article in The Gazette about possible changes to the City Auditorium, we became quite concerned. One of the events held there has been a part of our lives for over 18 years. I’m referring to the Sacklunch Serenade, held every Thursday during the summer months from noon to 1 p.m. We actually started attending these performances before we moved to the Springs. We used to bring our fifth wheel trailer to the Garden of the Gods trailer park during the summer breaks from our jobs as educators in California.
We saw a calendar notice in The Gazette about Sacklunch and decided we had to check it out. What a delightful hour we spent! We learned the history of the Wurlitzer organ, which had been saved from the Chief Theater and we were treated to outstanding performances by a rotating selection of organists. We were delighted with the silent movie era cartoons that were presented and enjoyed the camaraderie of other audience members.
Since our retirement move to the Springs 17 years ago, we have become season subscribers to the Colorado Springs Philharmonic and members of the Fine Art Center. We have experienced performances in those venues as well as the Ent Center for the Performing Arts. We see no immediate need for an additional venue when these have the qualities necessary for outstanding performances. I would rather see City Auditorium continue to be used for basketball games, volleyball games, roller derby, and yes, Sacklunch Serenade. It will celebrate 100 years soon, and it needs to stay as is. It would certainly benefit from paint and seats and air conditioning but please don’t let it become an unnecessary additional performance venue.
Kate Kirkendall & Eric Dyer
Colorado Springs
Departure from academic diversity
I’m a District 49 alum; here is why I’m embarrassed: On Thursday, Falcon School District 49 became the first district in the state to ban critical race theory from its curriculum. This unfortunate 3-2 board decision arrives at a curious time as D-49 has zero elements of critical race theory in its K-12 curriculum. I fear the ramifications this decision will have on the education of our children. The school board’s departure from academic diversity calls into question the understanding of their educational role.
I used to be proud to be a graduate of Sand Creek High School. My time at the district’s most diverse high school shaped my future. The education I received placed me on a path to attend a U.S. service academy and serve as a military officer. This experience highlighted the value of diversity of thought in the classroom.
Unfortunately, by refusing to consider teaching critical race theory, the school board has abandoned its number one obligation to instill strong character and develop critical thinking in its graduates. What are we teaching the future generation when we shield them from a view simply because it might be deemed controversial? While I likely won’t be donning my Scorpion attire any time soon, I feel hopeful that one day the school board will prioritize education over political theater.
Gabe Brown
Colorado Springs
Commit to comprehensive recycling
If the Colorado Springs City Council wants to continue to boast about the cities’ top 10 rankings and be pleased with our excellent climate and natural beauty and if the citizens of Colorado Springs are really as environmentally concerned as they espouse, then I think it is high time to get committed to a comprehensive recycling program for our city.
Some recycling is difficult to justify on a cost basis alone. So don’t. There are plenty of other good reasons to justify being responsible recyclers.
As newer, better processes are being developed and as the volume of recyclables gathered increases we will see the cost/benefit analysis swing in the favor of recycling. If citizens took the issue responsibly then we can do a good thing for our environment; less virgin products dug/drilled out of the soil of the earth, less polluting landfills, cleaner air.
The City Council needs to take the lead in marketing the benefits of recycling and begin an integrated citywide recycling program. Unless we think dumping all waste into landfills is good, we need to start expecting our government and private companies and ourselves to do better. Demand better. I do not want Colorado Springs to become a Boulder, but even Boulder can generate some good ideas at times. I would suggest investigating its processes along with other cities around this country and allowing us citizens to be proud of where we live and how we aim to keep it that way.
Daryl Kuiper
Colorado Springs