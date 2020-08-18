When will the madness end?
What is happening in our country is not solely a BLM issue, it is a morality issue that has gone unchecked by many people...ashamedly so! All lives matter...homeless to uber-affluent, janitor to CEO, law enforcer to lawmaker...everyone matters. Not all white police officers are killers, not all politicians are corrupt, not all...you name the many stereotypes that are out there, and the reality is that not all fall into a category that others have placed as a label around their neck. When is the madness going to end?
Destroying neighborhoods, businesses and public gathering areas is not the answer. It’s a shame when a family has to start considering whether they are safe in their own home, neighborhood, city or wherever they go. It’s sad when a non-gun owner feels that they have to start looking to legally purchase a weapon to protect themselves, their loved ones and their property, simply because they just don’t know what to expect from our society-gone-mad.
I think of a rhyme from my youth, perhaps you have heard it…”Red, yellow, black and white, all are precious in His sight. Jesus loves the little children of the world.” Well, those children are adults, too, and they are still loved.
I love America and the freedoms that are being infringed upon every day. I pray for our country, our leaders (even the truly ignorant who are pushing a briar patch forward hoping for a bed of roses) and our people.
Rich Parsons
Colorado Springs
Need a plan for wolf management
Friday’s ‘The Gazette Viewpoint’ (Don’t hand wildlife management over to the wolves) reinforces the viewpoint of many knowledgeable sportsmen that wildlife management decisions are best left to wildlife professionals. These decisions are benefited by a public input process and given final approval by the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission, a body that has representation from many communities including ranching, farming, sportsmen and conservation organizations.
As the article points out, wolves were delisted in 2009. That, however, only pertains to the reintroduction area of the Northern Rockies and does not apply to Colorado. Wolves in Colorado are still a federally-protected species. As such, Colorado Parks and Wildlife has no management authority over them or their introduction.
Wolves are being seen and heard in NW Colorado. They are here and their population will grow.
The Colorado Gray Wolf Reintroduction Initiative is unfortunate in that it will generate increasing animosity between pro-wolf factions and anti-wolf factions when what is needed is for these groups to work together to develop a wolf management plan for Colorado that not only meets the requirements of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for turning wolf management over to Colorado but also provides an acceptable compromise among all of the interested parties.
Ivan James
Colorado Springs
The homeless are winning the game
The article this past Sunday by Vince Bzdek talks about the revitalization of Fountain Creek. Fly fishing was mentioned along with improvements to the area. My question regarding this: What about the homeless situation along the creek?
I ride my bicycle a couple times a week on the trail and see countless tents, tin shanties, piles upon piles of trash and debris, lining the trail and creek sides, grocery carts over flowing with who knows what. Homeless sleeping right on the trail. I’m aware of the “no camping within 100 feet of the water” but every time the police enforce it and run the homeless away, they reappear up or downstream within days. Who would want to walk, fish or visit this area? Everyone wants to do this, do that, but the problems with the homeless continues and so far, they’re winning the game. Address this problem before fishing and kayaking on Fountain Creek.
Mike Karn
Colorado Springs
Implications of the National Popular Vote
It is surprising that Shelly Roehrs, as spokesperson for the League of Women Voters, and the League of Women Voters haven’t extensively studied and considered the implications of the National Popular Vote. Our founding fathers had a brilliant concept so that mob rule could not take over. In fact, Benjamin Franklin compared a democracy to two wolves and a lamb voting on what is for lunch.
I hope that the LWV reconsiders its stance on the National Popular Vote as it’s antithetical to the structure our founders intentionally set forth.
Colleen Chiddix
Colorado Springs
One-size-fits-all dictates
State COVID closure decisions are supposedly based on “science.” So where do I find it? All I ever see or hear is new infections, deaths to date, and deaths this week. These figures don’t tell me whether the virus is growing or abating, who it is hitting, and what their prognosis is.
I need to know how many deaths per 100,000 are from the virus, so I can tell if its lethality is going up or down. What is the age ranges of those infected and those dying: are nursing home residents getting hit more heavily than other groups? What percentage of new infections and deaths come from different age groups? How many infected or dying had underlying chronic health issues? What was the total number of deaths in Colorado in a given week compared with deaths solely from the virus? Of the new infections, how many required hospitalization and how many were told just to self-quarantine? What parts of the state are experiencing the most new infections and deaths?
Why is Kiowa County subject to the same restrictions as Denver? What’s magical about the 50 person limit in churches? What’s the “science” supporting that figure?
The one-size-fits-all dictates coming from Denver are becoming less and less credible since we never get data supporting them.
These data can be retrieved when people are tested and easily sorted and collated. Unless these figures are made easily accessible there is going to be increased public skepticism and non-compliance with the statewide mandates.
Robert Moyers
Colorado Springs